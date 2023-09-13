Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with...
Can we learn something from the Left?

'Beware The Gnasher': Did Michael Knowles escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine AND the Reptilians

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:50 PM on September 13, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

What if David Icke, famous British sports reporter turned conspiracy theorist messiah who introduced the world to the secret, global Reptilian cabal, was right all along?

And what if Ukraine knows and knows that Russia knows, who is collaborating with the Reptilians, and Mexicans for some reason, and ... MICHAEL KNOWLES JUST EXPOSED EVERYTHING!

But let's start from the beginning.

'Next week the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy.’

Yikes.

Dude, we mean ... spokeswoman for Ukraine is serious.

All this JUST as Russia corroborated the Mexican reptilian alien discovery!

Could it really all be a coincidence?

Michael Knowles may know too much.

Oh no, Michael, what have you gotten yourself into?

Maybe it wouldn't be too bad.

Maybe the Reptilians aren't the real conspiracy here.

Maybe if we have to choose between the Reptilians, Ukraine and Russia...

Someone get Michael to a safe house!

It'll all pass over soon.

We hope.

