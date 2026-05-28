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MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian Hears Kash Patel Has Fired Another FBI Official for Purely Political Reasons

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 28, 2026
Townhall Media

Former NBC News correspondent "Fusion" Ken Dilanian, who now works at MS NOW, has another exclusive leak to share from an FBI holdover from the Biden administration. His sources tell him the FBI Director Kash Patel fired another career FBI officer for "purely political reasons." Those reasons apparently have something to do with Republicans not liking the officer's conclusions about a shooter's motive. 

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Dilanian reports:

FBI Director Kash Patel last week fired a senior intelligence analyst who played a role in the FBI’s 2017 assessment of the motives of the gunman who attacked a House Republican baseball practice, a report that drew the ire of the GOP because it did not label the incident as domestic terrorism.

It was unclear whether the letter cited her role in the 2017 assessment, but the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a personnel matter, said her removal was widely perceived inside the bureau as the latest in a series of firings of nonpartisan FBI agents who did their jobs in a way that drew disfavor from President Donald Trump or Republicans.  

So he's saying it took nine years to get rid of this person? That's the real scandal.

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Bernie bro James Hodgington just happened to pick a Republican baseball practice at random. What political motive?

Keep in mind, this is what anonymous sources who talked to Dilanian suspect was the reason for the officer's firing. Maybe something else in the intervening nine years contributed to her being fired.

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No, he has no shame. This is the guy who sent his drafts to the CIA for their approval before publishing them.

***

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