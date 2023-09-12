'Black girls read too!' Dem Rep. Cori Bush ASTONISHED library includes Black authors

David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:15 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

In breaking news, Democratic Congresswoman, and Squad Member, Cori Bush, has discovered that Black girls read books too!

No, we aren't kidding.

Take a look:

In what could have been a touching moment, a successful woman returning to her hometown library to find her own book on a display shelf became a head-scratching moment of disbelief. For regular people anyway.

Why a library feels it needs to broadcast such an obvious statement in such an offensive and condescending way is perplexing enough, but why offer only books about or by Black people to exclusively Black girls? What about Black boys, pretty sure they read too.

Why not simply display these titles for all kids instead of creating an artificial message that is, well, deeply racist and a little sexist?

