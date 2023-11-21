Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week
'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor Business Interest

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on November 21, 2023
People often forget that the news is a business. This has good and bad sides, of course, which usually favors the left's preferred agenda. Occasionally, the business needs of a media corporation don't align with leftwing priorities, though.

Why indeed.

Weird.

You mean you can't go out and buy things with 'disruption?'

The left always assumes popularity on TikTok or Twitter/X equates with general public enthusiasm. They cater to the one population that isn't interested in paying for their product!

'Readers who care,' are leftwing socialist activists who think capitalism is the greatest evil on the planet, hun.

Naturally, when a topic is so boring or tedious or annoying even media orgs won't waste money on it any longer, the solution is to TALK ABOUT IT MORE!

Ah.

It all makes sense now.

There could be a simpler explanation.

Sorry libs, your passionate feelings don't pay the bills. Your audience doesn't want to pay for your hard work either. Maybe time for a new grift?

