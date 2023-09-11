Conservative actor Matthew Marsden DEBUNKS 'Michelle Obama is a man' conspiracy

Unfortunately, many have taken politics to quite a few new lows, one, in particular, being the sadly popular conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama is actually a man. This meme has been circulating for years, frequently taking the most unflattering photos of the former First Lady to use as fuel for mockery. And then our pals on the Left use it to claim the Right is hateful.

Well, conservative actor Matthew Marsden has had enough:

Michelle Obama is not a man. Please stop with this. It makes you look mean spirited and petty.



There are enough things to criticize them about. Ad hominem attacks detract from any legitimate criticisms that might be leveled at Obama.



🙏 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 10, 2023

The story has been circulating ever since Joan Rivers commented back in 2014 that Michelle Obama was trans after being asked if she believed we would have a gay president one day.

FLASHBACK: Joan Rivers leveled some serious accusations about Michelle Obama..



Joan Rivers DIED a few weeks later..pic.twitter.com/7M7Ws6KtWt — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 6, 2023

Voices on the Right have pushed back on this ridiculous accusation.

The “Michelle Obama is a man” jokes/serious ideas are super freaking cringe. You may not find her attractive, but that doesn’t mean she’s a guy. They really need to stop. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/tO35w3e48Q — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) September 10, 2023

I honestly don’t understand it.



Maybe you are being sarcastic but she is a woman. We have enough people pretending to be women without blaming actual women. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) September 10, 2023

Yes, the fact she had children, there's no way she is a man. And frankly, we have to be better than this folks. Same with Barack and his sexual proclivities. It does explain why, perhaps, we have seen the uplifting of really unhealthy viewpoints on family and relationships,… — Patrick Rafferty (@RaffyPindaHouse) September 10, 2023

100% agree. I would be embarrassed to know something who supported this narrative. They are part of the problem with politics these days. They divide yet are nowhere to be found when it comes to making our country better. All the best Matthew. — DSol1 (@davesolomon1) September 10, 2023

One user helped settle the idiocy for good.

Attacking the spouse or families of a political leader, even the president, is just low and these kinds of obscene accusations only further to downgrade politics.

Thank you! — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 11, 2023

Can't we just be critical of the actual politician and their actions and not resort to embarrassing idiocy like this?

Thanks in advance.

