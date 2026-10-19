Perpetually Furious Judge Ana Reyes Triggered by Trump’s Post Calling Her a Crazed Lunatic

This editor has published a few posts on Golf Course Derangement Syndrome stemming from the removal of hundreds of dead and diseased trees from a municipal golf course in Washington, D.C. FactPost, an official DNC rapid response account run by the folks who used to run KamalaHQ, informed us this summer that the administration was "planning to cut down DC's oldest cherry tree to make way for a new Trump golf course." It's not a new golf course — it's a municipal golf course that's been there for over 100 years.

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Last Monday, several news outlets reported that Judge Ana Reyes was furious that trees had been removed without her being informed first. "I've never heard a judge scream at full voice at a lawyer before," reported Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch.

Reyes held another hearing with administration lawyers this Monday morning and again lost it:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Activist Judge Ana Reyes — who thinks she gets to control Trump's renovations of the DC golf course — is reportedly GOING BERSERK in the hearing with Trump attorneys right now Reyes just raged at 47's team: "We can do this all day! I have NOTHING planned for this evening!" She's also NOT happy with Trump's TRUTH post attacking her this morning, per POLITICO. THIS WOMAN IS NOT PRESIDENT. The person who sued has NO standing. Remove her from the bench, ignore and RENOVATE! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2026

The post continues:

… evening!" She's also NOT happy with Trump's TRUTH post attacking her this morning, per POLITICO. THIS WOMAN IS NOT PRESIDENT. The person who sued has NO standing. Remove her from the bench, ignore and RENOVATE!

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

The United States Department of Interior wants to take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course. They have an absolute right to do so. It’s as simple as that! The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane? The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge. The random golfer bringing the ridiculous lawsuit has ZERO STANDING! The experts at "Interior" are allowed to do this First Class renovation "as of right." They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY! The finished product will be World Class, and bring income and great prestige back to D.C. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Citing an NPR report, Rep. Pramila Jayapal got in on the GCDS:

Donald Trump is fighting harder for a golf course than he is for working people. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 19, 2026

NPR reported on Sunday:

The Department of the Interior and the NPS have argued that the plaintiffs in the case have not established any actual harms done by the proposed changes, and that "plaintiffs' desire for NPS to cater to their aesthetic and recreational preferences does not create a legally protected interest." In a hearing that grew heated at times, the federal judge in the case, Ana C. Reyes, ordered the administration to stop cutting down trees at the park. Then on Friday, the defendants filed a motion seeking to disqualify Reyes, accusing her of bias. "Judge Reyes's behavior in this case is nothing short of egregious," the motion reads.

Rep. Don Beyer of Northern Virginia has also been afflicted:

The Trump Administration was clearly lying about the reasons for their mass felling of trees in East Potomac last weekend. They were lying to conceal from the American people that, at a time when our country is at war and everyone is worried about the economy and high prices, the President simply doesn’t care—he’s focused on building an upscale golf course within walking distance of the White House. And on his fancy ballroom and his memorial arch to himself. The design he’s pursuing would block off roads and paths used by large numbers of local residents for cycling and walking, no doubt to make the area another exclusive hangout for Trump’s rich and powerful friends. And once again he’s doing all of that at great expense, on your dime. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 18, 2026

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The post continues:

… the President simply doesn’t care—he’s focused on building an upscale golf course within walking distance of the White House. And on his fancy ballroom and his memorial arch to himself. The design he’s pursuing would block off roads and paths used by large numbers of local residents for cycling and walking, no doubt to make the area another exclusive hangout for Trump’s rich and powerful friends. And once again he’s doing all of that at great expense, on your dime.

Democrats simply don't care — they're worried about routine maintenance on a municipal golf course.

@EricLDaugh These left-wing hack judges are absolute psychopaths. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 19, 2026

@ginamilan_ She literally said it She has nothing better to do all day — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2026

@EricLDaugh Why TF is renovations of a golf course even an issue? I mean besides the obvious "orange man bad" sentiment. Why are we even talking about it? What is the reason that it's so important besides trying to impede everything Donald Trump does? — Flamecycle (@flamecycle) October 19, 2026

Organizations have filed lawsuits against the construction of the ballroom and even against the painting of government office buildings. That's just it … if Trump wants to build or renovate something, they're against it.

@EricLDaugh Judge says she has nothing planned all day except fighting Trump renovating a golf course. Priorities of the resistance, folks. — MAGATRON (@Quatemoc1975) October 19, 2026

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@EricLDaugh Perhaps the government attorneys can just leave cardboard cutouts of themselves in her courtroom so she can yell at them all day. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) October 19, 2026

@EricLDaugh @AwakenedOutlaw God save us from demonic liberal white women. Since they lost so many child sacrifices in so many states, they have been on a rampage. — WhiBroBou (@WhiBroBou) October 19, 2026

@EricLDaugh We do not need mentally disturbed people running our courts. Remove her. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝔼𝕩𝕡𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕖 🇺🇸 (@VEventHorizonV) October 19, 2026

@EricLDaugh Are we surprised she has nothing planned for the evening? — Caddyshack (@BushwoodCC) October 19, 2026

@EricLDaugh DOJ should give her some plans for this evening…..a jail cell for obstruction and conspiracy. If I ran DOJ, she would be leaving the court in cuffs. — vapelawguy (@vapelawguy) October 19, 2026

“Trees throughout the park are regularly monitored for potential safety impacts to visitors, and when a tree is determined to be dying, declining, or hazardous our arborists may make the decision to remove it,” a department spokesperson told The Washington Post in August when it picked up on the story of the Trump administration felling dozens of cherry trees. How this judge thinks she has any say in the matter is baffling.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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