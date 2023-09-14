'Media and Dems no longer care.' Stephen Miller SHAMES media/Dems who exploited 'migrants in cages'

It seemed we couldn't go a day without the media attacking Trump or watching some Democratic narcissist having a photo shoot by a fence over 'cages' where migrants were being held.

Yet all of a sudden hundreds of migrants are being kept in cages - in record heat - and there's total silence from the media and Dems.

How strange.

Hundreds of people kept in cages, outside in record heat. Media + Dems no longer care. Zero reporters. Zero members of congress crying on fence lines. https://t.co/5dfgY4sLqa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

The story.

Right now in Ajo AZ Sector for the Border Patrol. Hundreds in custody on top of what was caught last night. Already getting reports of large numbers crossing and Border Patrol trying to respond. They are overwhelmed and this administration

is letting this happen with no support! pic.twitter.com/Kkqv3xq8h9 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 13, 2023

Apparently, only adult men are being kept in the 'outdoor areas,' which makes it better somehow?

"The outdoor area is only used for adult men, while women, children, and members of vulnerable populations are held inside the station." https://t.co/Oovv9pyR4B — Tricia 💙✌️ (@Cup_of_Snarky) September 14, 2023

Crazy how #allofasudden migrants are just making poor choices rather than feeling oppression for a better life in America.

Isn't catching them the Administration at work? How can anyone, even the president, prevent individual humans from making the decision to cross the border? They climb walls, by the way, which is well documented. So a "big beautiful wall" isn't much of a deterrent. — Tim H (@TeaAndNoodles) September 14, 2023

Good question.

Even better question!

I don't understand why reporters don't care? What's different now than before 2021, when it was a big deal.

What ever could be the reason for the change? — Glen Bolger (@posglen) September 14, 2023

Back when the media and the Dems cared about such things, or at least pretended to.

I’m old enough to remember when these were “concentration camps.” — The Unmasked Knight (@fdknight) September 14, 2023

It’s hilarious how quickly the press stopped caring about kids in cages… https://t.co/LecMFsA6ti pic.twitter.com/RSMb2oqxYv — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 14, 2023

Maybe Democrats just have short memories?

One year ago, the Trump administration began their cruel, zero-humanity family separation policy. 365 days later, I still cannot imagine that my country, that I am proud of, would do this to children. #FamiliesBelongTogether, not separated and in cages. pic.twitter.com/jS6k8zw1RH — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 10, 2019

Families are still being separated. Do they know? Remember when Senator Feinstein declared, 'This isn't Nazi Germany!'

Senate Democrat have signed on to a bill introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein to bar the Trump administration from splitting families at the border.



"They're looking at it," Feinstein said of her GOP counterparts. via @MSNBC https://t.co/zYyI22E8wc — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 19, 2018

Aren't migrants being incarcerated right now though?

"Incarcerating families and children fleeing violence and oppression is an unacceptable response to the family separation crisis created by President Trump and his administration." Sen. Cory Booker #ExecutiveOrderhttps://t.co/8Lxf5vP7oL via @guardian #Children #KidsInCages pic.twitter.com/XR3LHlLWaP — Cruz Cerda III, Ph.D. (@cruzcerda3) June 21, 2018

Has anyone brought this up to the Vice President?

Sen. Kamala Harris: "A Biden-Harris administration will... end family separation and this Trump practice of separating families at the border and putting babies in cages." pic.twitter.com/MyWJX3rQA2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2020

Of course, the truth is the ongoing flood of migrants is simply too overwhelming for this administration, or any for that matter, to handle. However, the human rights concerns only seem to matter to Democrats as long as they benefit from it and can shout handy catchphrases on TV.

