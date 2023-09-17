Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is HILARIOUS

If there is anything in this crazy world everyone can agree on, it's that the media always protects Republicans from scrutiny. ESPECIALLY Trump.

Wait, what?

If you’re going to interview Donald Trump, you had better be prepared to fact check him in real time. Our media does a terrible job of allowing him to spew falsehoods and spread conspiracies without calling him out on them. This is not the time to platform Trump like he is some… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 17, 2023

The media refuses to call out Donald Trump on conspiracies?!

Did we all slip into another reality?

Who turned on the The Large Hadron Collider!

Apparently, George isn't the only one dumbstruck by the media's pure disregard for showing them only Democrat-approved content.

When MSM gives a platform and oxygen to a proven liar, misogynist and narcissist to improve ratings and bottom line, it's a desperate move. What's happened to ethics in broadcasting? Where are the likes of Murrow, Brinkley, Cronkite, Rather and Brokaw? Trust has eroded badly. — Gary Gruber, Ph.D. 🌊 🙏 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 ✍🏼 (@garyrgruber) September 17, 2023

The media just have it so easy with Democrats who never lie or exaggerate or spread conspiracy theories, they must have let their guard down.

Only Republicans do this.



They must be fact checked on literally everything — Dr. Literaleigh A Pheline 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Sarcasmcat24) September 17, 2023

Drat those Republicans!

EVERY Republican who gives an interview on TV in real time MUST be fact checked in real time. https://t.co/Yw5PR4bVcJ — Mark Bechtel (@markymark757) September 17, 2023

Time to call in the big guns! THE NARRATIVE HAS BEEN BREACHED.

There it is. Best to keep the opposition on those … other networks.

Easier said than done. Trump spews lies so quickly and effortlessly, by the time you fact check his first lie he’s already told five more lies. Fact checking Trump in real time is almost impossible. The best approach is to not interview him at all. https://t.co/y5lKh4tLRh — Woke Senator (@WokeMitt) September 17, 2023

Maybe he just has high standards?

George’s Fact Checks are anything and everything he doesn’t agree with. — Bob Johnson 🇺🇸 (@Bobby_Johnson) September 17, 2023

Let's find some common ground.

Our media does a terrible job. I will give you that win for today. 👍 — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) September 17, 2023

No.

The answer is no.

So the 15 minutes of follow up Trump trashing wasn't good enough? — DanOnBoard (@DanOnBoard11) September 17, 2023

Girl.

How well does that work for you George? You get fact checked in real time all the time. Does it stop you from posting constant partisan lies? Nope. That's why they don't do it. If they did it to him, they'd have to do it to everyone and it will do absolutely nothing. — DJ White (@dwhite0279) September 17, 2023

Maybe it’s just Trump.

How well does that work for you George? You get fact checked in real time all the time. Does it stop you from posting constant partisan lies? Nope. That's why they don't do it. If they did it to him, they'd have to do it to everyone and it will do absolutely nothing. — DJ White (@dwhite0279) September 17, 2023

Yes, but the issue is she let him talk.

She literally talked over him the entire "interview" — Col. Jon Burrows (@coljonburrows) September 17, 2023

If we're being honest …

You just described their coverage of every dem for the last 20 years. — Danny Autry (@jdannyautry) September 17, 2023

Your rules right?

It’s already happening. Also, let’s do the same for all democrats. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) September 17, 2023

Really. The idea the media, after all this time, is being NICE to Trump is well …

Freakin hilarious. — alfred j paige (@fpaige867) September 17, 2023

This is more likely the real problem, you guys.

It’s not a deposition; it’s an interview. He can say what he wants. You do your own fact checking and don’t rely on your team’s hostile media to think for you pic.twitter.com/NDVkn0fcWn — Mill Creek View ®️ 🎙️🗞️🇺🇸 (@millcreekview) September 17, 2023

As is common with the Left, the simple existence of an opposing viewpoint is enough to send them into babbling outrage over our fragile democracy. George just doesn't want ANY Republican to talk on TV. He'd rather tell you what Republicans think than allow them to speak for themselves.

Because it's dangerous.

For our democracy, or something.

Keep ranting George. I'm sure it'll help eventually.

***

