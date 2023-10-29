'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and People are Skeptical

Let's see.

If you were covering for a terrorist organization and needed propaganda to win sympathy for your side, what would you send out to the media?

'8,000 deaths, mostly women and minors!'

BREAKING: Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the three-week war has risen past 8,000, mostly women and minors. https://t.co/oBFTYmiKMN — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2023

Why are you quoting Hamas as a source? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 29, 2023

At this point, I’m not even surprised that you people are taking the word of terrorists at face value. — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 29, 2023

The same "health ministry" that said that 500 people were killed in the hospital parking lot explosion despite only about 10 actually dying? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 29, 2023

Oh how quickly the media forgets.

AP running Hamas propaganda again. https://t.co/fohLpwgI9x — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 29, 2023

Apparently we’ve learned nothing about using the Gaza Health Ministry as a source for information? https://t.co/5BeUSJY5iw — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2023

They just keep doing this. Who controls the Gaza Health Ministry again? https://t.co/HkQogcz0WN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 29, 2023

Outlets quoting a terrorist organization that has already demonstrated its willingness to lie are committing journalistic malpractice. https://t.co/vAGkPT5awN — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) October 29, 2023

They’re STILL reporting claims from the same people that told the media Israel bombed a Gaza hospital and killed 500 civilians. https://t.co/kDcmdJWwrV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 29, 2023

Almost like powerful media companies are run by ideological activists with a specific narrative in mind.

AP is citing Hamas again



Once might be a mistake. Twice shows it's intentional https://t.co/OSsG0Y01XU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 29, 2023

How long is AP going to just repeat Hamas talking points & call it journalism?



Yes, Gaza’s Health Ministry is controlled by Hamas. https://t.co/9ZneSEFTT9 — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) October 29, 2023

Guessing all the "fact checkers" are on extended vacation. https://t.co/Nd6OkH6oUL — JWF (@JammieWF) October 29, 2023

They know they are spreading false information.

AP= "Asinine propaganda." They KNOW the "Gaza Ministry of health" is HAMAS. The same Hamas that's an ILLEGAL & explicitly genocidal, theocratic Jihadist group. That same group that carried out the Oct 7 mass murder, rape, torture & abduction & lied about the hospital strike. https://t.co/mGmwKlxgUB — A.B. Samson (@ABSamson1) October 29, 2023

“Health Ministry” is a fun way of spelling “Hamas.”



It’s like the activist groups within the corporate media calling themselves Misinformation Experts. They must be credible. It’s right there in the name. https://t.co/V02yYd8TO8 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 29, 2023

Of course, Democrats for Hamas jumped on the opportunity and ran with it.

Since the beginning of this horrific war, more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed.



I called for a cease fire to stop the violence so that humanitarian aid can be delivered and negotiations to release the hostages taken by Hamas can continue. pic.twitter.com/dzGZZtAN75 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 29, 2023

Rep. Ilhan Omar reposted this.

The first videos from Gaza after Israel’s blackout shows Palestinians forced to drink seawater and using phones to find thousands trapped under rubble.



Relentless strikes have killed over 8,000 people. pic.twitter.com/2moccmzleS — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 29, 2023

What can you expect? Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has THIS lie up despite even her fellow Democrat activists retracting it.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

The left, the media, the Democrats, all the same activists with the same ethical standards. They know all they have to do is report whatever gets their narrative out there and if a retraction or correction is needed, well it'll be too late anyway. The myth is already out there.

Over and over and over again.

