Trump Offers Press Secretary Gig to UFC President Dana White via Truth Social Post

Keep in mind that we've heard nothing from UFC President and CEO Dana White about accepting a job as White House press secretary or if he's even interested, but President Donald Trump did extend the invitation in a Truth Social post.

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BREAKING: President Trump announces he has offered the White House Press Secretary job to UFC President Dana White. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2026

https://t.co/cH8EAvNzFB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2026

"… take the job!"

@BillMelugin_ My god what an absolutely amazing time to be alive — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @JacquiHeinrich Lmao. I can’t stop laughing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ We are a very serious country. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ I’m not convinced that at some point in the last few years we didn’t slide into some sort of alternate reality. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ That’s so gangster. Imagine! That’d be so entertaining. — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ This is all good fun, but Dana White is WAY too smart to have anything at all to do with the press. He hates the UFC press conference when morons ask questions. — Don Paglianoli (@Josephpage) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @USA_Vibe It would be too much of a pay cut for Dana. — Mr. Bob (@rcffmn) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ Can’t imagine that he really wants to do it, but…. brilliant choice! — MountainMama 🇺🇸 (@PamLivesLife) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ Another awful idea. Dana has a real job. Just let Stephen Miller do it. — Conservative Black Brilliance (@lee68633_lee) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ He’s just trying to make their heads explode 😂 — Holly (@Wyo307Holly) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @jenvanlaar Just in case someone wasn’t completely clear on what Trump thinks of the establishment press. — Millions of People (@denverfrogTCU) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ That might be so insane it works. — dankbubba, #MAGA (@dank1j) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ I'm a big fan of the UFC but this is the dumbest thing I'll read all day. — RealEnfuegoMMA (@RealEnfuegoMMA) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ No frigging way. 😂😂 No way Dana accepts but this would totally blow some minds and piss off the left. That would be like offering it to Kid Rock. This is hysterical. Dana wouldn't take sh*t from anybody. Lol. — oldzkooler (@boomerangered) November 7, 2026

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@BillMelugin_ I wasn’t sure if that was true or if it was President Trump trolling, but I love it — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ He's throwing it out there to stir people up. I'm pretty sure Steven Miller will go to the podium and beat everyone up. — KES 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) November 7, 2026

@BillMelugin_ I LOVE how bad ass @POTUS is at dominating the news cycle. It’s the best entertainment to watch the MSM lose their minds daily. — JBPatriot (@ProudMAGAgrbg) November 7, 2026

We suspect that Trump is just doing this to watch heads explode. Otherwise, he wouldn't have announced it before White had accepted. Plus, asking White to bring his "assistants" to the briefing room kind of gives it away.

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