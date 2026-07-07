‘I Believe Jenny’: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Now Believes a Woman

"Believe women," right? That's what the Democrats told us. Minnesota lieutenant governor and Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, who also goes by her tribal name of Gizhiiwewidamoonkwem, or Speaking Loud Voice Woman, joined the other Democrats in calling for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner to step aside. By the way, she calls Platner's Democratic accuser Jenny Racicot just "Jenny," like they're BFFs now.
I believe Jenny.— Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) July 7, 2026
Graham Platner should not be Democrats’ nominee for U.S. Senate.
So, what she's saying is she didn't believe Lyndsey Fifield when she came forward with assault allegations?
But you don't believe the Republican woman.— Me (@Keefer1958) July 7, 2026
Got it.
"Believe all women".
But you didn’t believe Lyndsey Fifield?— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 7, 2026
I believed Lyndsey. From the beginning.— Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 7, 2026
You are just revealing your glaring political bias.
I have to admit, now that I know he raped a Democrat I’m also a little bothered by the Nazi tattoo.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 7, 2026
So, you're saying you didn't believe Lyndsey. And the Nazi tattoo was cool with you. Got it.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 7, 2026
But you didn't believe Lyndsey, because you're a pile of shit.— Random Person (@RandomP97494379) July 7, 2026
Now you finally "believe women"? What took you so long given the previous allegations?— Nachocheese104 (@nachocheese104) July 7, 2026
Oh, but you had no issue with similar allegations made a month ago. Why didn’t you call for him to drop out then? Why didn’t you believe Lyndsey?!— Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) July 7, 2026
Yeah, Peggy. Honestly, what took you so long to realize? Just falling in line. True embarrassment and you know it. I know that you do.— RIPP (@rippsurge) July 7, 2026
Recommended
But to hell with all the other claims huh??— saltysarge106 (@saltysarge106) July 7, 2026
You believe nothing.— Scrophularia Lanceolta (@iGrowPrairie) July 7, 2026
Your guiding light is personal power, and you will say anything necessary to achieve it.
You only believe democrat women? You’re unbelievable and you were fine with the Nazi tattoo. Got it.— CM (@seattleiscrazy) July 7, 2026
Your boss and former running mate just pardoned a child rapist. NOW, you’re outraged?— Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) July 7, 2026
GET
BENT
How dare you pile on a simple oyster farmer just trying to make his way in the world ?— Scarlett O’Hara 🍺 (@Hellcat1947) July 7, 2026
So brave to take a stand once everyone else has dropped him. You are a joke— The Bouyant C-R-A-I-G (@CLennyWiebs) July 7, 2026
Now, after everyone else has already bailed on Platner, Flanagan bravely proclaims that she believes this particular woman.
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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