‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
VIP
This Is How Much Gavin Newsom Respects Democracy
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories...
Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to...
HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO...
'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It...
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young...

She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Senator Amy Klobuchar is demanding legislation after a deep fake video of her praising Sydney Sweeney and dissing fellow Dems made the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Here's more from the New York Post:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is calling for new legislation to address “deepfakes” after a highly realistic AI-generated video that appeared to show her making outrageous statements about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad went viral.

The Minnesota Democrat took to the opinion page of the New York Times Wednesday to clear the air after the video made the rounds online, appearing to show her speaking at a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting on data privacy.

In her op-ed, Klobuchar decried the bogus footage, which she noted was viewed online more than a million times.

This is why Dems lose. Instead of laughing it off, they demand more government.

And here's the fake video in question:

Heh.

Yup.

Would've helped Democrats with the male vote.

Recommended

‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
Brett T.
Advertisement

A lady who eats salad with a comb needs all the help she can get.

Can't. There is no lie.

Truly.

YUP.

You cannot make this stuff up.

It's hysterical. Truly.

Yes we do.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
Brett T.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Amy Curtis
New Sheriff In Town! Guess Who's Going to Join the DC Patrol Tonight (the Memes Are Already Great)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes Brett T.
Advertisement