Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have THOUGHTS

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash


Vivek Ramaswamy has made quite the impact on the Republican party in his time in the spotlight. He's earned many fans and many detractors. But has anyone considered him for RNC chair?


Charlie Kirk opens up the debate.

Of course, not everyone agrees.

To put it mildly.

Scott Presler seems to be the crowd favorite though.

Wait. Are they for or against the idea?

What does the man himself have to say?

Um.

That probably tells you everything you need to know on this debate. Everyone does seem to be in agreement a change in leadership is needed. Keep the nominations coming!

***

