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NBC News: ICE Will Be Stationed Outside Graduation Events for New Marines

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 31, 2026
Meme

According to the Marine Corps, says NBC News, ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events at Parris Island to snatch any illegal alien relatives of the newly minted Marines.

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Sen. Ruben Gallego is up in arms, replying to a post from Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the completely unbiased senior fellow at the American Immigration Council. 

Shut up.

Courtney Kube and Julia Ainsley report for NBC News:

ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events for the nation’s newest Marines to identify whether any of their family members are undocumented, according to the Marine Corps.

As the U.S. continues the war in Iran, the Marine Corps has boosted protection measures on bases, requiring everyone to present REAL IDs, U.S. passports or U.S. birth certificates to access any sites. 

While sometimes family members don’t have proper documentation, it wasn’t clear why ICE had decided to station at Parris Island.

A DHS spokesperson said any suggestion that ICE would make arrests was false. "ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC,” the spokesperson said.

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The Department of Homeland Security said, not true.

As did ICE:

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Yes, federal agents will be screening who is allowed onto a military base. That's not news.

It's fake news, a liberal think tank spread it and amplified it, and a senator fell for it. We pity whoever at the DHS and ICE accounts has to monitor the news and post corrections all day, every day.

***

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