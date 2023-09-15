'Guys don't care - should be your first clue.' Trans man shocked to realize men and women are DIFFERENT

Imagine being a girl spending your entire life fantasizing about living as a man, only to discover ... it's kind of gross most of the time.

That's right ladies. Don't let anyone fool you into thinking men aren't absolutely disgusting beasts and we don't care at all.

Female who identifies as male uses the men’s restroom and misses the women’s restroom after seeing how men and women are different… pic.twitter.com/ZMPpAh2Cuk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2023

The new trans man explains how 'he' recently ventured into the men's restroom at school, a dramatic and poignant moment in his journey to be sure, only to find it was a men's room.

'... the women have nice soap and plants and it smells kind of like a waterfall ...'

Yeah.

Not our story, hun.

I’m sure the real men got a kick out of this…… not! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 15, 2023

Guys don't care. Should be your first clue. — Mofobian (@Mofobian) September 15, 2023

It's where we poop. We don't live in there. — Bildo Baggins (@BildoBaggins) September 15, 2023

Every day is a new day.

It's as if they're rediscovering something that human beings have already known for millennia 😆 — Colom (@m_colom_) September 15, 2023

The trans man decides the obvious solution is to make the men's room more like the women's room. Obviously, men don't know what they're missing!

'... but guys we don't have to accept that!'

Oh, honey.

I want to be a man, but oh wait, not like that 🙄 — EmilyJo (@eekymom) September 15, 2023

Incredible



Parallel to the feminist movement, which started by trying to turn women into men and is concluding trying to turn men into women. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 15, 2023

A woman experiencing what it’s like to be a man and then wanting to change it into a female experience. Did they really want to be male? — Andrew Heales (@AndrewHeales) September 15, 2023

There's a good reason so many trans-identifying males WANT to use the women's restroom.

I honestly don't know why any trans woman would want to use a men's restroom over a woman's restroom - there's no way ours is cleaner. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 15, 2023

Men are different. *shrug*

No plant can survive in a male-only bathroom.



It’s impossible 😆



Better just to have jail-grey paint that won’t peel from the toxic fumes emanating from porcelain thrones — Johnny Petrol (@ArcanumVase) September 15, 2023

The men's public restroom is not a chit-chatty place.

We go to the bathroom to use it, not hangout. — Anthony Hughes OAN (@CallMeAntwan) September 15, 2023

And honestly, we like it that way!

They better not start ruining our bathrooms 🤣 — Caleb (@IStealSouls21) September 15, 2023

It seems some things can't be changed, no matter how hard progressives try.

So ... men and women are different. Who knew? — Ticklante ❌ (@FTKL) September 15, 2023

Enjoy the fragrance of the insides of the men's room, honey. It doesn't get much better.

***

