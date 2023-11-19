'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for...
The Death of Matthew Perna Should Haunt His Prosecutors Every Day
Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN...
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilari...
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After...
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for...
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Mu...
You Won’t Believe HOW MUCH the University of Michigan Spends on DEI Staff
WaPo: Israel's War Is Separating Palestinian Babies From Their Mothers
Savage: Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Vermin' Remark on CNN

'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve Antisemitism

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on November 19, 2023
Twitchy

There are some takes that make you just pause and blink for a few moments to make sure you really understand what you just read.

Enter Kenneth Roth, former executive director for the Human Rights Watch.

Advertisement

Ok, what.

What, um, could he possibly mean beyond the obvious here? Seems pretty clear to anyone reading he is arguing Jews are experiencing a dramatic global rise in antisemitic hate and attacks because ...

Recommended

'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

To put it politely.

Weird how those shouting, 'Criticism of Israel isn't antisemitism,' always seem to promote overtly antisemitic propaganda. 

Advertisement

They certainly are never shy about expressing their real feelings, especially when they feel secure in their moral justification. Far too many on the left seem to believe the Jews deserve whatever happens to them whenever they fight back against antisemitism.

Always the same.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time
Chad Felix Greene
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For Show
Chad Felix Greene
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously
Sam J.
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6
Sam J.
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of Genocide ... and WINS
Sam J.
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement