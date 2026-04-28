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Adam Kinzinger: Zelensky Hasn’t Whined About Needing a Ballroom to Keep Him Safe

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 28, 2026
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

It was a long time ago, but we seem to remember a time when then-Rep. Adam Kinzinger was a normal Republican. He went on to embarrass himself as a member of the January 6 select committee. You'd think that after he was redistricted out of a job, he would have taken some time off to maybe rehab his image and stop being such an embarrassment not just to Republicans, but to men.

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A would-be assassin with a manifesto made up of Democrat talking points tried to kill President Donald Trump on Saturday night, as well as the members of his administration, starting with Vice President JD Vance and working his way down the line of succession. Security at the Hilton was agreed not to be the strongest, and Trump made the point that the future White House ballroom would be a much more secure venue for future events.

Kinzinger, who still has the Ukrainian flag in his X handle, wanted to point out someone who didn't whine that they needed a ballroom for security.

Ben Stiller and the Vogue glamour photographers didn't feel the need for a ballroom to feel safe visiting Zelensky and doing photo shoots for their cover, either. He seemed like a pretty safe guy to be around.

And he whined about that in the Oval Office.

He does have a ballroom at Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv.

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Kinzinger's man-crush flies around the world and whines that he needs billions more for his forever war.

That wasn't Kinzinger's only Ballroom Derangement Syndrome post:

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There had already been two assassination attempts on Trump (three if you count the nut they stopped at Mar-a-Lago), and he'd been shot once. Maybe Kinzinger's buddies should stop trying to kill him.

***

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