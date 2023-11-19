'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve Antisemitism

There are some takes that make you just pause and blink for a few moments to make sure you really understand what you just read.

Enter Kenneth Roth, former executive director for the Human Rights Watch.

The headline in @TheEconomist reads: "Antisemitism surges in France after the Hamas attacks on Israel." Well, yes, but what else has happened since October 7 that might have contributed to a surge in antisemitism?https://t.co/dfGCiT7Y0h — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 13, 2023

Ok, what.

What, um, could he possibly mean beyond the obvious here? Seems pretty clear to anyone reading he is arguing Jews are experiencing a dramatic global rise in antisemitic hate and attacks because ...

This is rich. You justifying antisemitism. Refresher course: antisemitism has nothing to do with what Israel or Jews do or don’t do. It’s a disease. A miserable affliction that destroys societies and ultimately consumes its carriers. — Baila Olidort (@bolidort) November 13, 2023

• Israel retaliate on Hamas



• Antisemitism rises in France



• Ken Roth: “What do you expect?”



I’m confused Ken, is it that your justifying anti zionisim or an anti semitism? — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 19, 2023

The surge in antisemitism began while the 10/7 attack was in progress. It was already well underway by the time I woke up that morning in the US, contra your shameless attempt to blame the Jews for others hating them. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) November 19, 2023

Were the Jooz wearing a short skirt, Kenny? — The Daily Freier (@DailyFreier) November 13, 2023

To put it politely.

What an appalling person. https://t.co/Y8CZbFRiPO — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) November 19, 2023

Blaming the Jews for antisemitism exploding after the 10/7 Hamas attack absolutely WAS what I expected from this washed up Jew hater. https://t.co/4d0x9kQrQu — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) November 19, 2023

So Jew hate increases because Jews defend themselves against an Islamist, sadistic, death cult. I see.



So was it a good job that jews didn't defend themselves against the nazis. That way they didn't inspire any fresh jew hate I guess🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/27Btn7J577 — Justine Carroll 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@JustineClaire65) November 19, 2023

Former head of HRW, a Fellow @CarrCenter and lecturer at @PrincetonSPIA, blaming Jews for antisemitism. Such victim blaming would be unacceptable for any other group and should be unacceptable when it comes to Jews. No wonder antisemitism is endemic on so many college campuses. https://t.co/aU0LSMLAcI — (((Michael))) (@maltman613) November 19, 2023

Weird how those shouting, 'Criticism of Israel isn't antisemitism,' always seem to promote overtly antisemitic propaganda.

Did the director of @hrw just blamed Jews for antisemitism?



Because I remember him clearly stating that being anti-Israel isn’t antisemitic.



Color me confused 😐 https://t.co/xnyKo8WPFB — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 19, 2023

They certainly are never shy about expressing their real feelings, especially when they feel secure in their moral justification. Far too many on the left seem to believe the Jews deserve whatever happens to them whenever they fight back against antisemitism.

Always the same.

