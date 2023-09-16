'It's not his age, guys': MSNBC tries saving Biden's failing, floundering, sinking economy...
'Who’s bidding are you doing?': Ayanna Pressley takes a shot at the GOP Biden Impeachment and MISSES

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:38 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Each Democrat gets one shot at taking down the GOP's Biden impeachment and they all seem to be using the same tactic: 'ITS A SHAM!!'

Of course, when they all use the same ridiculous talking point, they all get to enjoy the same embarrassment. Well, some more than others.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is certainly one who receives more than her fair share.

Lol.

It's a sham impeachment, not rooted in reality and it just so happens to align with her exact political agenda!

How about that?

It is odd that absolutely every Democratic voice out there is repeating the same accusation of a sham impeachment when ... they haven't even seen the evidence yet.

Seems a good progressive would be concerned with these matters, regardless of politics.

Details. Details.

Funny that.

Oh, and by the way ...

Remember this Ayanna?

This certainly sounds like a 'sham impeachment.'

Impeachment is like her favorite thing.

Sorry Ayanna, even Harry Sisson makes a more compelling argument than you do on this.

Maybe just repeat 'SHAM IMPEACHMENT' a few more times and it'll finally stick.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN AYANNA PRESSLEY IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

