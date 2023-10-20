Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His...
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Another Day Ends With No Republican Speaker of the House ... Let Me...
Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good...
PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel
Biden Announces $100 Million in ‘Aid’ to Gaza (a.k.a Hamas)
Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel
Let’s Talk About Those Violent Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill This...
House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a...
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious...
New York Times Verification Badge is GONE and People Think They Know Why
Rep. Cori Bush Explains Why Yesterday's Capitol Protest Doesn't Count As an 'Insurrection'...
Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case...

Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing 'Death Threats'

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

No matter what a Democrat says or does, they are always the victim. At least that's how the media sees it. Enter Jennifer Bendery, Senior politics reporter for the HuffPost.

Advertisement

In a dramatic display, Bendery attempted to shame Republicans for accurately mocking Democratic Rep. Ihan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in a meme claiming it to be 'fanning the flames' of threats towards Omar.

Right on time.

Obviously, everyone should immediately stop pointing out what Omar herself has said and done over the last two weeks! Don't you know we're all putting her in danger by criticizing her with memes?!

Recommended

What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Seriously.

The woman declared Israel bombed a hospital moments after it was falsely reported but we're supposed to hush up because some crazy person left a voicemail.

Advertisement

The left's go-to, 'death threats,' usually a voicemail or a letter they found, is always supposed to intimidate everyone into silence. But what about the meme in question is the problem exactly? Are we just not allowed to say anything truthful about her?

Advertisement

Death threats are for the police to handle, and Omar has dedicated security for this exact purpose. Everyone denounces death threats. But that isn't an excuse for exploiting it for political blame games. This game of blaming political commentators for this stuff is nothing more than bullying.

Assuming any of it is accurate in the first place that is.

Show us the police report.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEATH THREATS DEMOCRATS HUFFINGTON POST HYPOCRISY ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT HUFFPOST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Grateful Calvin
Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His Pregnant Wife
Laura W.
Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case for Homeschooling
Sam J.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good Questions About Hamas
Doug P.
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'
Sam J.
PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke Grateful Calvin
Advertisement