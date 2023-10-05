'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and eyes ROLL

It really is silly for Democrats to have a dozen separate X accounts when they all post the same thing. Some poor intern out there is switching between accounts like an old-school phone switch operator.

Advertisement

As usual, the official Democrats account decided it was a good idea to pander to a specific group to pretend they really care, like everyone else. Happy #LatinaEqualPay day!

It’s unconscionable that Latinas earn 57 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes in America. We’re continuing the fight for pay equity each and every day. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 5, 2023

What?

Where did this come from? Also, now it's pay equity and not equal pay. Isn't equity where you give some groups more because they need more than everyone else?

White House: Quick, someone pull something made up out of the their ass to distract from the border wall discussion.



DNC: You got it, boss! (They dig really, really deep into their ass...) https://t.co/ldCJeuBjXl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 5, 2023

At least they dropped the silly Latinx thing.

The LatinX thing didn’t stick well I see. — Johnathan Ashworth (@smashworth93) October 5, 2023

Back in the good ol' days when it was just a myth about equal pay, the logic didn't make sense. But now that it's all about equity?

Sure go with that. No mention of skills, job, education, even citizenship. — Dain Ehring (@EhringDain) October 5, 2023

Speaking of equality vs. equity, someone didn't get the memo.

Latina women are paid 52 cents on the dollar to all U.S. men. On #LatinaEqualPayDay, we recommit ourselves to pay parity for all. I was proud to support equity through increasing the minimum wage and implementing historic raises for teachers and childcare workers in New Mexico. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 5, 2023

Again, with the equality vs. equity distinction. Which is a BIG distinction.

Today is Latina’s Equal Pay Day, the date that symbolizes when working Latina's wages equals the wages earned by working non-hispanic white males from the prior year. Every day is a call to action to close the pay gap. #StopPayInequity #EqualPay #EconomicJustice pic.twitter.com/dflxJXck3K — NYC Commission on Gender Equity (@GenderEquityNYC) October 5, 2023

Note they are now saying pay equity. This means they are gearing up for legislation that will require everyone being paid the same.



Equity is communism. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 5, 2023

How does one 'achieve pay equity' exactly?

It’s Latina Equal Pay Day and we support the mission to achieve pay equity.



Here's how you can show your support:



1️⃣ Advocate for the Paycheck Fairness Act, which fights pay discrimination and closes the wage gap. Additionally, support the Raise the Wage Act of 2023 for fair… pic.twitter.com/fp5RM43qUV — Meta Elevate (@MetaElevate) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

Seems to be a big Copy Paste day for the left.

277 Days.



The additional time the average full-time Latina woman must work to earn what men made in 2022.



The wage disparity is a clear reflection of the economic hurdles Latinas continue to encounter. We believe achieving pay equity is not just a goal; it's a necessity. pic.twitter.com/AR7H5dQMch — Barbara Lee Family Foundation (@BLFF_org) October 5, 2023

📢 Today we recognize #LatinaEqualPayDay 🙌! It's a reminder that Latina women have to work nearly 22 months to earn what white men do in just 12. Let's stand together for pay equity and empower Latina women in the workforce. 💪👩‍💼 #PayEquity #LatinaEqualPay #EqualPayNow pic.twitter.com/taeIqJ1ufS — ACLAMO (@_ACLAMO_) October 5, 2023

Today, we’re recognizing Latina Equal Pay Day. EMILYs List is committed to continuing the fight for equal pay by working to elect pro-choice Latinas who will push for pay equity policies 💪 pic.twitter.com/vRxBemVIgh — EMILYs List (@emilyslist) October 5, 2023

🌟This #LatinaEqualPay Day, remember that unions are the driving force behind closing the wage gap.



Latina union workers earned 26.6% more weekly than non-union counterparts. Let’s stand together for equity in pay and opportunity! #1u #lclaa #EverybodysUnion #usw pic.twitter.com/JsmvC5vz2X — United Steelworkers #EverybodysUnion (@steelworkers) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

Of course, this begs the question. If Latina women can be paid nearly half the wage of a white man for the same job, shouldn't they be the hottest hiring trend?

What is a Latina? I would like to hire all of them. — Citrous (@Citrous) October 5, 2023

What about Latinos? — Johnathan Ashworth (@smashworth93) October 5, 2023

It's always so strange to watch the left chop up the population into useful categories for this or that virtue-signaling campaign. Always to make themselves look compassionate and better than you. The details don't matter. All that matters is its hashtag *insert identity group - insert disparity myth day!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!