'My body, my choice' is bad now': Critics think 'medical freedom' is 'dangerous' BUT only under DeSantis

The Left really can't decide if a person should have authority over their own medical decisions or not. Abortion? A woman's absolute choice! Puberty blockers? A decision between a child, their parents, and their doctor. Mandatory COVID vaccine? Well ...

Per CBS News:

'As Americans consider whether to take advice from federal health officials and get an updated COVID vaccine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is drumming the message that ignited his national political career: Ignore what the federal government tells you about COVID-19.'

Daniel Salmon, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University, insisted,

"They don't know COVID," Salmon said. "They're cherry-picking facts to defend their position. And they don't have the expertise to make those decisions for a large number of people." "It felt to me like they were trying to sow doubt," he said, "and that's dangerous."

That's just it, Salmon, DeSantis isn't making that decision for anyone.

We are making it for ourselves.

CBS News reports that freedom is dangerous https://t.co/qnjseA9Od9 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 20, 2023

“My body, my choice” is bad now. https://t.co/WYpzwpuNil — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 20, 2023

Funny how quickly that flipped, when it didn't fit the narrative anymore. — Matthew Adams (@matthew4brem) September 20, 2023

Double standard say what? — leegundus.eth (@leegundus) September 20, 2023

Could not be more accurate.

Every liberal axiom is an entirely disposable artifact that served a specific purpose in a specific situation. We confuse them with deeply-held, consistent ethical codes and misdiagnose hypocrisy when they're discarded. It's about Ws and Ls. It's about hierarchy. Always has been. — Fox Fire (@RutRemy) September 20, 2023

Remember when bodily autonomy was all the rage?

Oh wow. Being able to have say over what goes into your body and not being forced by the federal government, whose corrupt health officials lied over and over again, to take “medicine” you don’t need…what a concept! https://t.co/vYKHrMemgY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2023

"Freedom is dangerous" is certainly one hell of a take. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) September 20, 2023

What matters is what our betters think is best for us.

Oh no not critics https://t.co/z2IJX3lWHa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2023

Good to know some people think we shouldn’t make our own medical decisions. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) September 20, 2023

"Critics say" pieces are always, I repeat, always editorializing pretending to be journalism. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) September 20, 2023

There's a reason we keep animals in zoos.

Your freedom is always dangerous to those who seek to control you.



Good. https://t.co/lyi7Rpoi1j — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 20, 2023

Guess it just depends on the daily narrative.

Medical freedom is dangerous! Tomorrow, though, it’ll be back to, “My body! My choice!” https://t.co/ajqcgkOp4Y — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 20, 2023

Making your own choices? What an insane concept!

In Florida, we don’t have medical mandates. Each patient has the freedom to choose whether they get a vaccine and wear a mask or not https://t.co/ZfA2h2zNzR — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) September 20, 2023

Here in Florida we enjoy the Patients Bill of Rights. One of those rights is to REFUSE medical treatment, advice, Mandates, or any fucking thing else you commie rat bastards want to dream up. https://t.co/On5zMivqWP — Tom Rowan (@TomRowan777) September 20, 2023

There are no quotation marks when it comes to freedom. 🇺🇸



Medical freedom is a winning message. https://t.co/Vh13c1b6ih — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) September 20, 2023

There is nothing dangerous in people making their own medical choices. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) September 20, 2023

I’m thankful for his message of medical freedom. This is a positive message. — Matt Wells (@bigredmatt1011) September 20, 2023

When progressives like something it's mandatory and when they dislike something it's banned. There really is no other nuance involved. The idea that people might refuse what is 'best' for them is simply too confusing and upsetting. That's why they mandate things. For our own good.

Fortunately, GOP leaders are fighting back and making sure their own people can live as freely as they choose. 'My body, my choice,' right?

***

