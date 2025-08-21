She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral

Senator Amy Klobuchar is demanding legislation after a deep fake video of her praising Sydney Sweeney and dissing fellow Dems made the rounds on social media.

Sen. Klobuchar sets record straight: She never said Sydney Sweeney had ‘perfect t-tties’ or that Dems were ‘too ugly to go outside’ https://t.co/VKspLtAqY6 pic.twitter.com/GlxTU1fWCg — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

Here's more from the New York Post:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is calling for new legislation to address “deepfakes” after a highly realistic AI-generated video that appeared to show her making outrageous statements about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad went viral. The Minnesota Democrat took to the opinion page of the New York Times Wednesday to clear the air after the video made the rounds online, appearing to show her speaking at a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting on data privacy. In her op-ed, Klobuchar decried the bogus footage, which she noted was viewed online more than a million times.

This is why Dems lose. Instead of laughing it off, they demand more government.

And here's the fake video in question:

Pity you guys didn't post the video pic.twitter.com/5FNOGUI9Uz — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 20, 2025

Heh.

She should’ve taken credit for it regardless. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 20, 2025

Yup.

She would be a lot cooler if she did pic.twitter.com/c63Vm4RwZ2 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 20, 2025

Would've helped Democrats with the male vote.

this would’ve made klobuchar more likable — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 21, 2025

A lady who eats salad with a comb needs all the help she can get.

Show me the lie? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

Can't. There is no lie.

Truly.

She wooda been right on both counts. https://t.co/rfCxnNdXsp — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 21, 2025

YUP.

You cannot make this stuff up.

This truly could not have been any funnier. https://t.co/O8UsVM6hje — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) August 21, 2025

It's hysterical. Truly.

We live in a glorious age https://t.co/6kukelJsFk — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

Yes we do.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



