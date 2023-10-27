'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching Over Demands

We know everyone wants to have their shining moment in the victimhood spotlight, but who knew people without a sexual preference were so desperate for attention!

Introducing Yasmin Benoit, a British asexual influencer who has made it her goal to confuse as many people about whatever asexuality is as possible.

It's time for asexuality to be legally recognised and protected in the UK! Tomorrow, @stonewalluk and I will release the first ever report into asexual discrimination. I spoke to @AttitudeMag about asexual rights and our initiative!#AceWeek2023 https://t.co/ABZRNMagLd pic.twitter.com/I2SKX9qiMG — Yasmin Benoit, MSc (@theyasminbenoit) October 26, 2023

For those who may not know what asexual means, it is a sexual orientation or identity that indicates a person has limited or no sexuality at all.

You read that correctly.

So, this begs the question of what 'recognition' and 'protections' people without a sexual preference need exactly.

'A new report, Ace in the UK, by Stonewall and activist Yasmin Benoit uncovers for the first time the shocking experiences of healthcare, workplace and societal discrimination that ace people face in the UK and the need for better legal and policy protection.'

What.

Recognised? How? In what sense? What for? Should we recognise and protect people who don't eat cabbage? People who don't ride bicycles? People who don't have dogs?



The number of things some people don't do is infinite, so maybe it's kind of futile trying to coddle them all. https://t.co/FqT61QIDFo — Ophelia Benson (@OpheliaBenson) October 27, 2023

Never entirely sure if this whole thing is performance art https://t.co/TSYKHmJPrW — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) October 27, 2023

I’m not interested in Judo and it’s time my rights were legally recognised. https://t.co/f0pQBWYDq5 — PatrickB (@not_health) October 27, 2023

Genuine question: How are asexual people discriminated against in the UK? https://t.co/CUUAxqjbtj — Ellie Angharad 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ellie_Angharad) October 27, 2023

According to the report:

49% of asexual people weren't out to people at work

50% has never told a healthcare provider they were asexual

They also reported people reacting with concern when they 'came out' as having no sexual preference.

‘I've tried to explain to someone that I am asexual, and they said ‘You know, there's something wrong with you. You probably need to pray about it’… I remember feeling inferior about [who I am].”

*pause for laughter

Asexuality is a lack of sexual attraction. Sounds like marriage - which has been legally recognised for centuries. https://t.co/mCFpfsq91u — Carl Chambers (@Jackal854) October 27, 2023

Gurrrl please.

What "rights" don't you have?

What "discrimination" have you experienced? https://t.co/JcO6CFkNJK — 🇺🇸 There is no Eric Kizer 🏳️‍🌈 (@EricKizerNC) October 27, 2023

A world where you make up new problems so you can complain about more discrimination. Most of society is not obsessed with this stuff. https://t.co/VpDzcM3z2U — Samo's Dad (@AndrewOyta27140) October 27, 2023

Apparently, life is so good people go around filled with anxiety over how others might think of them if they knew what they DON'T like to do in bed, now.

***

