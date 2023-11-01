'Too Intellectually Feeble to Defend Your Positions.' Noam Blum Explains the Mindset of Anti-Israel Libs

What motivates someone to tear down the poster of a person being held hostage in another country, even a fellow citizen? Why are we seeing so many leftwing pro-Palestinian activists engaging in this disturbing behavior?

Noam Blum has some ideas.

Tearing down hostage posters is motivated by the same mindset that shouts down speakers at colleges. It's what you do when you're small-minded, too intellectually feeble to defend your position, and terrified that you might see or hear something that'll make you reexamine it. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 1, 2023

Its a form of fascism; trying to suppress the speech and opinions of others. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 1, 2023

And even worse because they are ripping down photos of children. It takes a special kind of genocidal hate to want to erase child victims. Shouting down an adult, the adult can shout back, but erasing a child who is held hostage is next level vile. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 1, 2023

The left has a long tradition of viewing silencing others as activism. They tear down flyers of events, shout down speakers, demand controversial voices be deplatformed and quite literally anything else to try and shut up opinions they think are bad.

This is no different.

Like so many other things, requiring your opposition to shut up is the only way you can win when your ideas are wrong. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) November 1, 2023

I don’t think it’s participation trophies but something was embedded into this generation as children that led to this. It’s the not having your position challenged ever and needing protection from it while justifying acting out that I just don’t understand.



There’s nothing… https://t.co/Ma08Ylerv9 — Michael Kaplan 🇮🇱 (@OfficialKappy) November 1, 2023

I don’t think it’s participation trophies but something was embedded into this generation as children that led to this. It’s the not having your position challenged ever and needing protection from it while justifying acting out that I just don’t understand.

There’s nothing noble about it. It’s a Royal mess up by the parents of this generation.

Also when you are too lazy or untalented to build something. Like putting up flyers to support humanitarian aid for Gaza instead of tearing down Kidnapped flyers. https://t.co/4wdsFfBtJr — @bkfuturist (@BKFuturist) November 1, 2023

It's the flight response from someone who is so sure anyone who disagrees with them about *anything* is evil. Because if they themselves were ever wrong about something, what does that make them? https://t.co/C6KHJsnndU — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) November 1, 2023

Just can't believe people are so triggered that they feel the need to tear down hostage posters. How can you do that in good conscience?



Is there are real difference between Palestine and Hamas? I don't understand how pro-Palestine people aren't anti-Hamas. https://t.co/xZnIfU2V0A — JB (@btcbourne) November 1, 2023

Yet they never seem to grasp their own wrongdoing.

What is the mindset of putting up missing posters in NYC for someone who is missing in the Middle East? https://t.co/EJ0mECgCzM — I AM AN INNOCENT MAN (@charleyamerica) November 1, 2023

And yet most of you are calling to ban these protests and call for them to be fired from jobs. So what else is new? https://t.co/XjsYSg5x5G — Danny Pewds (@danny_pewds) November 1, 2023

It's difficult to appreciate a mindset that believes anything is justified if the goal is considered just. Hopefully with more public shaming campaigns, people will at least think twice before engaging in these little tantrums.

