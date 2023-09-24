PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly team up for a totally TONE-DEAF abortion discussion

'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on September 24, 2023
Sarah D.

Remember when roads were racist? Well Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has moved on. He can now be found wandering the highways trying to convince truck drivers he respects their tireless work. Work the administration normally blames for destroying the planet, but there is an election coming up.

Yeah, truck drivers don't seem to be buying it, Secretary.

Save your words, Secretary. Truckers want results!

That's how you know he's one of youse guys.

The administration's priorities don't seem to line up with what he's saying here.

Come to think of it Secretary Buttigieg, what exactly is it you do here?

Democrats sure do love their speeches, perfectly staged to look like they really care. But what have they actually done? Seems Buttigieg does a lot of talking but rarely accomplishes anything. Whatever he's selling, truckers just aren't buying it.

They can't AFFORD it with these fuel prices anyways.

***

