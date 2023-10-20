Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing 'Death Threats'

No matter what a Democrat says or does, they are always the victim. At least that's how the media sees it. Enter Jennifer Bendery, Senior politics reporter for the HuffPost.

In a dramatic display, Bendery attempted to shame Republicans for accurately mocking Democratic Rep. Ihan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in a meme claiming it to be 'fanning the flames' of threats towards Omar.

Right on time.

Rep. Omar is facing some very, very scary death threats right now and has said she is worried for her children's safety, and yet, here is the NRCC a few minutes ago, fanning this disgusting propaganda. pic.twitter.com/Krnxl2qs1K — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 20, 2023

In one voicemail left for her office, a male caller says, “I wish that someone would kill you and put you in hell.”



Another male caller says she should “drop dead for supporting f------ terrorists.” https://t.co/YLenz0oQeJ — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 20, 2023

“You work for this country,” the caller continues. “Pull your f------ head out of your f------ turban-wearing ass, and f------ see the light of day, you dumbass f------ terrorist-supporting f------ piece of s---.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 20, 2023

The caller who claimed Omar was being spied on also said the group targeting her had hacked into all of her accounts and was allegedly preparing to poison her and her family.



“Allegations are they’re going to kill you and we get to watch on the internet,” the caller said. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 20, 2023

Obviously, everyone should immediately stop pointing out what Omar herself has said and done over the last two weeks! Don't you know we're all putting her in danger by criticizing her with memes?!

Seriously.

The woman declared Israel bombed a hospital moments after it was falsely reported but we're supposed to hush up because some crazy person left a voicemail.

Maybe she and her buddies should stop doubling down on Hamas propaganda then?



If any of them are getting actually real threats I look forward to reading about them filing a police report to that effect — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 20, 2023

1) I don't want either of them harmed.

2) There are zero lies in that meme. https://t.co/7URB9t9b5J — Matt Thompson (@MattyT_6) October 20, 2023

Jennifer, can you please explain how the below is "disgusting propaganda?" What about it is inaccurate? https://t.co/ZwphNvhhZ1 — Torunn Sinclair (@TorunnSinclair) October 20, 2023

Pour one out for the real victim of this conflict: Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/XSqKaEnZtP — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 20, 2023

1) everything in this @NRCC meme is 110% accurate

2) Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are spreading a vicious blood libel responsible for actual violence across the entire world

3) you don’t have to simp for them, folks https://t.co/OsvW5Mdckr — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 20, 2023

The real victim of the terrorist murder rampage in Israel is.... Ilhan Omar who has been subject to memes https://t.co/Snrje41GhN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 20, 2023

Sure became a "victim" pretty quickly. https://t.co/oXsJMc91vO — JWF (@JammieWF) October 20, 2023

The real victims always get the spotlight. Thankful for the press in these trying days. You keep us focused on what is truly important. https://t.co/4TL9gRHa4o — Allen covert (@emperorcovert) October 20, 2023

The left's go-to, 'death threats,' usually a voicemail or a letter they found, is always supposed to intimidate everyone into silence. But what about the meme in question is the problem exactly? Are we just not allowed to say anything truthful about her?

Yes. We all know the true victims of the Hamas attacks on Israel: Rashida & Ilhan. 🤦‍♂️



I’m not even a public figure, and am a small fry and I get daily death threats for supporting Israel.



Give me an effing break. https://t.co/gT5GOWJCbb — Tyler M. White (@voluntaristyler) October 20, 2023

The idea that people can't rightfully criticize someone for her inflammatory views because some other lunatics are threatening her is abject nonsense. Stop trying to silence valid criticism. https://t.co/U3r7PmGMDC — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 20, 2023

If you think that's bad, wait till you hear what's been happening to the Jews. https://t.co/PMyY5nNN2t — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 20, 2023

Or, alternatively, Ilhan herself could stop doubling down on disgusting propaganda that literally put millions of people’s lives in danger across the world.



But yeah that meme is super scary. 😬



You’re a clown. https://t.co/M0O4XSV0TX — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 20, 2023

Death threats are for the police to handle, and Omar has dedicated security for this exact purpose. Everyone denounces death threats. But that isn't an excuse for exploiting it for political blame games. This game of blaming political commentators for this stuff is nothing more than bullying.

Assuming any of it is accurate in the first place that is.

Here's a tip: Your friend Rep. Omar is a singularly unreliable source. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) October 20, 2023

Nobody believes this. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 20, 2023

Show us the police report.

***

