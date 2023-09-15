AP was tipped off on Susanna Gibson story early last week and quashed...
'Guys don't care - should be your first clue.' Trans man shocked to realize men and women are DIFFERENT

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Imagine being a girl spending your entire life fantasizing about living as a man, only to discover ... it's kind of gross most of the time.

That's right ladies. Don't let anyone fool you into thinking men aren't absolutely disgusting beasts and we don't care at all.

The new trans man explains how 'he' recently ventured into the men's restroom at school, a dramatic and poignant moment in his journey to be sure, only to find it was a men's room.

'... the women have nice soap and plants and it smells kind of like a waterfall ...'

Yeah.

Not our story, hun.

Every day is a new day.

The trans man decides the obvious solution is to make the men's room more like the women's room. Obviously, men don't know what they're missing!

'... but guys we don't have to accept that!'

Oh, honey.

There's a good reason so many trans-identifying males WANT to use the women's restroom.

Men are different. *shrug*

The men's public restroom is not a chit-chatty place.

And honestly, we like it that way!

It seems some things can't be changed, no matter how hard progressives try.

Enjoy the fragrance of the insides of the men's room, honey. It doesn't get much better.

***

Tags: TRANS

