BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Buildin...
'X to Be Renamed Xi'! Users Have Much to Say About Elon's Photo...
SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles
We Got a Tough Guy Here: Levar Burton Threatens Moms for Liberty at...
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for...
'Win For The Good Guys': Army To Change Discharge Reason and Invite Back...
The Season of Giving Is Upon Us and the Greatest Gift I Ever...
Rob Reiner's Definition of 'Democracy' Again Called Into Question
Here’s What Happened When a Reporter Asked Rashida Tlaib 'Are You Anti-Semitic?'
Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under...
WHOA: Sacha Baron Cohen BLISTERS TikTok for Creating the 'BIGGEST Antisemitic Movement Sin...
ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting...
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens...

'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on November 17, 2023
AngieArtist

We all know the left is nothing without its legendary hypocrisy, but even THIS is bad for them. Dr. Eli David shares video of a Syrian town bombed by the Assad regime that did not seem to earn the left's sympathy or outrage.

Advertisement

No demands of genocide here?

Interesting perspective.

Recommended

BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Building
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Despite the media's constant accusations of Israeli cruelty, Israel always makes every effort to warn of the exact place and time of every assault.

Naturally, the laughable hypocrisy is lost on the very people engaging in it.

Advertisement

The liberal spin just never ends. No matter how many times they are exposed for their hypocrisy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HYPOCRISY ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Building
Chad Felix Greene
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles
Amy Curtis
We Got a Tough Guy Here: Levar Burton Threatens Moms for Liberty at National Book Awards
Grateful Calvin
Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump
Sam J.
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Tweet About ALL January 6 Tapes Means Brace for Meltdowns
Doug P.
SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Building Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement