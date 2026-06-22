Judge Finds That DOJ Investigation of Tim Walz Was Politically Motivated; Gavin Newsom Relieved

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a court victory on Monday, saying in a statement that a judge has found the Justice Department's investigation into him and other officials "was politically motivated, unconstitutional, and meritless." This sounds like something that's going to be appealed, if it hasn't been already.

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Breaking news: A federal judge rejected Justice Department subpoenas issued to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) over immigration enforcement. https://t.co/5JbtCrWti7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 22, 2026

Breaking News: A judge quashed the Justice Dept.’s subpoenas to Minnesota Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, finding that the Trump administration engaged in a politically motivated and improper use of the grand jury process over immigration policy. https://t.co/fZX06UMhK0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2026

BREAKING: A federal judge has halted the Trump administration effort to subpoena Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others in an immigration enforcement probe. https://t.co/N8jb9vhA8p — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

A federal judge has blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to subpoena Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials, accusing the Justice Department of using its investigatory powers to retaliate against state officials for not cooperating with federal efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. In a ruling unsealed Monday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz found the “dominant purpose” of the subpoenas was to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration law and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.” Tensions between the Trump administration and Minnesota’s Democratic leaders escalated in January as federal immigration officers clashed with protesters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, especially after officers’ fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

I will never stop exercising my constitutional rights to stand up for Minnesotans and the American freedoms we hold dear.



My full statement on DOJ’s politically motivated investigation: pic.twitter.com/BpceHPN2yD — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 22, 2026

Walz will never stop standing up for illegal aliens in Minnesota.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says he's being investigated by the Justice Department, was also celebrating.

A federal court just confirmed what everyone already knew:



Trump’s DOJ is illegally using the machinery of government to target his political enemies with bogus investigations.



That’s not justice. It’s corruption. IT MUST END! https://t.co/9hH5lJnDn1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2026

Walz's statement didn't impress a lot of people.

Keep hiding. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) June 22, 2026

You are a lawless piece of shit. — CombsJC (@RedState66) June 22, 2026

This one’s still ongoing though, Governor. pic.twitter.com/ZJZitv0Pra — Claude Shannon (@claudech0de) June 22, 2026

Its not political when they are holding the receipts.



Tim step down, you are a discrace. — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) June 22, 2026

You’re not clear yet dude. I’d stop boasting. — Lindsey Bee (@LindseyBee37) June 22, 2026

Check the polls, Minnesotans hate you as much as the rest of us do. Anyway, you'll be locked up for a very long time once all these investigations and trials are over. Remember, no parole in the federal system. — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) June 22, 2026

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Tampons in the men’s room and funneling tax payer dollars to illegals has never been anything we hold dear. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 22, 2026

Resign. You have done enough damage to this state already. — Occassional_X (@Occassional_X) June 22, 2026

Where was that judge when DOJ was doing the same to Trump? These judges have lost all credibility . — David Epstein (@daveep0815) June 22, 2026

Give it a week dumpy. Rogue inferior court district judges often rule like the political hacks that many of them are. Unfortunately for criminals like yourself, higher courts retain judicial integrity. Tough luck timmy. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) June 22, 2026

Federal District Judge

That says it all in a nutshell.



Overturned in 3... 2... — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) June 22, 2026

All this does is quash subpoenas that a federal district judge ruled were meant to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration law and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.”

The subpoenas seeking records were served in January as part of an investigation into whether Walz and other officials obstructed or impeded law enforcement actions. They were sent to the offices of Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

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This development has nothing to do with the probe into billions of dollars of fraud that went on right under Walz's nose, for which he's getting roasted in the comments.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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