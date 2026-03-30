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Bill Melugin's 'Inflammatory Framing' of Michigan Synagogue Attack Causes Butthurt

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 30, 2026
Twitchy

Back on March 12, a man drove a car filled with high-powered fireworks and cans of gasoline into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, that was acting as a daycare for Jewish preschoolers. He had a rifle but was gunned down by synagogue security. We soon learned that the man was an American citizen of Lebanese descent who lived in Dearborn. Liberal journalists tried to excuse the attack by noting that the quiet restaurant worker's brothers and family members were killed last week by an Israeli bomb. It turns out his family members were part of a Hezbollah rocket unit, and he had terrorist contacts on his phone.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin says new information from the FBI confirms the attack was Hezbollah-directed and inspired.

Josh Kovensky, an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, took umbrage at Melugin framing the attack as an immigration issue.

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Virtue signalling rejected. If he'd never immigrated to the United States, he wouldn't have been in Michigan to try to blow up a Jewish preschool. It certainly sounds like an immigration issue.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN

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