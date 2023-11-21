'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor Business Interest

People often forget that the news is a business. This has good and bad sides, of course, which usually favors the left's preferred agenda. Occasionally, the business needs of a media corporation don't align with leftwing priorities, though.

CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change. https://t.co/XXoc3HgsSD — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

It is a sad day when a major news publication decides to cut jobs that provide essential coverage of a planetary crisis. The science is clear, the impacts are here, and many world leaders are taking it seriously. So why does a media publication not see a business case? — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

Why indeed.

The unicorn and Bigfoot dests survive. https://t.co/0y1YthUPok — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 21, 2023

The climate cult right now . . . https://t.co/OtbbwQAUHn pic.twitter.com/cTDFQqzDWv — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) November 21, 2023

Weird.

You mean you can't go out and buy things with 'disruption?'

In 7-8 years covering climate change and solutions, I've only seen the audience grow. Disruption creates demand for good information for business, policymakers, and general public. But if CNBC's decision reflects wider industry, then per user revenue must be low or falling. — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

The left always assumes popularity on TikTok or Twitter/X equates with general public enthusiasm. They cater to the one population that isn't interested in paying for their product!

Folks on the business side of journalism have their work cut out. If per user revenue is low, there are two solutions. Grow the number of users and grow how much each user is worth. On both those things readers who care can help! — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

'Readers who care,' are leftwing socialist activists who think capitalism is the greatest evil on the planet, hun.

It's climate solution: talk about climate change to more people. It's not just doom and gloom. It's about remaking the world to be a better place. It's a big broad tent and it's growing, as we've documented. You can help it grow further. https://t.co/eGxmTQOTwE — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

Naturally, when a topic is so boring or tedious or annoying even media orgs won't waste money on it any longer, the solution is to TALK ABOUT IT MORE!

Apart from getting more readers, the readers who care can do more. Subscribe to your favorite publication, whether it's an established news site or an indy newsletter. Find your favorite writer and buy their books (PS: I have one to sell!). And share that work widely! — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

Ah.

It all makes sense now.

Catherine Clifford’s horror story about climate change in 2050 just sounds like a neurotic old woman with long COVID who’s living in the south today.



If you want to make it in the climate business, you got to promise apocalypse in 10-20 years max. pic.twitter.com/37yhulzo3N — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 21, 2023

There could be a simpler explanation.

Well, that’s it then. Climate crisis is solved — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) November 21, 2023

Sorry libs, your passionate feelings don't pay the bills. Your audience doesn't want to pay for your hard work either. Maybe time for a new grift?

***

