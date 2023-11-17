'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy

We all know the left is nothing without its legendary hypocrisy, but even THIS is bad for them. Dr. Eli David shares video of a Syrian town bombed by the Assad regime that did not seem to earn the left's sympathy or outrage.

The extent of destruction in Gaza is horrifying 👇



Sorry for the typo, this is Homs, Syria 🇸🇾, bombed by the Assad regime.



Nobody cared. No rage, no ceasefire demand. Just a few hundred thousand civilians killed. Carry on.#NoJewsNoNews pic.twitter.com/WNMXr0xhyS — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 17, 2023

No demands of genocide here?

Excellent comparison: Where is the outrage western media? https://t.co/HFn3d9hWRN — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 17, 2023

Jews didn’t do it so … https://t.co/zVCMVVXX66 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) November 17, 2023

Who remembers the World outrage when Assad bombed and killed 200,000+ Muslims?? Me neither! https://t.co/NCS6PUgFLV — Pet Politico (@PetPolitico) November 17, 2023

Interesting perspective.

People don’t get why so many Iranians side with Israel.



It’s because the longer the world scapegoats Israel for the Muslim world’s woes, the longer the Muslim world will continue to suffer under dictatorships by Arabs and Islamic dictatorships. https://t.co/RGbVTNp9eH — Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) November 17, 2023

Those protesting Israel don’t care about Gazans



Selective outrage tells their agenda https://t.co/2vKfGZD4Au — Canada Libre (@CanadaLibreNow) November 17, 2023

Despite the media's constant accusations of Israeli cruelty, Israel always makes every effort to warn of the exact place and time of every assault.

I suppose that Assad distributed flyers before the bombing - no? — Nir Goshen (@NirGoshen) November 17, 2023

He’s murdered over 300,000 Muslims! Crickets from Muslims and the world!! — TexanQueenBee🌷 (@TexanQueenB) November 17, 2023

You have a gift of pointing out the HYPOCRISY of the Hamas grifters — James Allen (@pinga1010) November 17, 2023

Naturally, the laughable hypocrisy is lost on the very people engaging in it.

Two wrongs don’t make a right . — Dean (@TheDeanFitz) November 17, 2023

That's ISIS backed by Israel that instigated that, not an oppressed people being ethnically cleansed for the past 75 years. — Salah El-Deen (@YoussefAyubbi) November 17, 2023

So that justifies what’s going on in Gaza ??? — Denis English, PhD (@DesotaDen) November 17, 2023

Not a competition Dave

But you’re still winning

Congratulations



5WEEKS



800,000+ in UN camps



At least 11,500 KILLED

4710 children

3160 women



30000 Wounded

70% children & women



DESTROYED



222000 residential units

300 educational facilities

87 ambulances pic.twitter.com/8FzyET9qv4 https://t.co/LLBx88pUmv — Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid) November 17, 2023

You do know by raising that you're trying to justify the genocide of Palastinians....After telling us for weeks,

1) it never happend

2) if it did happen it was an accident because Israel targeted Hamas fighters

3) it was the fault of Hamas https://t.co/ME6hnOnGZh — Richard Red Star (@richardxxx4) November 17, 2023

The liberal spin just never ends. No matter how many times they are exposed for their hypocrisy.

***

