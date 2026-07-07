‘I Believe Jenny’: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Now Believes a Woman

"Believe women," right? That's what the Democrats told us. Minnesota lieutenant governor and Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, who also goes by her tribal name of Gizhiiwewidamoonkwem, or Speaking Loud Voice Woman, joined the other Democrats in calling for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner to step aside. By the way, she calls Platner's Democratic accuser Jenny Racicot just "Jenny," like they're BFFs now.

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I believe Jenny.



Graham Platner should not be Democrats’ nominee for U.S. Senate. — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) July 7, 2026

So, what she's saying is she didn't believe Lyndsey Fifield when she came forward with assault allegations?

But you don't believe the Republican woman.



Got it.



"Believe all women". — Me (@Keefer1958) July 7, 2026

But you didn’t believe Lyndsey Fifield? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 7, 2026

I believed Lyndsey. From the beginning.



You are just revealing your glaring political bias. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 7, 2026

I have to admit, now that I know he raped a Democrat I’m also a little bothered by the Nazi tattoo. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 7, 2026

So, you're saying you didn't believe Lyndsey. And the Nazi tattoo was cool with you. Got it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 7, 2026

But you didn't believe Lyndsey, because you're a pile of shit. — Random Person (@RandomP97494379) July 7, 2026

Now you finally "believe women"? What took you so long given the previous allegations? — Nachocheese104 (@nachocheese104) July 7, 2026

Oh, but you had no issue with similar allegations made a month ago. Why didn’t you call for him to drop out then? Why didn’t you believe Lyndsey?! — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) July 7, 2026

Yeah, Peggy. Honestly, what took you so long to realize? Just falling in line. True embarrassment and you know it. I know that you do. — RIPP (@rippsurge) July 7, 2026

But to hell with all the other claims huh?? — saltysarge106 (@saltysarge106) July 7, 2026

You believe nothing.

Your guiding light is personal power, and you will say anything necessary to achieve it. — Scrophularia Lanceolta (@iGrowPrairie) July 7, 2026

You only believe democrat women? You’re unbelievable and you were fine with the Nazi tattoo. Got it. — CM (@seattleiscrazy) July 7, 2026

Your boss and former running mate just pardoned a child rapist. NOW, you’re outraged?



GET

BENT — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) July 7, 2026

How dare you pile on a simple oyster farmer just trying to make his way in the world ? — Scarlett O’Hara 🍺 (@Hellcat1947) July 7, 2026

So brave to take a stand once everyone else has dropped him. You are a joke — The Bouyant C-R-A-I-G (@CLennyWiebs) July 7, 2026

Now, after everyone else has already bailed on Platner, Flanagan bravely proclaims that she believes this particular woman.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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