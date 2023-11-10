'Why Does She Still Have This Up?' Rashida Tlaib STILL Hasn't Deleted Lie About Israel Bombing a Hospital

You know what they say about the left and their narratives. Once a story is crafted, they never let go no matter how frequently it is proven false.

Enter Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Remember this?

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Even Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar walked back this obscene lie.

But not Tlaib.

Why is that?

I can't believe this post is still up.



Absolutely crazy.



Vote her out. https://t.co/ZfXhjYbdbO — Austin Rief ☕️ (@austin_rief) November 9, 2023

The replies, however, tell us EXACTLY why. Pro-Palestinian activists are still spreading this false narrative with passion.

I donated $500 to her campaign this week and would do it again! You will not silence the truth! https://t.co/Wh9QB1SPeB — Achmat X (@AchmatX) November 10, 2023

Silence the truth, huh.

That’s because it’s true. Israel did bomb it, along with schools, other hospitals, churches, mosques, schools, entire neighborhoods, killed 10,000+ including 4,400+ children, and literally starving a population of 2.2M.



You sound dumb. https://t.co/ShQ0t7UEkT — Nader (@BonsaiSky) November 10, 2023

Can't believe they continue to bomb hospitals and are ethnic cleansing people from northern Gaza. https://t.co/4QunGD4H2W — Gezim Hoxha — ImagineAPI.dev (@HappyGezim) November 9, 2023

Because Israel *did* bomb the hospital? — Shafqat Huq (@shafqathuq) November 10, 2023

When one story falls apart, they have plenty of others to demand proves them right anyway. Without any evidence, naturally.

What about the dozen other hospitals?

Doesn't fit your narrative enough? https://t.co/2O8dpubfH1 — ThebrownNote (@MrozBrandon) November 10, 2023

You bombed 5 other hospitals in the meantime and murdered more than a 100 children https://t.co/AmsvEYiqSb — OG 🍉 (@Morsy_J) November 10, 2023

What about the 13 other hospitals that were bombed by the occupation? — Sam Mehta (@SamMehta) November 9, 2023

Israel has bombed almost all the hospitals, schools, churches, mosques and even refugee camps since.



So your point is moot.



Moreover, NY Times investigation shows that the rocket Israel claims that struck the hospital, came from Israel.



We have one member of congress who is… — Ravish (@heyRavish) November 10, 2023

Israel has bombed almost all the hospitals, schools, churches, mosques and even refugee camps since. So your point is moot. Moreover, NY Times investigation shows that the rocket Israel claims that struck the hospital, came from Israel. We have one member of congress who is of Palestinian origin, but you guys want to go destroy her. Shame on you.

Of course, when all else fails, resort to this gem.

She was already censured. This tweet is meant to incite violence and harassment towards Tlaib.



As though she has experienced enough of that because of rabid bigots like the one below. https://t.co/yea2NyjzaB — Jazmín Flores (@jazmin0809) November 10, 2023

Never underestimate the power of the left wanting to believe their own lies. Why should Tlaib delete a post all of her supporters believe is true and absolutely no amount of proof will dissuade them?

So much for combatting misinformation!

***

