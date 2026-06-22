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Judge Finds That DOJ Investigation of Tim Walz Was Politically Motivated; Gavin Newsom Relieved

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a court victory on Monday, saying in a statement that a judge has found the Justice Department's investigation into him and other officials "was politically motivated, unconstitutional, and meritless." This sounds like something that's going to be appealed, if it hasn't been already.

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The Associated Press reports:

A federal judge has blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to subpoena Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials, accusing the Justice Department of using its investigatory powers to retaliate against state officials for not cooperating with federal efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In a ruling unsealed Monday, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz found the “dominant purpose” of the subpoenas was to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration law and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.”

Tensions between the Trump administration and Minnesota’s Democratic leaders escalated in January as federal immigration officers clashed with protesters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, especially after officers’ fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

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Walz will never stop standing up for illegal aliens in Minnesota.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says he's being investigated by the Justice Department, was also celebrating.

Walz's statement didn't impress a lot of people.

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All this does is quash subpoenas that a federal district judge ruled were meant to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration law and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.” 

The subpoenas seeking records were served in January as part of an investigation into whether Walz and other officials obstructed or impeded law enforcement actions. They were sent to the offices of Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

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This development has nothing to do with the probe into billions of dollars of fraud that went on right under Walz's nose, for which he's getting roasted in the comments.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DOJ ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TIM WALZ TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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