Boise, Banned From Flying Pride Flag at City Hall, Wraps Flagpoles in Pride Colors

As we reported last month, a new law that went into effect in Idaho led Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to solemnly take down the Pride flag that flew in front of city hall. In May of 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Pride Flag an "official city flag,” but Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation prohibiting certain public displays, including Pride flags, from being displayed on government property. McLean said of the Pride flag, "It's not political. It's not ideological." News flash, lady … it's both, as well as religious to the MMIWGLGBTQQIA+ crowd. They even sang a hymn as they lowered the flag for the last time.

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Mike Nellis reports that Boise has painted its flag poles in rainbow colors in protest.

I just learned Idaho Republicans banned the Pride flag, so Boise officials painted their flagpoles in Pride colors as an act of protest.



That's a fantastic act of protest. pic.twitter.com/azbLCA17yI — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 8, 2026

"Fantastic."

They'll throw you in jail for leaving a tire mark on one of their many rainbow crosswalks. It'll be tougher to vandalize the flagpoles, but we're sure people will find a way to do it.

This is why LGBTQ support is declining. It is shoved down our throats in every public and private space at all times. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) April 8, 2026

No one needs tax payer dollars spent on you repeatedly telling us how you like to fuck.



We need balanced budgets and problem solving, go play spoiled theater kid with your own money. — MelloVox (@Mellovox) April 8, 2026

No Mike. You beta loser. It’s a fucking waste of taxpayer money and a legit temper tantrum from sore losers. Grow the fuck up. — Z (@insatiablevine) April 9, 2026

Alphabet lunatics just stop please. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) April 9, 2026

No one wants to know how gay you are — Squid Bro Pro 🇺🇲 (@NUKEM_COWBOY) April 9, 2026

We wondered if this was all over the city, in front of City Hall, or in front of a private building, so we checked with CBS2 News, who report:

Crews finished installing pride-colored wraps on flagpoles at Boise City Hall earlier this morning, a display city leaders say is designed to comply with Idaho law. The wraps were placed directly on the flagpoles themselves, along with signage inside City Hall. City leaders emphasized the displays are deliberately not flags, saying that distinction matters under state law. “The law was based on the flag and we are using rainbows, so and its not at all a flag, so I would say we are in full compliance of the law, thats certainly the most important thing to us so we're going to be sure that we always are and this was just a different way to celebrate our diversity and values,” Said Boise City Council President Meredith Stead.

So they did spend tax dollars to do this.

City officials dont get to "protest" on public tax dollars — Devonteshiquanda (@Devonteshiquand) April 9, 2026

We just don't want everything to be gay, so you go and make the flagpoles gay. Fantastic — William F. Buckley Quotes (@HamiltonDaveiss) April 9, 2026

Childish, yes. Fantastic, not really. — ShadowProphet (@ProphetSha35138) April 9, 2026

Nah, its just a stupid move by a petulant, childish mayor who thought they found a loophole. She wasted tax money on a stupid show. — Atomic Cantaloupe (@AtomicCantaloup) April 9, 2026

Sad to be part of a group whos entire identity revolves around their sexual activity and making sure everyone else is forced to know about it. — DougForThePeople (@Doug4ThePeople) April 9, 2026

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We're old enough to remember when Democrats told conservatives to stay out of people's bedrooms.

Performative trash. What’s even worse is that you don’t see what a transparent act of pandering this is. These people don’t care about you or anyone else but themselves and their ideological goals. Man, it’s so sad to see a retarded man embarrass himself like this. — The Esoteric Christian (@TheEsotericChr) April 9, 2026

It's not political, but we insist on having it on government property.

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