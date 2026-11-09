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DHS Secretary Says He’s Open to Deal That Includes DACA Permanent Legal Status, But Not Amnesty

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 5:30 PM
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DHS Secretary Says He’s Open to Deal That Includes DACA Permanent Legal Status, But Not Amnesty
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

After suffering a devastating election loss last Tuesday, the last thing conservatives needed was to tune into 60 Minutes and hear President Donald Trump, who was elected on the promise of mass deportations, tell Ross Douthat that, in retrospect, maybe his deportation policy was "too tough."

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Rapid Response 47 got into it with The Blaze, which used the word "amnesty," and got a Community Note for its efforts.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

“But people who are here, and in some cases here for 10 or 15 years, work a deal for them.”

That’s the same thing as amnesty.

Politico's Sophia Cai says that she talked to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Monday morning, who "draws a red line on amnesty" but says he's open to an immigration deal that includes permanent legal status for DACA recipients.

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The post continues:

… ‘let’s start working with them and then let’s meet at some point.’” W/ @MyahWard

Better yet, let's ramp up deportations for the two years we have left and not meet at some middle point.

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Again, we're still licking our wounds from less than a week ago. We don't need this.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 60 MINUTES | DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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