CNBC: USDA Secretary Sent Easter Email Touting ’Jesus’ and ‘God’, One Staffer Offended

It's hilarious that CNBC got its panties in a wad over a U.S. official sending an Easter greeting after a month of non-Muslim Democratic politicians sending blessed Ramadan and joyous Eid al-Fitr messages over social media. We didn't hear a peep from the "separation of church and state" crowd then, and we shouldn't have, because no one was trying to establish a state religion. Neither was USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins when she sent an Easter email "touting" Jesus and God.

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USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins sent Easter email to staff touting 'Jesus' and 'God' https://t.co/7qvzv87747 — CNBC (@CNBC) April 7, 2026

Dan Mangan reports:

The email included an illustration of a round stone rolled away from the entrance to Jesus’ tomb, with the words “Christ is Risen” written above the image. A USDA staffer who spoke to CNBC said the email was offensive to them as a devout Christian, and as a department employee who works “with people of other faiths, Muslims, Hindus.” The staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were worried about retaliation, said other USDA employees also were offended by Rollins’ message. “People are not on board for her sort of brand from a Christian nationalist perspective,” the staffer said. “It misses the mark from a lot of angles.” “I find it blasphemous, actually, because it’s contrasting Jesus’ message,” they said.

How, exactly? The report doesn't elaborate.

Remember, it's not only how the media covers the news, but what it chooses to cover. An editor at CNBC thought this was important enough to assign a reporter to collect quotes from an anonymous staffer.

What did you think Easter was? — -M|M- (@MagadonianMemes) April 9, 2026

We know what Easter is right? — Trevor Hurst (@tjvland) April 7, 2026

Such a nothing burger story. You need better journalists. — mac homles (@1776triumph) April 9, 2026

Oh, for the love of Jesus. What exactly do these people think Easter is about? — Tatyana (@Tatyana1050287) April 7, 2026

So…??? Is this newsworthy???? — GravySeals (@gravy_seals) April 7, 2026

"touting"? — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) April 9, 2026

Seriously what is wrong with our press corps. This is a non story and does them no favors to pretend what she did is offensive. https://t.co/NvMxNtDeaw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 9, 2026

Well I'm thrilled she did! You have a problem with it for some reason? — CBinTexas (@CaraWakefi58868) April 9, 2026

Well, one anonymous staffer at the USDA had their feelings hurt.

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