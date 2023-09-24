'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch

Remember when roads were racist? Well Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has moved on. He can now be found wandering the highways trying to convince truck drivers he respects their tireless work. Work the administration normally blames for destroying the planet, but there is an election coming up.

America's truck drivers are essential.



Our administration is working to ensure they get the compensation, safe work environment, and respect they deserve. pic.twitter.com/ICzMYpcy7S — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 23, 2023

Yeah, truck drivers don't seem to be buying it, Secretary.

Trucking is not a government institution. The roads are. Ease all the regulations and let us make money. I don’t want government money. I want my customers able to pay me. — Cory Cornelison (@corn806) September 24, 2023

Please ask all independent truckers how they feel about all the restrictions they’re under.

You won’t, as you & current administration only supports union truckers. Not the independents. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) September 24, 2023

How about lowering fuel prices so the industry doesn’t collapse? — AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 24, 2023

If you really want to help truckers stop with Joe's war on fossil fuels. — Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) September 23, 2023

Every decision that Biden had administration has made with regard to fossil fuels has destroyed trucking. — Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) September 23, 2023

Wonder how truckers in America feel about gas prices which is an “essential” factor in their livelihoods. https://t.co/1Ke6c9sb81 — Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم (@yousefiaa) September 23, 2023

What are you doing about overregulation that makes them unsafe? — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) September 24, 2023

Save your words, Secretary. Truckers want results!

Respect? Get them lower fuel prices. — Gerry (@GerryPo) September 24, 2023

That's how you know he's one of youse guys.

One glamorous thing about being the Transportation Secretary:



Pete gives speeches in the loudest locations. 😆



There's always like engines and trains and construction noise and horns in the background. https://t.co/4OgMoPnOSj — Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) September 24, 2023

The slight smirk says he’s lying. Side note. He’s always got the smirk. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) September 24, 2023

The administration's priorities don't seem to line up with what he's saying here.

What a friggin LIAR.



Your policies are destroying the small trucking firms.

Stop attacking fossil fuels -- NOW!! — Suzanne Arundale (@ArundaleSuzanne) September 24, 2023

Not to mention pushing them into electric vehicles that they can’t afford. — Eddie, USN (Ret) 🇺🇸 (@eoverfelt) September 23, 2023

Which would drive up the cost of goods and services which increases what we have to spend to get said goods and services. — Eddie, USN (Ret) 🇺🇸 (@eoverfelt) September 23, 2023

Come to think of it Secretary Buttigieg, what exactly is it you do here?

Our truck drivers are essential, you on the other hand, are not! — Richard C Eby (@RichardCEby1) September 23, 2023

Share message with Trudeau...lol — #alexgdad (@alexgdad1) September 24, 2023

Democrats sure do love their speeches, perfectly staged to look like they really care. But what have they actually done? Seems Buttigieg does a lot of talking but rarely accomplishes anything. Whatever he's selling, truckers just aren't buying it.

They can't AFFORD it with these fuel prices anyways.

***

