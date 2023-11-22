Did They REALLY Just Compare Israeli Hostages to Palestinian Criminals? Leftwing Org Jumps the Shark

Ok. So, there is a lot of room for debate on the Israel/Palestine conflict, but this goes farther than most even dare to try! Leftwing Jewish org, If Not Now, describing itself as, 'American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system & demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all #CeasefireNOW', just compared the release of Israeli and worldwide hostages held by Hamas to Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.

Advertisement

Yes, we're serious.

Over the next 4 days, 200 people will return home to their loved ones and the bombs will stop.



That is amazing. And it is not enough. This cannot be just a temporary pause.



We must keep building pressure for permanent ceasefire as the first step towards a just & lasting peace. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

After 45 days, we’re thrilled that 50 Israeli hostages will finally be able to return to their loved ones.



We’re thrilled that 150 Palestinians will finally be able to return home after being held by Israel's military.



But a partial exchange is not enough. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

For a few days, the indiscriminate bombing of Palestinians in Gaza will stop.



It's a crucial moment for much-needed aid. Millions of Palestinians in Gaza risk disease, starvation, and dehydration because of the Israeli military's siege.



But a temporary pause is not enough. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

There are still thousands of Palestinians trapped under rubble.



Thousands of Palestinians who will die from illness, injury, & starvation.



Millions of Palestinians displaced from their homes.



Dozens of hostages still torn from their families. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

President Biden must use this deal as a foundation for a permanent ceasefire.



Diplomatic negotiations are the only path to ending the bloodshed, bringing every hostage home, rebuilding Gaza, and ending Israel’s systems of occupation & apartheid. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

As the millions calling for a ceasefire have been saying for over a month: it was only ever negotiations, not bombs, that were going to bring people home & keep people safe. There is no military solution to this crisis.



Diplomacy is the only path to a just future.#CeasefireNOW — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 22, 2023

Let's take a moment to really let this sink in.

Israel is releasing 150 convicted criminals from their prisons in exchange for 50 innocent hostages.

150 Palestinians that tried bombing or stabbing people.



What did these hostages do? — Bob the craftsman (@CraftsmanBob) November 22, 2023

If this doesn’t prove to people who you really are then I don’t know what will. You are despicable! — Melodie Willis Golde 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@waterspryt) November 22, 2023

Did you just say you’re THRILLED that 150 violent criminals are going home? Many of these people stabbed or attempted to kill innocent Israelis. — Sam Avishay (@samavishay) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

They really just compare the hostages to the terrorist they are being exchanged for. https://t.co/bYoG0reDGI — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 22, 2023

As usual, your warped misguided attempt at moral equivalence is breathtakingly illogical and classically on brand.

Equating innocent kidnapped babies, children and their mothers with 150 imprisoned criminals is morally bankrupt and devoid of reality. It's actually exactly who… https://t.co/S7Re6wXxch — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 22, 2023

'As usual, your warped misguided attempt at moral equivalence is breathtakingly illogical and classically on brand. Equating innocent kidnapped babies, children and their mothers with 150 imprisoned criminals is morally bankrupt and devoid of reality. It's actually exactly who you guys are. And make no mistake, YOU DON'T SPEAK FOR THE JEWISH PEOPLE.'

We should all be thrilled that innocent women and babies are being released by the terrorists who kidnapped them.



But when you're "thrilled" that women & 17 year old male criminals who tried to murder Israelis are released from prison, you're a sick monster with no moral compass https://t.co/7ZpEXh6uaW — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 22, 2023

It does get stupider!



Let's compare:



The crime is the 150 Palestinian peisoners? Attempted murder

The crime of the 50 hostages? Attempted living https://t.co/P5NMJWbIzB — Mottel Friedman (@mottelmn) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

The worst leftwing progressive trait is their refusal to call evil, evil. Unless it involves a MAGA hat, of course. Everything is morally flexible depending on the outcome they want.

The idiocy just never ends.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!