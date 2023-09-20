'My body, my choice' is bad now': Critics think 'medical freedom' is 'dangerous' BUT only under DeSantis

4,000 people have crossed illegally into Texas since... THIS MORNING?
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:30 PM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Left really can't decide if a person should have authority over their own medical decisions or not. Abortion? A woman's absolute choice! Puberty blockers? A decision between a child, their parents, and their doctor. Mandatory COVID vaccine? Well ... 

Per CBS News:

'As Americans consider whether to take advice from federal health officials and get an updated COVID vaccine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is drumming the message that ignited his national political career: Ignore what the federal government tells you about COVID-19.'

Daniel Salmon, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University, insisted,

"They don't know COVID," Salmon said. "They're cherry-picking facts to defend their position. And they don't have the expertise to make those decisions for a large number of people."

"It felt to me like they were trying to sow doubt," he said, "and that's dangerous."

That's just it, Salmon, DeSantis isn't making that decision for anyone. 

We are making it for ourselves.

Could not be more accurate.

Remember when bodily autonomy was all the rage?

What matters is what our betters think is best for us.

There's a reason we keep animals in zoos.

Guess it just depends on the daily narrative.

Making your own choices? What an insane concept!

When progressives like something it's mandatory and when they dislike something it's banned. There really is no other nuance involved. The idea that people might refuse what is 'best' for them is simply too confusing and upsetting. That's why they mandate things. For our own good.

Fortunately, GOP leaders are fighting back and making sure their own people can live as freely as they choose. 'My body, my choice,' right?

***

