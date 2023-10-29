'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and People are Skeptical

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on October 29, 2023
meme

Let's see.

If you were covering for a terrorist organization and needed propaganda to win sympathy for your side, what would you send out to the media?

'8,000 deaths, mostly women and minors!'

Yeah.

Ok.

Oh how quickly the media forgets.

Almost like powerful media companies are run by ideological activists with a specific narrative in mind.

They know they are spreading false information.

Of course, Democrats for Hamas jumped on the opportunity and ran with it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar reposted this.

What can you expect? Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has THIS lie up despite even her fellow Democrat activists retracting it.

The left, the media, the Democrats, all the same activists with the same ethical standards. They know all they have to do is report whatever gets their narrative out there and if a retraction or correction is needed, well it'll be too late anyway. The myth is already out there.

Over and over and over again.

***

