'Too Intellectually Feeble to Defend Your Positions.' Noam Blum Explains the Mindset of Anti-Israel Libs

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

What motivates someone to tear down the poster of a person being held hostage in another country, even a fellow citizen? Why are we seeing so many leftwing pro-Palestinian activists engaging in this disturbing behavior?

Noam Blum has some ideas.

The left has a long tradition of viewing silencing others as activism. They tear down flyers of events, shout down speakers, demand controversial voices be deplatformed and quite literally anything else to try and shut up opinions they think are bad.

This is no different.

I don’t think it’s participation trophies but something was embedded into this generation as children that led to this. It’s the not having your position challenged ever and needing protection from it while justifying acting out that I just don’t understand. 

There’s nothing noble about it. It’s a Royal mess up by the parents of this generation.

Yet they never seem to grasp their own wrongdoing.

It's difficult to appreciate a mindset that believes anything is justified if the goal is considered just. Hopefully with more public shaming campaigns, people will at least think twice before engaging in these little tantrums.

***

