'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli David Exposes the Left's Hypocrisy

We all know the left is nothing without its legendary hypocrisy, but even THIS is bad for them. Dr. Eli David shares video of a Syrian town bombed by the Assad regime that did not seem to earn the left's sympathy or outrage.
The extent of destruction in Gaza is horrifying 👇— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 17, 2023
Sorry for the typo, this is Homs, Syria 🇸🇾, bombed by the Assad regime.
Nobody cared. No rage, no ceasefire demand. Just a few hundred thousand civilians killed. Carry on.#NoJewsNoNews pic.twitter.com/WNMXr0xhyS
No demands of genocide here?
Excellent comparison: Where is the outrage western media? https://t.co/HFn3d9hWRN— LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 17, 2023
Jews didn’t do it so … https://t.co/zVCMVVXX66— Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) November 17, 2023
Who remembers the World outrage when Assad bombed and killed 200,000+ Muslims?? Me neither! https://t.co/NCS6PUgFLV— Pet Politico (@PetPolitico) November 17, 2023
Interesting perspective.
People don’t get why so many Iranians side with Israel.— Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) November 17, 2023
It’s because the longer the world scapegoats Israel for the Muslim world’s woes, the longer the Muslim world will continue to suffer under dictatorships by Arabs and Islamic dictatorships. https://t.co/RGbVTNp9eH
No Jews, no news. https://t.co/9DXQYjO8ob— Yaron Samid 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@yaronsamid) November 17, 2023
Those protesting Israel don’t care about Gazans— Canada Libre (@CanadaLibreNow) November 17, 2023
Selective outrage tells their agenda https://t.co/2vKfGZD4Au
Despite the media's constant accusations of Israeli cruelty, Israel always makes every effort to warn of the exact place and time of every assault.
I suppose that Assad distributed flyers before the bombing - no?— Nir Goshen (@NirGoshen) November 17, 2023
He’s murdered over 300,000 Muslims! Crickets from Muslims and the world!!— TexanQueenBee🌷 (@TexanQueenB) November 17, 2023
You have a gift of pointing out the HYPOCRISY of the Hamas grifters— James Allen (@pinga1010) November 17, 2023
Naturally, the laughable hypocrisy is lost on the very people engaging in it.
Two wrongs don’t make a right .— Dean (@TheDeanFitz) November 17, 2023
That's ISIS backed by Israel that instigated that, not an oppressed people being ethnically cleansed for the past 75 years.— Salah El-Deen (@YoussefAyubbi) November 17, 2023
So that justifies what’s going on in Gaza ???— Denis English, PhD (@DesotaDen) November 17, 2023
Not a competition Dave— Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid) November 17, 2023
But you’re still winning
Congratulations
5WEEKS
800,000+ in UN camps
At least 11,500 KILLED
4710 children
3160 women
30000 Wounded
70% children & women
DESTROYED
222000 residential units
300 educational facilities
87 ambulances pic.twitter.com/8FzyET9qv4 https://t.co/LLBx88pUmv
You do know by raising that you're trying to justify the genocide of Palastinians....After telling us for weeks,— Richard Red Star (@richardxxx4) November 17, 2023
1) it never happend
2) if it did happen it was an accident because Israel targeted Hamas fighters
3) it was the fault of Hamas https://t.co/ME6hnOnGZh
The liberal spin just never ends. No matter how many times they are exposed for their hypocrisy.
