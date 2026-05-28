MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian Hears Kash Patel Has Fired Another FBI Official for Purely Political Reasons

Former NBC News correspondent "Fusion" Ken Dilanian, who now works at MS NOW, has another exclusive leak to share from an FBI holdover from the Biden administration. His sources tell him the FBI Director Kash Patel fired another career FBI officer for "purely political reasons." Those reasons apparently have something to do with Republicans not liking the officer's conclusions about a shooter's motive.

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Exclusive: Patel fires another career FBI official for what sources say are purely political reasons: Republicans didn’t like a conclusion from nine years ago about a shooter’s motives. https://t.co/abRTxRkmHj — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) May 27, 2026

The comments on Ken’s post are brutal.



People know Ken Dilanian is an activist Democrat. https://t.co/1ud9OYA896 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 27, 2026

Dilanian reports:

FBI Director Kash Patel last week fired a senior intelligence analyst who played a role in the FBI’s 2017 assessment of the motives of the gunman who attacked a House Republican baseball practice, a report that drew the ire of the GOP because it did not label the incident as domestic terrorism. … It was unclear whether the letter cited her role in the 2017 assessment, but the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a personnel matter, said her removal was widely perceived inside the bureau as the latest in a series of firings of nonpartisan FBI agents who did their jobs in a way that drew disfavor from President Donald Trump or Republicans.

So he's saying it took nine years to get rid of this person? That's the real scandal.

"A shooter's motives" refers to this partisan operative pretending that James Hodgington's assassination attack on a Republican softball squad was an attempt at "suicide by cop" rather than left-wing domestic terrorism. https://t.co/C1XyZsc3wf — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) May 27, 2026

She said the Steve Scalise shooting wasn't domestic terrorism. Which was nonsense. She should've been thrown out of the Hoover building ages ago. This was long overdue. https://t.co/wXcuFhTSTo — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 28, 2026

She tried the claim the congressional baseball shooting wasn’t political. She should have been fired that day. https://t.co/ilZvfGbt3K — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 28, 2026

Translation: a career bureaucrat who was biased and terrible at their job finally had it catch up to them resulting in their dismissal https://t.co/zVQ7SzDjry — Il fantasma di Brandon (@GreatBrandonsg2) May 28, 2026

Bernie bro James Hodgington just happened to pick a Republican baseball practice at random. What political motive?

Good. I voted for this. It wasn't for politics and you know that Ken. — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) May 27, 2026

Because it was an insane conclusion that was refuted by every single fact about the incident. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) May 27, 2026

The "source" is probably the person that got fired — Guild Navigator (@_GuildNavigator) May 27, 2026

Maybe because the career FBI agent was clearly a partisan hack?



Some guy did something. — Texas Swamp Yankee 🦬 (@pastorms) May 28, 2026

Keep in mind, this is what anonymous sources who talked to Dilanian suspect was the reason for the officer's firing. Maybe something else in the intervening nine years contributed to her being fired.

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NBC dumped you folks. Kash dumped her. We’ll all survive, source boy. — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) May 27, 2026

Would those be “unnamed sources “? If so we don’t care — Foster (@Foster404) May 27, 2026

Oooh. Another "sources say" hack job. Have you no shame? — Velcra (@Velcra1959) May 27, 2026

No, he has no shame. This is the guy who sent his drafts to the CIA for their approval before publishing them.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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