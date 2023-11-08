Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have THOUGHTS





Vivek Ramaswamy has made quite the impact on the Republican party in his time in the spotlight. He's earned many fans and many detractors. But has anyone considered him for RNC chair?

Charlie Kirk opens up the debate. I know Vivek is running for POTUS, but he would make a great RNC Chair.



He's young. He understands data. He's as fed up with the party as the rest of us. He could raise a ton of cash. He's innovative and has not alienated the base.



Vivek for RNC Chair. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2023

I second that motion. Out with the old do things the way we always have Republicans. https://t.co/W6KfxjrNiO — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) November 8, 2023

Great idea. Run Vivek, run! https://t.co/IdZIhsAA0i — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 8, 2023

Y’all know I’m no Vivek for POTUS fan, but I actually like Charlie’s idea a lot



Vivek for RNC Chair https://t.co/NdGQiWN1BW — DC DRAINO (@Rogan_O_Handley) November 8, 2023

This is a great idea.



Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair. https://t.co/nmz2R4jsV7 — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) November 8, 2023

We need outsiders to take positions of power in the RNC and shake it up. People who actually want to win. https://t.co/IGBWp08As5 — Dean Halsey (@DeanHalseyShow) November 8, 2023

I think we are on to something here https://t.co/W59yQhXxwV — Justin Reynolds (@reynoldsj037) November 8, 2023

Of course, not everyone agrees.

To put it mildly.

He’s a used car salesman - pass https://t.co/hnq95NAGHZ — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 8, 2023

I almost can’t think of anyone worse than Ronna McDaniel, but this would probably be it. https://t.co/iwNqshmb3R — Empire State Politics 🇺🇸🐘 (@EmpireStatePol) November 8, 2023

This might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wVUmlXjTiF — Christian Rubio (@crubio4088) November 8, 2023

I would consider leaving the Republican Party if Vivek becomes chair. https://t.co/rAGkMQ5IqV — Conservative Forum (@GOPga93) November 8, 2023

RNC Chair Vivek Hamaswampy would be the final nail in the coffin for the Republican Party. https://t.co/qdltOP3KAp — Benjamin Rothove (@BenjaminRothove) November 8, 2023

Are you drunk? — Jorge Washington (@theredhombre) November 8, 2023

Scott Presler seems to be the crowd favorite though.

@ScottPresler has already done more for the RNC than anyone. So let’s start there why don’t we? — 🇺🇸Rusty Cannon (@Rustycanno3010) November 8, 2023

Agreed but I like @ScottPresler for the job personally. https://t.co/I53LhdLozq — Michael Algarin🇺🇸 (@michaelralgarin) November 8, 2023

No! What about @ScottPresler ??



The man is a machine who has worked his fingers to the bone.



He has done more for the party than McDaniels and Ramaswamy combined. https://t.co/oFTz5cJMKU — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) November 8, 2023

Wait. Are they for or against the idea?

What does the man himself have to say?

STAFF TAKEOVER: Vivek is unable to respond because he is busy with debate prep AKA jet skiing in Miami. https://t.co/97Jjuamgl7 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 8, 2023

Um.

That probably tells you everything you need to know on this debate. Everyone does seem to be in agreement a change in leadership is needed. Keep the nominations coming!

***

