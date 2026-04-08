Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity

Remember when President Barack Obama's Justice Department sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for not covering contraception in their health care plan? Now we have another lawsuit, except this time, it's the nuns suing New York State over a law requiring them to affirm people's gender identities when it comes to pronouns, room placements, restrooms, and more, or face jail time.

Advertisement

An order of Catholic nuns who care for the terminally ill poor has sued to block a New York transgender-rights law that requires nursing homes to use pronouns, assign rooms and allow restroom access based on a patient's gender identity, or risk jail time. https://t.co/zCIkN6UhKJ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 7, 2026

Valerie Richardson reports for The Washington Times:

An order of Catholic nuns who care for the terminally ill poor has sued to block a New York transgender-rights law that requires nursing homes to use pronouns, assign rooms and allow restroom access based on a patient’s gender identity, or risk jail time. The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, a 125-year-old nonprofit institution that runs the Rosary Hill Home, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing the state of violating the religious group’s constitutional rights with the LGBTQ Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights. “We Sisters have taken care of patients from all walks of life, ideologies, and faiths. We treat each patient with dignity and Christian charity,” Mother Marie Edward, general superior of the Hawthorne Dominicans, said in a statement. “We have never had complaints. We cannot implement New York’s mandate without violating our Catholic faith.”

BREAKING: A nursing facility operated by Catholic nuns is SUING the State of NY over a law requiring them to affirm a patient's made-up name and pronouns, and allow men to invade the women's restroom.



The nuns argue that the law directly violates their religious rights and… pic.twitter.com/hG0Ndcq3Aa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2026

"… compels them to act against their faith."

Christian hospitals used to treat the poor for free until the government began forcing abortion and contraception on them. They killed charity hospitals on purpose, and replaced it with Medicaid, which is awful — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) April 8, 2026

An infirm and dying woman should not suffer further by having a man impose his womanface mockery in her private space. We are finished with this nonsense — Mame (@MimiApell) April 8, 2026

As a full and complete atheist I ask you why are we giving NUNS hell over this?



Why are we punishing the most selfless of people to cater to the most selfish of wankers?



Would you prefer they simply STOP caring for the poor? — Tiffany ⚢ Woman4Women (@Woman4W) April 8, 2026

This is so stupid. If patients are offended by pronouns, they can chose to go somewhere else to die. — Otter (@Otter26and) April 8, 2026

These nuns aren’t denying care to anyone they’re just refusing to lie about basic biology in their own faith-based facility. Forcing them to affirm delusions and compromise safety under threat of law is a blatant violation of the First Amendment. — Anthony D'Ellena (@AnthonyDEllena) April 8, 2026

This is how we fix this. Sue — Sarita (@Saritaregresa) April 8, 2026

Oh...it gets better...tell me this isn't straight up satanic. NY blue stain cesspool.



"The department’s training materials require facilities to “create communities” that affirm patients’ sexual preferences and “accommodate patients’ desire for extramarital relations,”... — OregonMermaid (@oregonmermaid59) April 8, 2026

Advertisement

That's a grotesque violation of religious liberty. — Jul (@wiliswameyoo) April 8, 2026

Everything that the gendermadness touches dies.



And it seems its on purpose as poisionous as it can be.



Leave these nuns alone. — Obstreperous Female (@Obstrepero21153) April 8, 2026

Unconscionable interference in the timeless work of providing the Corporal Acts of Mercy, a religious obligation and a religion that predates the State. Hush in shame and withdraw your immoral tentacles from the jurisdiction that transcends yours. — Merlyn (@RandomAndroyd) April 8, 2026

We thought we were over the peak of the transgender madness. No one has the time for it anymore.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!