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Martina Navratilova Wants to Know Why the Airman Rescued in Iran Isn't All Over the Media

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitchy

Daniel Haqiqatjou describes himself in his X bio as a Muslim and a writer and lecturer on Islam and modernity. He's also a spreader of conspiracy theories. If the United States really did rescue a downed airman in Iran, why isn't he being interviewed on every news channel?

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That's an interesting theory by "Truth_teller."

Martina Navratilova saw Haqiqatjou's post and asked, "Where is he?"

The Iranian regime is parading around a poorly made cardboard cutout of an ayatollah, but we're supposed to believe them and that the airman rescue is a big conspiracy theory.

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We can't believe the number of people in the replies who agree that there was no rescue. One woman said the airman is as real as the Butler assassination attempt on President Trump.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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