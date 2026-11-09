DHS Secretary Says He’s Open to Deal That Includes DACA Permanent Legal Status, But Not Amnesty

After suffering a devastating election loss last Tuesday, the last thing conservatives needed was to tune into 60 Minutes and hear President Donald Trump, who was elected on the promise of mass deportations, tell Ross Douthat that, in retrospect, maybe his deportation policy was "too tough."

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President Trump says his administration’s deportation policy was “too tough.” https://t.co/4EQsg4QA8c https://t.co/JDcqgRAySp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

Rapid Response 47 got into it with The Blaze, which used the word "amnesty," and got a Community Note for its efforts.

Wrong. The word “amnesty” was never even said in this entire exchange. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2026

Readers added context they thought people might want to know “But people who are here, and in some cases here for 10 or 15 years, work a deal for them.” That’s the same thing as amnesty.

Politico's Sophia Cai says that she talked to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Monday morning, who "draws a red line on amnesty" but says he's open to an immigration deal that includes permanent legal status for DACA recipients.

NEW: Sec. Mullin told me this morning he is open to a bipartisan immigration deal that includes DACA permanent legal status. But draws red line on amnesty. Mullin told Trump that Dems (ie No Labels) have called him and Trump encouraged him to engage. “The president said ‘let’s start working with them and then let’s meet at some point.’” W/ @MyahWard https://t.co/QeIITgGlL9 — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) November 9, 2026

The post continues:

… ‘let’s start working with them and then let’s meet at some point.’” W/ @MyahWard

Better yet, let's ramp up deportations for the two years we have left and not meet at some middle point.

@SophiaCai99 @vjeannek Permanent legal status = amnesty — Kelly McCarty (@KellyLMcCarty) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Who needs Democrats when you have "Republicans" like this. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 What enforcement measures would prevent this from becoming a recurring cycle of illegal immigration followed by legalization? — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 If this happens the American people will be forced to go to war with the state. You are forcing our hands. Take take take take take — Dave&Foley (@daveandfoley) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Absolute betrayal of the people who voted repeatedly for Trump. This is the defining issue on whether America continues to be a country or not. Our children and grandchildren will either live in a free country or they will live in a 3rd world economic zone. — Noah Daniels (@noahdaniels65) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Do it. And then see what happens to the Republican Party. It will cease to exist. Fucking do it. — … (@happyhawaii007) November 9, 2026

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@SophiaCai99 @SecMullinDHS is open to amnesty, but draws a line at calling it amnesty… got it. — Brandon (@TheMidwestVet) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 That's amnesty, and it's unacceptable. Absolutely treasonous to even suggest this kind of thing. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 "Amnesty" by any other name is still "amnesty". — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Infuriating. No amnesty of any kind. — Cassondra ❤️🤍💙 Hoover 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@therealCBHoover) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 This administration deserves every loss it gets. What a disgrace. — pushfade (@pushfader) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Any ignoring of the legal consequences of a person’s crossing the border illegally on the person himself or his offspring is amnesty. Allowing any amnesty is a magnet for more illegal immigration. We should have learned this lesson from Reagan’s amnesty mistake in the 1980s. — Henry_Fordham (@wesserbald) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 I read that 80% of people who voted so they were happy with what’s been happening with immigration… why are we caving on this? — fluffy tales (@fluffy_tales_) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 NO. Deport Mullin too. — Tricia Aimee (@museummommy) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 Hey @SecMullinDHS what're you up to? I don't care you're getting calls from Democrats and what you're open to with DACA. We went over this same hysteria during Trump's first term and Miller stomped all over it. — IΛMƧIᄂKY (@IAmVerySilky) November 9, 2026

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@SophiaCai99 Nope. Tell the amnesty supporters to go to Hell. Illegal is Illegal. No permanent legal status for any illegal aliens, regardless of age. Let them live in fear "in the shadows" forever. If you want citizenship, go back to your home country and then re-enter the U.S. legally. — JamiethaFounder (@JamiethaFounder) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 @POTUS No amnesty at all or lose 2028. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) November 9, 2026

@SophiaCai99 This is a betrayal of everything Trump ran on. Just disgusting. — MattyO (@MattyOYT) November 9, 2026

Again, we're still licking our wounds from less than a week ago. We don't need this.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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