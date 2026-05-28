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Tickets Go on Sale Friday to See Dave Matthews Band and Joan Baez Rage Against the Machine

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 28, 2026
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

We've reported on Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour, in which fans get to pay hundreds of dollars to watch Springsteen put down his guitar, pull up a chair, and go on an extended political rant about President Donald Trump and billionaires (of which Springsteen is one). We also reported that Springsteen and the E Street Band would be joined on the tour by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

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Don't get too excited, but The Washington Post reports that Morello has organized something called the "Power to the People" festival, where fans can pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to see a lineup of resistance acts, including Springsteen, the Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Jack Black, and Joan Baez. At 85, she makes Springsteen look like a kid.

(As a personal aside, this editor thinks all of these bands suck.)

Ethan Beck reports:

When putting together the lineup, Morello found that a handful of musicians — who were initially on the fence — felt compelled to play after federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed protesters Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January.

“There is a palpable feeling that it is not just our country that is at stake, not just democracy that is at stake, but that people’s families, friends and neighbors are in real danger from the rising tide of fascism,” Morello said.

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Sounds like a great time.

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Beck actually writes in this concert advertisement that "Morello has often shied away from broaching electoral politics."

A Trump protest you have to buy tickets to. Sounds horrible.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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