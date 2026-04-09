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Boise, Banned From Flying Pride Flag at City Hall, Wraps Flagpoles in Pride Colors

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Twitter

As we reported last month, a new law that went into effect in Idaho led Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to solemnly take down the Pride flag that flew in front of city hall. In May of 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Pride Flag an "official city flag,” but Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation prohibiting certain public displays, including Pride flags, from being displayed on government property. McLean said of the Pride flag, "It's not political. It's not ideological." News flash, lady … it's both, as well as religious to the MMIWGLGBTQQIA+ crowd. They even sang a hymn as they lowered the flag for the last time.

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Mike Nellis reports that Boise has painted its flag poles in rainbow colors in protest.

"Fantastic."

They'll throw you in jail for leaving a tire mark on one of their many rainbow crosswalks. It'll be tougher to vandalize the flagpoles, but we're sure people will find a way to do it.

We wondered if this was all over the city, in front of City Hall, or in front of a private building, so we checked with CBS2 News, who report:

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Crews finished installing pride-colored wraps on flagpoles at Boise City Hall earlier this morning, a display city leaders say is designed to comply with Idaho law.

The wraps were placed directly on the flagpoles themselves, along with signage inside City Hall. City leaders emphasized the displays are deliberately not flags, saying that distinction matters under state law.

“The law was based on the flag and we are using rainbows, so and its not at all a flag, so I would say we are in full compliance of the law, thats certainly the most important thing to us so we're going to be sure that we always are and this was just a different way to celebrate our diversity and values,” Said Boise City Council President Meredith Stead.

So they did spend tax dollars to do this.

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We're old enough to remember when Democrats told conservatives to stay out of people's bedrooms.

It's not political, but we insist on having it on government property.

***

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