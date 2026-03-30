Bill Melugin's 'Inflammatory Framing' of Michigan Synagogue Attack Causes Butthurt

Back on March 12, a man drove a car filled with high-powered fireworks and cans of gasoline into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, that was acting as a daycare for Jewish preschoolers. He had a rifle but was gunned down by synagogue security. We soon learned that the man was an American citizen of Lebanese descent who lived in Dearborn. Liberal journalists tried to excuse the attack by noting that the quiet restaurant worker's brothers and family members were killed last week by an Israeli bomb. It turns out his family members were part of a Hezbollah rocket unit, and he had terrorist contacts on his phone.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin says new information from the FBI confirms the attack was Hezbollah-directed and inspired.

Based off the new info from the FBI today, the US welcomed in a Lebanese national and gave him American citizenship only for him to repay it by committing a Hezbollah directed & inspired terrorist attack at a Michigan synagogue in which he had hoped to slaughter Jewish children. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 30, 2026

Josh Kovensky, an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, took umbrage at Melugin framing the attack as an immigration issue.

Incredibly inflammatory framing of this as an immigration issue https://t.co/5CwtjuJh2e — Josh Kovensky (@JoshKovensky) March 30, 2026

Spoiler: It's an immigration issue. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 30, 2026

It IS an immigration issue. — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) March 30, 2026

You are a joke. This immigrant almost blows up a school full of children but you're offended by the "framing as an immigration issue". — ArturoSan🥋 (@ArturoSama) March 30, 2026

How is it anything other than an immigration issue?



Obviously this radical terrorist was not vetted properly. The only question is how many more like him were admitted?



Thousands, tens of thousands? — WorldUpsideDown (@NPARGH) March 30, 2026

What would you call it?



An Islamic terrorism issue? — TrumpSaidSo (@Richerd1378272) March 30, 2026

Inflammatory? Not really. Factual? Absolutely. — CommonCents (@Ekc12345) March 30, 2026

You don’t like it because it destroys your belief system. But it’s entirely factual…no matter how much you don’t want it to be — LAB (@LAB2025_1) March 30, 2026

Its definitely an immigration issue. The products of some cultures are far more likely to commit faith targeted violence than others. We shouldn't let them into our country for any reason. — Ed_at_Work (@3D_at_Work) March 30, 2026

How did he get here and should we import our enemy? — Joe Wellen (@JoeGreggoria) March 30, 2026

It's always the process with these people; a deflection from the truth.



Immigration has been broken for decades, and we cannot allow people to come here from terrorist nations. — Dandelion (@FellTolla) March 30, 2026

You don’t like the framing because you’re obsessed with optics instead of logic and common sense. You care entirely too much about what others think of you. Even strangers. It’s pathetic and makes you a weak person. — relax^ 🇺🇸 (@jeremybryce) March 30, 2026

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We should bring more terrorists in? How’s that been going? — Sev (@gpm_sev) March 30, 2026

Virtue signalling rejected. If he'd never immigrated to the United States, he wouldn't have been in Michigan to try to blow up a Jewish preschool. It certainly sounds like an immigration issue.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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