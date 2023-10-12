Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it?

You know, one of the long-standing questions of the pro-Israel world has been, if the Palestinians are truly oppressed, living under Apartheid and denied basic human rights, as the UN and the left insist, why doesn't the rest of the Middle East help them out?

Today, with liberals lining up for their turn to pretend to care, one question keeps being asked, 'where are they supposed to go?' Y'all realize they share a border with Egypt right?

Egypt? Hello? Maybe they aren't home.

Facts. Why won’t Egypt allow Palestinian refugees into their country? https://t.co/cvAUkOUGFh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2023

Basically.

They won’t. They rely on them being there because braindead leftists in the West will repeat their narratives with unthinking devotion so as to sound sophisticated when in reality you all look like fools when reality slaps you silly with the dull edge of evil. https://t.co/ACYRkW61Bo — President Robert L Peters (@left_lunacy) October 12, 2023

They don’t want terrorists in their own country that’s why https://t.co/ggOl9Ranlk — Truth Lives Here!👮‍♂️☘️🇨🇦 ✝️ (@MarkHar40004449) October 12, 2023

I dont blame Egypt. They have been attacked by Hamas and the Palestinians so many times they actually built a steal wall with help of the United States and then flooded the tunnels with sea water. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) October 12, 2023

other Muslims see the Palestinians as leeches who live off the aid of other countries and never figure out a way to become independent on their own. Poor Muslims in Egypt and other places resent how well Palestinians can live off of welfare aid while they scrape by. https://t.co/5YfyTc2N3r — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 12, 2023

The Sunni regimes are showing their true colors: The Palestinian Arabs have always been used as a political football to distract from the nations’ internal problems, justify their Jew-hatred https://t.co/qJY3wbF59A — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 12, 2023

It's not just Egypt.

None of these Middle Eastern Muslim countries want to take in a single Palestinian from Gaza. None.



And I shouldn't have to tell you why. https://t.co/oxQLJcipOJ — FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 12, 2023

These nations have previously refused to help or accept Palestinians because...drumroll... they found them to be violent terrorists who cause problems in any country they are in. https://t.co/IxTJxgCMES — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) October 12, 2023

Has anyone checked in on Pharaoh?

Egypt suffered the 10 plagues, they don't need an eleventh. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) October 12, 2023

Pretty sure the 'pro-Iran' part isn't that uncommon.

2 million pro-Iran homeless people. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 12, 2023

Well, at least since 1948.

For centuries, no Arab nations wants them because they foment civil unrest...



No current outcry or protests vs the Arab League and Arab nations...even their patron Iran won't harbor them... — Paul Wasilewski (@_PaulWasilewski) October 12, 2023

Maybe because they don't want the Sinai to turn into Gaza 2.0?

Just spitballin — Rabid (@Rabid8264) October 12, 2023

The saddest, but most likely answer.

Solid question



Instead of allowing terrorist groups to get stronger in Gaza, neighbors with money could be making civil society stronger and building solid infrastructure and providing education to ensure the terrorists cannot recruit so easily



Helping the region find peace… https://t.co/qkDPwuDUyn — jason criss howk (@jason_c_howk) October 12, 2023

Newsflash: because they don’t really care about them. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) October 12, 2023

Egypt shares a border with Gaza. Qatar is the home of Hamas' leadership. How are they helping Gazan civilians? #Gaza https://t.co/9VifT4Z0UT — Joshua Lory (@joshua_lory) October 12, 2023

So are they violating the law? I thought you had to take in refugees? That what liberals scream here daily. Apparently only the US is required to take in the world. https://t.co/C4lJz0c6kC — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) October 12, 2023

While Israel is supposed to be fully responsible for the Palestinians, despite decades of relentless genocidal assaults on their country and people, no one has pressured other Arab/Muslim countries why THEY won't take in these 'refugees.'

Looks like even that question can't be avoided any longer.

***

