The Economist: A Month of Bombing Iran Has Achieved Nothing

That's quite a tease The Economist has on its latest cover: ADVANTAGE IRAN. It's amazing how many people are rooting for the Islamic Republic of Iran in its conflict with the United States and Israel.

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A month of bombing Iran has achieved nothing. Will Donald Trump escalate, or talk? For now, at least, the advantage lies with the Islamic Republic. Register for free to learn why https://t.co/KoLVALRCk8 pic.twitter.com/Buyr9Kt0t7 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 26, 2026

The Economist reports:

Even BY HIS chaotic standards, Donald Trump has just presided over an unusually wild week in his misguided war on Iran. The president had threatened imminent, punitive bombing of Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure. Though Iran didn’t quail, markets did. So a U-turn followed. Mr Trump said he had become aware of secret proposals for peace talks, and held off. The Pentagon then said it would send some of the 82nd Airborne Division. That suggests escalation is still a possibility. Amid such uncertainty, Iran’s regime seems unfazed. Remarkably, it now has a strategic advantage over its opponents. True, the Islamic Republic has suffered dramatic blows. Many of its leaders, and hundreds of civilians, are dead. Its air defences are in pieces; its navy and missile launchers are largely gone. And yet the regime endures. As we warned when this war began, its mere survival counts as a victory of sorts.

"True, the Islamic Republic has suffered dramatic blows." And not hundreds of civilians are dead … tens of thousands of civilians are dead, killed by the regime for protesting. "Many of its leaders," including Ayatollah Khameini himself.

I was going to respond to this point by point but I'm just going to point and laugh instead. https://t.co/JXAek6KwP4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 26, 2026

This is a leftwing wet dream.



Are you serious with this? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 26, 2026

Their leadership bench is down to 4th stringers and even Al Jeezera is urging Trump to continue the fight, but sure, keep thinking this has achieved nothing — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 26, 2026

By "nothing," you mean obliterating their navy, the missile sites, nuclear sites, and military infrastructure that took 40 years to build, along with the ideological leadership? Strange kind of nothing. — Christian Beyzad (@marginletter) March 26, 2026

The United States has achieved nothing…



Except for destroying Iran’s navy, gaining complete air superiority, killing the ayatollah, and decimating the top levels of the regime.



It’s shameful that American media bets against their own country simply because they hate Trump. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 26, 2026

Achieved nothing?



This is not independent reporting.



Not even you believe Iran has the "advantage". — Daniel Lacalle (@dlacalle_IA) March 26, 2026

Iran has us right where they want us.

You know it's almost worth registering for free to learn how having your entire government and military blown up means you have the advantage. — Entropyrian (@entropyrian) March 26, 2026

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A whole bunch of their extremist murdering regime are dead.



I’m not sorry your friends are dead. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 26, 2026

Siding with a brutal genocidal regime is not the flex you think it is …. — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) March 26, 2026

Yes, following on the very well-known military doctrine that the more you destroy your enemy's military-industrial base and kill their military and political leadership, the stronger they get. Iran has the US & Israel EXACTLY where it wants them. — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) March 26, 2026

The Economist, like dumb driven cattle march right over the cliff with the rest of Europe — Basil Ringrose (@BasilRingrose) March 26, 2026

The best part is the cover: the hand with the Iranian flag ring clutching a map of the entire world. Did they come up with that themselves or lift it from an official regime website?

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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