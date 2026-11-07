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Trump Offers Press Secretary Gig to UFC President Dana White via Truth Social Post

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 5:00 PM
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Trump Offers Press Secretary Gig to UFC President Dana White via Truth Social Post
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Keep in mind that we've heard nothing from UFC President and CEO Dana White about accepting a job as White House press secretary or if he's even interested, but President Donald Trump did extend the invitation in a Truth Social post.

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"… take the job!"

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We suspect that Trump is just doing this to watch heads explode. Otherwise, he wouldn't have announced it before White had accepted. Plus, asking White to bring his "assistants" to the briefing room kind of gives it away.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUTH SOCIAL | WHITE HOUSE

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