'Black girls read too!' Dem Rep. Cori Bush ASTONISHED library includes Black authors

In breaking news, Democratic Congresswoman, and Squad Member, Cori Bush, has discovered that Black girls read books too!

No, we aren't kidding.

Take a look:

I went to an event last week at my childhood library and I couldn’t believe my eyes!



They had MY book in their ‘Black Girls Read Too!’ section. What an incredible feeling! pic.twitter.com/zZsVapunnI — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 12, 2023

In what could have been a touching moment, a successful woman returning to her hometown library to find her own book on a display shelf became a head-scratching moment of disbelief. For regular people anyway.

"Black girls read too."



As if black girls need to be told that?



The quiet racism of low expectations. — Marcus Schuff (@MarcusSchuff) September 12, 2023

Do black girls only read books by/about other black girls or something?



Is this unique to any other demographic? — YellowHammer (@DatRamJamHam) September 12, 2023

"Black girls read too!" like people should be surprised to hear that in 2023? — Kristan Mundy (@ObviousElk) September 12, 2023

Why a library feels it needs to broadcast such an obvious statement in such an offensive and condescending way is perplexing enough, but why offer only books about or by Black people to exclusively Black girls? What about Black boys, pretty sure they read too.

Do they also have a section for Asian girls Indian girls Native American girls and even white girls — Steve Elev8 (@Elev8_Steve) September 12, 2023

Why not simply display these titles for all kids instead of creating an artificial message that is, well, deeply racist and a little sexist?

That is a terrible way to highlight a “must read” section… of course they do… the sentiment is racist and belittling at best. — IndependentOfEverything (@NoSidesEver) September 12, 2023

Is anyone supposed to be shocked by this revelation?

Oh, I didn’t know black girls read, too. — AOC’s Tesla (@TeslaAOC) September 12, 2023

But the most telling part of the photo is the most embarrassing.

I notice no copies checked out. — OhmsLawClerk (@ClerkOhms) September 12, 2023

Rep. Bush is well known for her obsession with making everything about race. But this is something else. All kids should be encouraged to read books by all kinds of authors on a variety of topics. Implying Black girls only benefit from reading books by Black authors or about Black people is ... again, racist.

Also a little bit sexist.

Do better Cori Bush's hometown library.

Do better.