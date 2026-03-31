NBC News: ICE Will Be Stationed Outside Graduation Events for New Marines

According to the Marine Corps, says NBC News, ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events at Parris Island to snatch any illegal alien relatives of the newly minted Marines.

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ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events for the nation’s newest Marines to identify whether any of their family members are undocumented, according to the Marine Corps. https://t.co/4xtGrOHCc7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 31, 2026

Sen. Ruben Gallego is up in arms, replying to a post from Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the completely unbiased senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.

Stephen Miller is so desperate to hit his quota he can’t even let Marines see their families what may be the last time before deployment to a war zone. https://t.co/3NCZs2wn6S — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 31, 2026

Shut up.

Fake news. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 31, 2026

Complete bullshit, we don’t station ICE at military base entrances and you can’t even get inside a base as an illegal, this could be the dumbest headline today and it’s not even noon yet. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) March 31, 2026

Courtney Kube and Julia Ainsley report for NBC News:

ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events for the nation’s newest Marines to identify whether any of their family members are undocumented, according to the Marine Corps. As the U.S. continues the war in Iran, the Marine Corps has boosted protection measures on bases, requiring everyone to present REAL IDs, U.S. passports or U.S. birth certificates to access any sites. … While sometimes family members don’t have proper documentation, it wasn’t clear why ICE had decided to station at Parris Island. A DHS spokesperson said any suggestion that ICE would make arrests was false. "ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC,” the spokesperson said.

The Department of Homeland Security said, not true.

FAKE NEWS.



ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC. https://t.co/pKQdcG1b4V — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 31, 2026

As did ICE:

This is blatant fake news.



ICE will NOT be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Parris Island. https://t.co/x6NCQGet1k — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 31, 2026

Your network is a complete clown show pushing lies. — Rocky🍊Top (@RockytopbigD) March 31, 2026

Federal law enforcement personnel is not ICE.



Nice try, NBC. — Crystal Michelle (@its_cryscrys) March 31, 2026

I keep wondering how low the media can go. NBC keeps surprising me. God help you when enough people wake up to what you’re doing. Meanwhile, I’ll take things that never happened for 200, please. — Strike4 (@SouthofSeabrook) March 31, 2026

JFC, you "so called journalists" are deceitful or just plain stupid. — SandyS (@SandyS121718) March 31, 2026

This sounds like total bullshit that NBC will run as if true then never retract when proven wrong. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) March 31, 2026

@grok correct me if I’m wrong, but everyone coming onto a military installation has to show a valid ID in order to enter. I already know the answer because I am a veteran, but please tell the crowd. — James Walker (@J_Walker_IV) March 31, 2026

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Yes, federal agents will be screening who is allowed onto a military base. That's not news.

Why don't you all get a job that doesn't care if you're full of bullshit? — Christine Casciani (@AlwaysC9999) March 31, 2026

It's fake news, a liberal think tank spread it and amplified it, and a senator fell for it. We pity whoever at the DHS and ICE accounts has to monitor the news and post corrections all day, every day.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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