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‘I Believe Jenny’: MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Now Believes a Woman

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 07, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

"Believe women," right? That's what the Democrats told us. Minnesota lieutenant governor and Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, who also goes by her tribal name of Gizhiiwewidamoonkwem, or Speaking Loud Voice Woman, joined the other Democrats in calling for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner to step aside. By the way, she calls Platner's Democratic accuser Jenny Racicot just "Jenny," like they're BFFs now.

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So, what she's saying is she didn't believe Lyndsey Fifield when she came forward with assault allegations?

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Now, after everyone else has already bailed on Platner, Flanagan bravely proclaims that she believes this particular woman.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE MINNESOTA GRAHAM PLATNER

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