'Media and Dems no longer care.' Stephen Miller SHAMES media/Dems who exploited 'migrants in cages'

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on September 14, 2023

It seemed we couldn't go a day without the media attacking Trump or watching some Democratic narcissist having a photo shoot by a fence over 'cages' where migrants were being held.

Yet all of a sudden hundreds of migrants are being kept in cages - in record heat - and there's total silence from the media and Dems. 

How strange.

The story.

Apparently, only adult men are being kept in the 'outdoor areas,' which makes it better somehow?

Crazy how #allofasudden migrants are just making poor choices rather than feeling oppression for a better life in America.

Good question.

Even better question!

Back when the media and the Dems cared about such things, or at least pretended to.

Maybe Democrats just have short memories?

Families are still being separated. Do they know? Remember when Senator Feinstein declared, 'This isn't Nazi Germany!'

Aren't migrants being incarcerated right now though?

Has anyone brought this up to the Vice President?

Of course, the truth is the ongoing flood of migrants is simply too overwhelming for this administration, or any for that matter, to handle. However, the human rights concerns only seem to matter to Democrats as long as they benefit from it and can shout handy catchphrases on TV.

Tags: BIDEN IMMIGRATION MIGRANTS KIDS IN CAGES

