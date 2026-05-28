Tickets Go on Sale Friday to See Dave Matthews Band and Joan Baez Rage Against the Machine

We've reported on Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour, in which fans get to pay hundreds of dollars to watch Springsteen put down his guitar, pull up a chair, and go on an extended political rant about President Donald Trump and billionaires (of which Springsteen is one). We also reported that Springsteen and the E Street Band would be joined on the tour by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

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Don't get too excited, but The Washington Post reports that Morello has organized something called the "Power to the People" festival, where fans can pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to see a lineup of resistance acts, including Springsteen, the Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Jack Black, and Joan Baez. At 85, she makes Springsteen look like a kid.

(As a personal aside, this editor thinks all of these bands suck.)

Tom Morello, an activist and guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, announced that he organized a protest festival to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 3.



Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews and more are set to perform. https://t.co/RJf9jBU5K4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2026

Ethan Beck reports:

When putting together the lineup, Morello found that a handful of musicians — who were initially on the fence — felt compelled to play after federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed protesters Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January. “There is a palpable feeling that it is not just our country that is at stake, not just democracy that is at stake, but that people’s families, friends and neighbors are in real danger from the rising tide of fascism,” Morello said.

Sounds like a great time.

Tickets start at $125 for lawn seats and go up to $1500 for a VIP package. https://t.co/b3fm4yC1at — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 28, 2026

His transformation into Rage For the Machine is truly amazing. — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) May 28, 2026

He’s a millionaire trying to convince your children to fight against their government.



One of the world‘s greatest clowns — Dr. Murphy (@DrMdba) May 28, 2026

Tom Morello IS the very machine he claims to be raging against. — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) May 28, 2026

Multimillionaire cosplaying as some Woody Guthrie goon, lol! You really can't make this up 😆 — Dan E (@DanEk83728675) May 28, 2026

I'm guessing tickets are free. Socialists always want everything to be free. — John Fescemyer (@Mark_Fescemyer) May 28, 2026

There will be as much lecturing to as there will be music. — John B. Buchanan (@JBarnett68) May 28, 2026

A bunch of whiny leftist boomers putting on a "protest" like we haven't seen that a million times already. — AnalogChampion (@AnalogChampion) May 28, 2026

Tom Morello, a huge commie fag who forced audience members to show vaccination papers to enter his $300 a ticket concert. And some other huge lefty dildos. — Robo-Bravo (@Robotink3) May 28, 2026

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Even taking the political nonsense out, the thought of listening to Bruce Springsteen and Dave Matthews is the stuff of nightmares, even in their "primes." — windhover (@windhov75302647) May 28, 2026

Beck actually writes in this concert advertisement that "Morello has often shied away from broaching electoral politics."

So stunning, so brave. — me (@peteharrar) May 28, 2026

A festival of resentment and entitlement. — Sidney Allen Johnson (@SidneyAllenJoh1) May 28, 2026

A Trump protest you have to buy tickets to. Sounds horrible.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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