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NYT: Trump Shares Video of Graphic Attack and Rails Against Haitians

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitter

Earlier this month, a Haitian illegal immigrant murdered an innocent gas station clerk by bludgeoning her with a hammer. The entire incident was captured on security video. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

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The post continues:

… ordered Rolbert Joachim deported from the U.S. later that same year, but DHS says the Biden admin shielded him from deportation by granting him Temporary Protected Status, which expired in 2024.

There is an extremely graphic video of the April 3rd killing on social media. Joachim is seen hitting a vehicle with a hammer in the parking lot of the gas station. The clerk comes out to confront him, he walks right at her, and with full strength, he bludgeons her in the head with the hammer. She falls down unconscious and he crushes her head with the hammer 6 more times. 

He is now in local custody and ICE has placed a detainer on him. 

DHS statement to FOX: 

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis.

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The graphic video went viral, and President Donald Trump posted it to his Truth Social account on Thursday. “I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible, but felt I had an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting,” Trump wrote. Here it is, uncensored, so be warned:

The New York Times decided to do the Norm Macdonald meme, implying that innocent Haitians were the victims.

John Yoon reports for The New York Times:

Mr. Trump has made disparaging comments about Haitian immigrants for years, and has pushed to end their eligibility for a program that has allowed them to live and work in the United States since an earthquake ravaged Haiti in 2010. His administration recently asked the Supreme Court to allow it to end the program after lower courts blocked its effort to do so.

Mr. Trump and his top aides believe it is a winning political strategy for Republicans to connect the issues of immigration and crime, suggesting through examples of individual horrific crimes that recent immigrants have caused a crime wave. In truth, immigrants have historically committed crime at lower rates than native-born Americans, and crime fell nationwide over the past few years as immigration levels spiked.

Mr. Trump shared the video on his Truth Social platform on Thursday night, writing that Temporary Protected Status had allowed the man in the video to stay in the United States. He said the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress were to blame for extending protection from deportation to the man and other Haitians.

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They not only did the Norm Macdonald meme, but they also did the "You're more likely to be bludgeoned to death with a hammer by a U.S. citizen than an illegal immigrant" take.

It wasn't until Trump "railed against Haitians" that this crime became a national news story.

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The earthquake ravaged Haiti in 2010. It's now 2026. Time to go home. Where are all of the celebrities with their "Haiti Is Already Great" T-shirts? If it's so great, send them back.

***

Tags:

CRIME DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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