Adam Kinzinger: Zelensky Hasn’t Whined About Needing a Ballroom to Keep Him Safe

It was a long time ago, but we seem to remember a time when then-Rep. Adam Kinzinger was a normal Republican. He went on to embarrass himself as a member of the January 6 select committee. You'd think that after he was redistricted out of a job, he would have taken some time off to maybe rehab his image and stop being such an embarrassment not just to Republicans, but to men.

Advertisement

A would-be assassin with a manifesto made up of Democrat talking points tried to kill President Donald Trump on Saturday night, as well as the members of his administration, starting with Vice President JD Vance and working his way down the line of succession. Security at the Hilton was agreed not to be the strongest, and Trump made the point that the future White House ballroom would be a much more secure venue for future events.

Kinzinger, who still has the Ukrainian flag in his X handle, wanted to point out someone who didn't whine that they needed a ballroom for security.

Hasn’t whined about needing a ballroom to feel safe pic.twitter.com/Jy9yeFS9BZ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 28, 2026

Ben Stiller and the Vogue glamour photographers didn't feel the need for a ballroom to feel safe visiting Zelensky and doing photo shoots for their cover, either. He seemed like a pretty safe guy to be around.

We've bought him the equivalent of 9,771 ballrooms https://t.co/VEIRYuBjbL — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 28, 2026

And he whined about that in the Oval Office.

He has one, dipshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 28, 2026

He does have a ballroom at Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv.

Thats because he has a ballroom older than America you retard. He has a Presidential Palace and not a House. Get educated pic.twitter.com/yqCrMryLMx — JoyfulWarrior (@JoyfulWarrior91) April 28, 2026

He just wines about continuing the flow of billions of our tax dollars while he has a 3,000 sway ballroom in his PALACE. — Nom De Plume (@bravoCo104498) April 28, 2026

How many ballrooms does $188 BILLION buy, Andy? — Mr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) April 28, 2026

Would have been cheaper to give him a ballroom — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) April 28, 2026

A dictator that avoids elections flies around the world to everyone else’s ballrooms — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) April 28, 2026

I think he's whined enough for a life time. — 504girl ⚜️ (@504CNM) April 28, 2026

He literally whined about billions of dollars you coconut. — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) April 28, 2026

Of your ignorant comments, this is certainly up there - you should be called to task over this type of statement you childish dolt — Timothy Havis (@havis_hlopllc) April 28, 2026

Kinzinger's man-crush flies around the world and whines that he needs billions more for his forever war.

That wasn't Kinzinger's only Ballroom Derangement Syndrome post:

In 1994, a man crashed his small plane into the White House.



Clinton did not build a ballroom because of it. In fact he barely mentioned it.



And he definitely did not say that no one can criticize him anymore. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 28, 2026

He landed the airplane on the lawn!



Clinton was distracted in the library … probably getting 💨 — A M E R I C A Paperboy ™ 🇺🇸 (@americapaperboy) April 28, 2026

Advertisement

It wasn't an attempted assassination. It was a drunk man who, according to friends, had no ill will toward Clinton. Pretending otherwise is a disingenuous way to downplay the political violence plaguing this country and only further prolongs any real solution. https://t.co/t5RGKUIhi4 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 28, 2026

Democrats wanting assassination attempts to seem like no big deal is pretty disturbing. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) April 28, 2026

There had already been two assassination attempts on Trump (three if you count the nut they stopped at Mar-a-Lago), and he'd been shot once. Maybe Kinzinger's buddies should stop trying to kill him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.