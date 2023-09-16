'Who’s bidding are you doing?': Ayanna Pressley takes a shot at the GOP Biden Impeachment and MISSES

Each Democrat gets one shot at taking down the GOP's Biden impeachment and they all seem to be using the same tactic: 'ITS A SHAM!!'

Of course, when they all use the same ridiculous talking point, they all get to enjoy the same embarrassment. Well, some more than others.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is certainly one who receives more than her fair share.

Kevin McCarthy's sham impeachment is not rooted in reality.



He's just doing Trump's bidding and distracting from Republicans' anti-woman, anti-worker, and anti-democratic agenda.



Miss me with that🗑️. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 15, 2023

Lol.

It's a sham impeachment, not rooted in reality and it just so happens to align with her exact political agenda!

How about that?

Awww bless your heart — Scott C "In Deo Fidemus Omnes Alios Vigilamus" (@ScottC20012) September 16, 2023

"Doing Trumps bidding"? lol. Are you serious? — John (@7bigjohn) September 15, 2023

This should definitely have an impact on the dozens of people who care what you think — Guy DeBord's Ghost (@GuyDeBordsGhost) September 15, 2023

Who’s bidding are you doing ? — CARLA (@CarlaCAM000) September 15, 2023

It is odd that absolutely every Democratic voice out there is repeating the same accusation of a sham impeachment when ... they haven't even seen the evidence yet.

It’s an inquiry, which means to inquire to find out the truth, something you Dems apparently don’t know anything about. — honey (@HoneyBee0545) September 15, 2023

Seems a good progressive would be concerned with these matters, regardless of politics.

I remember the days when progressives cared about corruption, not defended it. Things change fast these days. — Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotUSA) September 15, 2023

Details. Details.

Y’all impeached Trump over a phone call… Republicans are starting an impeachment INQUIRY based on phone calls, voicemails, text messages, emails, bank accounts, wire transfers, LLC’s, witness testimony, and physical evidence from Hunters laptop. BIG DIFFERENCE. — Stephen Douglas Grant Jr. (@DugDugGuy13) September 15, 2023

Funny that.

Oh, and by the way ...

Oh you know what a woman is now? Must be voting season. Now define what an unborn child is? Or is it still a clump of cells? — Mark Morowski (@MMorowski) September 15, 2023

So you know what a woman is? — Mary (@marymesi3) September 16, 2023

Remember this Ayanna?

This is an appreciation post for my Chwmn @RepMaxineWaters who didn't need racist rhetoric & policies, babies in cages, a pandemic or an insurrection to call early on for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. @TheSundayShow pic.twitter.com/Ok0vgn5VQH — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 24, 2021

This certainly sounds like a 'sham impeachment.'

"White supremacy is a threat to every American and our democracy. And Donald Trump needed to be impeached so that he is barred from running for public office ever again."@AyannaPressley on impeachment. #thereidout pic.twitter.com/w3gVJ4DuzG — The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 10, 2021

Impeachment is like her favorite thing.

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.



This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

Sorry Ayanna, even Harry Sisson makes a more compelling argument than you do on this.

Maybe just repeat 'SHAM IMPEACHMENT' a few more times and it'll finally stick.

***

