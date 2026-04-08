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Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitter

Remember when President Barack Obama's Justice Department sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for not covering contraception in their health care plan? Now we have another lawsuit, except this time, it's the nuns suing New York State over a law requiring them to affirm people's gender identities when it comes to pronouns, room placements, restrooms, and more, or face jail time.

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Valerie Richardson reports for The Washington Times:

An order of Catholic nuns who care for the terminally ill poor has sued to block a New York transgender-rights law that requires nursing homes to use pronouns, assign rooms and allow restroom access based on a patient’s gender identity, or risk jail time.

The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, a 125-year-old nonprofit institution that runs the Rosary Hill Home, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing the state of violating the religious group’s constitutional rights with the LGBTQ Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights.

“We Sisters have taken care of patients from all walks of life, ideologies, and faiths. We treat each patient with dignity and Christian charity,” Mother Marie Edward, general superior of the Hawthorne Dominicans, said in a statement. “We have never had complaints. We cannot implement New York’s mandate without violating our Catholic faith.”

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"… compels them to act against their faith."

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We thought we were over the peak of the transgender madness. No one has the time for it anymore.

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