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The Economist: A Month of Bombing Iran Has Achieved Nothing

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 26, 2026
Meme

That's quite a tease The Economist has on its latest cover: ADVANTAGE IRAN. It's amazing how many people are rooting for the Islamic Republic of Iran in its conflict with the United States and Israel. 

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The Economist reports:

Even BY HIS chaotic standards, Donald Trump has just presided over an unusually wild week in his misguided war on Iran. The president had threatened imminent, punitive bombing of Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure. Though Iran didn’t quail, markets did. So a U-turn followed. Mr Trump said he had become aware of secret proposals for peace talks, and held off. The Pentagon then said it would send some of the 82nd Airborne Division. That suggests escalation is still a possibility. Amid such uncertainty, Iran’s regime seems unfazed. Remarkably, it now has a strategic advantage over its opponents.

True, the Islamic Republic has suffered dramatic blows. Many of its leaders, and hundreds of civilians, are dead. Its air defences are in pieces; its navy and missile launchers are largely gone. And yet the regime endures. As we warned when this war began, its mere survival counts as a victory of sorts.

"True, the Islamic Republic has suffered dramatic blows." And not hundreds of civilians are dead … tens of thousands of civilians are dead, killed by the regime for protesting. "Many of its leaders," including Ayatollah Khameini himself.

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Iran has us right where they want us.

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The best part is the cover: the hand with the Iranian flag ring clutching a map of the entire world. Did they come up with that themselves or lift it from an official regime website?

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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