Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have THOUGHTS

Charlie Kirk opens up the debate.
I know Vivek is running for POTUS, but he would make a great RNC Chair.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2023
He's young. He understands data. He's as fed up with the party as the rest of us. He could raise a ton of cash. He's innovative and has not alienated the base.
Vivek for RNC Chair.
I second that motion. Out with the old do things the way we always have Republicans. https://t.co/W6KfxjrNiO— Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) November 8, 2023
Great idea. Run Vivek, run! https://t.co/IdZIhsAA0i— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 8, 2023
Endorse https://t.co/Lz20klSKGz— Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 8, 2023
Y’all know I’m no Vivek for POTUS fan, but I actually like Charlie’s idea a lot— DC DRAINO (@Rogan_O_Handley) November 8, 2023
Vivek for RNC Chair https://t.co/NdGQiWN1BW
This is a great idea.— Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) November 8, 2023
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair. https://t.co/nmz2R4jsV7
We need outsiders to take positions of power in the RNC and shake it up. People who actually want to win. https://t.co/IGBWp08As5— Dean Halsey (@DeanHalseyShow) November 8, 2023
I think we are on to something here https://t.co/W59yQhXxwV— Justin Reynolds (@reynoldsj037) November 8, 2023
This—-!!!! https://t.co/o3CWlne4tb— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) November 8, 2023
Of course, not everyone agrees.
To put it mildly.
He’s a used car salesman - pass https://t.co/hnq95NAGHZ— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 8, 2023
I almost can’t think of anyone worse than Ronna McDaniel, but this would probably be it. https://t.co/iwNqshmb3R— Empire State Politics 🇺🇸🐘 (@EmpireStatePol) November 8, 2023
This might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wVUmlXjTiF— Christian Rubio (@crubio4088) November 8, 2023
I would consider leaving the Republican Party if Vivek becomes chair. https://t.co/rAGkMQ5IqV— Conservative Forum (@GOPga93) November 8, 2023
RNC Chair Vivek Hamaswampy would be the final nail in the coffin for the Republican Party. https://t.co/qdltOP3KAp— Benjamin Rothove (@BenjaminRothove) November 8, 2023
Are you drunk?— Jorge Washington (@theredhombre) November 8, 2023
Good lord. No. https://t.co/1tStfjVRAv— Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) November 8, 2023
Scott Presler seems to be the crowd favorite though.
@ScottPresler has already done more for the RNC than anyone. So let’s start there why don’t we?— 🇺🇸Rusty Cannon (@Rustycanno3010) November 8, 2023
Agreed but I like @ScottPresler for the job personally. https://t.co/I53LhdLozq— Michael Algarin🇺🇸 (@michaelralgarin) November 8, 2023
No! What about @ScottPresler ??— UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) November 8, 2023
The man is a machine who has worked his fingers to the bone.
He has done more for the party than McDaniels and Ramaswamy combined. https://t.co/oFTz5cJMKU
Wait. Are they for or against the idea?
.@VivekGRamaswamy Run D̶M̶C̶ RNC 🤡 https://t.co/8jlo4lc2XT pic.twitter.com/aojKI9LFFW— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2023
What does the man himself have to say?
STAFF TAKEOVER: Vivek is unable to respond because he is busy with debate prep AKA jet skiing in Miami. https://t.co/97Jjuamgl7— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 8, 2023
Um.
That probably tells you everything you need to know on this debate. Everyone does seem to be in agreement a change in leadership is needed. Keep the nominations coming!
