Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on October 12, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

You know, one of the long-standing questions of the pro-Israel world has been, if the Palestinians are truly oppressed, living under Apartheid and denied basic human rights, as the UN and the left insist, why doesn't the rest of the Middle East help them out?

Today, with liberals lining up for their turn to pretend to care, one question keeps being asked, 'where are they supposed to go?' Y'all realize they share a border with Egypt right?

Egypt? Hello? Maybe they aren't home.

Basically.

It's not just Egypt.

Has anyone checked in on Pharaoh?

Pretty sure the 'pro-Iran' part isn't that uncommon.

Well, at least since 1948.

The saddest, but most likely answer.

While Israel is supposed to be fully responsible for the Palestinians, despite decades of relentless genocidal assaults on their country and people, no one has pressured other Arab/Muslim countries why THEY won't take in these 'refugees.'

Looks like even that question can't be avoided any longer.

***

