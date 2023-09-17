Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is HILARIOUS

'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:10 PM on September 17, 2023

If there is anything in this crazy world everyone can agree on, it's that the media always protects Republicans from scrutiny. ESPECIALLY Trump.

Wait, what?

The media refuses to call out Donald Trump on conspiracies?!

Did we all slip into another reality?

Who turned on the The Large Hadron Collider!

Apparently, George isn't the only one dumbstruck by the media's pure disregard for showing them only Democrat-approved content.

The media just have it so easy with Democrats who never lie or exaggerate or spread conspiracy theories, they must have let their guard down.

Drat those Republicans!

Time to call in the big guns! THE NARRATIVE HAS BEEN BREACHED.

There it is. Best to keep the opposition on those … other networks.

Maybe he just has high standards?

Let's find some common ground.

No.

The answer is no.

Girl.

Maybe it’s just Trump.

Yes, but the issue is she let him talk.

If we're being honest …

Your rules right?

Really. The idea the media, after all this time, is being NICE to Trump is well …

This is more likely the real problem, you guys.

As is common with the Left, the simple existence of an opposing viewpoint is enough to send them into babbling outrage over our fragile democracy. George just doesn't want ANY Republican to talk on TV. He'd rather tell you what Republicans think than allow them to speak for themselves.

Because it's dangerous.

For our democracy, or something.

Keep ranting George. I'm sure it'll help eventually.

***

