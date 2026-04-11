Daniel Haqiqatjou describes himself in his X bio as a Muslim and a writer and lecturer on Islam and modernity. He's also a spreader of conspiracy theories. If the United States really did rescue a downed airman in Iran, why isn't he being interviewed on every news channel?

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Why isn't the rescued American pilot being interviewed on every single news channel and hailed as a hero?



Is it because he doesn't exist? — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) April 10, 2026

There was no pilot rescue mission. They failed on the uranium heist mission and made up the pilot rescue mission. It was a total and complete disaster. — Truth_teller 🇷🇺 (@Truthtellerftm) April 10, 2026

Seems to be the case — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) April 11, 2026

That's an interesting theory by "Truth_teller."

Martina Navratilova saw Haqiqatjou's post and asked, "Where is he?"

Indeed. You’d think they’d parade him around like a trophy. 🤔 — Andrew Gottlieb (@agottlieb66) April 10, 2026

Doesn’t seem to exist. — Fauad Shariff (@fauads) April 11, 2026

They’re still trying to find a paid actor. — SunSmacked (@SmackedByTheSun) April 10, 2026

The Iranian regime is parading around a poorly made cardboard cutout of an ayatollah, but we're supposed to believe them and that the airman rescue is a big conspiracy theory.

DoD Directive 5205.02E. Read it. He's not going to show his face because he can't until hostilities are over. — LNV (@ELNVdc) April 11, 2026

Yeah, let's dox the pilot in the middle of operations. Great idea. — Britt Wingnutx (@wingnutx) April 10, 2026

Because he and his family will targeted you imbecile.



Jesus Christ sit this out. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸🐕‍🦺 (@here_garbage) April 10, 2026

No need to let our enemies know who he is. And by enemies I mean you! — Free Stater (@JosephD1956) April 11, 2026

Because he’s in the United States military dumb fuck. He’s not on American Idol — Pressley_nola (@Pressley_Nola) April 11, 2026

He is going through a process called reintegration. Stop promoting conspiracies when you know NOTHING about how the US military works. — This Week Explained (@AucoinAnalytics) April 11, 2026

He took part in a military action that crossed the border into Iran. The Iranian government would love nothing more than to put a bounty on the head of him and his family. Think a little bit. — Roger Allan (@LakeGeorgeGuy) April 11, 2026

DoD Directive 1344.10 and Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) regulations regarding political activity, public representation, and pre-approval of information. Now, fuck off with that conspiracy bullshit! — Kaiser Soze (@GaryOxender) April 11, 2026

We can't believe the number of people in the replies who agree that there was no rescue. One woman said the airman is as real as the Butler assassination attempt on President Trump.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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