Did They REALLY Just Compare Israeli Hostages to Palestinian Criminals? Leftwing Org Jumps the Shark

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on November 22, 2023
Ok. So, there is a lot of room for debate on the Israel/Palestine conflict, but this goes farther than most even dare to try! Leftwing Jewish org, If Not Now, describing itself as, 'American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system & demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all #CeasefireNOW', just compared the release of Israeli and worldwide hostages held by Hamas to Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.

Yes, we're serious.

Let's take a moment to really let this sink in.

Israel is releasing 150 convicted criminals from their prisons in exchange for 50 innocent hostages.

'As usual, your warped misguided attempt at moral equivalence is breathtakingly illogical and classically on brand. Equating innocent kidnapped babies, children and their mothers with 150 imprisoned criminals is morally bankrupt and devoid of reality. It's actually exactly who you guys are. And make no mistake, YOU DON'T SPEAK FOR THE JEWISH PEOPLE.'

The worst leftwing progressive trait is their refusal to call evil, evil. Unless it involves a MAGA hat, of course. Everything is morally flexible depending on the outcome they want.

The idiocy just never ends.

***

