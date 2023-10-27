Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
'Fight For Asexual Rights!' Wait. What? British Asexual Influencer Causes Head Scratching Over Demands

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on October 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

We know everyone wants to have their shining moment in the victimhood spotlight, but who knew people without a sexual preference were so desperate for attention!

Introducing Yasmin Benoit, a British asexual influencer who has made it her goal to confuse as many people about whatever asexuality is as possible.

For those who may not know what asexual means, it is a sexual orientation or identity that indicates a person has limited or no sexuality at all.

You read that correctly.

So, this begs the question of what 'recognition' and 'protections' people without a sexual preference need exactly.

'A new report, Ace in the UK, by Stonewall and activist Yasmin Benoit uncovers for the first time the shocking experiences of healthcare, workplace and societal discrimination that ace people face in the UK and the need for better legal and policy protection.'

What.

According to the report:

  • 49% of asexual people weren't out to people at work
  • 50% has never told a healthcare provider they were asexual

They also reported people reacting with concern when they 'came out' as having no sexual preference.

‘I've tried to explain to someone that I am asexual, and they said ‘You know, there's something wrong with you. You probably need to pray about it’… I remember feeling inferior about [who I am].”

*pause for laughter

Apparently, life is so good people go around filled with anxiety over how others might think of them if they knew what they DON'T like to do in bed, now.

***

