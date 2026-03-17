Ireland’s New President Says ‘Patrick’ Reminds Us of the Courage and Resilience of Migrants

Happy Saint Patrick's Day, everyone! They say that on Saint Patrick's Day, everyone is Irish, but Ireland's new president, a progressive who was inaugurated last November, seems to want to play that down. Catherine Connolly gave her first Saint Patrick's Day speech as president this week. She said that "Patrick's" story reminds us of the courage and resilience of migrants and to show kindness and hospitality to mostly Muslim "asylum seekers" in the country (as well as asylum-seeker Rosie O'Donnell). She never even uses the title "saint." He's just Patrick now, like she knew him personally.

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In 63 seconds, Ireland's new President, and her first ST. Patrick's Day message she sends out a message to humiliate Ireland with woke nonense.



In 63 seconds



She calls SAINT Patrick, Patrick four times.

In turn ignoring Ireland's Catholic historical traditions.

Refuses to wear… pic.twitter.com/I5AoAdBL0P — Kirk_Loco (@Polito_loco) March 16, 2026

The post continues:

… green, opting for black instead like a funeral. And espouses a historically inaccurate version of events comparing St Patrick to a migrant (he was a slave!) to create a modern day socialist propaganda speech. Disgraceful.

We'd like to start with a flashback post to last summer, when Ireland's leprechaun-like President Michael D. Higgins called for military action in Gaza.

Every single day I thank my dead ancestors for getting on the first boat out of that godawful island https://t.co/1XAq5mTKxi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 4, 2025

Well, SOMEONE voted for her. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) March 17, 2026

She won in a landslide, running as an "independent" left-wing candidate supporting Palestinian rights, DEI and "social justice".



Looks like Ireland has a leftist problem too. — DougMD (@Doug__MD) March 16, 2026

Who voted for that? — Stephen (@01splcheck) March 16, 2026

Mentally ill socialists.



Ireland is awash with them, sadly. — Kirk_Loco (@Polito_loco) March 16, 2026

This is how you quietly erase the history of a nation, one word at a time. — No soup for you! 🍜 (@Dino95177184) March 16, 2026

He wasn't a migrant he was kidnapped & sold into slavery. What an embarrassment. — 🌹Rosarian NikitaMarie (@RetiredNikitaM) March 17, 2026

I'm glad my people left during the famine. — Gronko the Skronk 🇺🇲 (@GSkronk96318) March 16, 2026

This woman is an absolute disgrace to St Patrick and to the incredible people of Ireland! Hopefully, she has a very short tenure. MAKE IRELAND GREAT AGAIN — RLD (@RLDavis1212) March 17, 2026

Ireland's facing a long road back to greatness.

Ireland needs to drive out these treasonous snakes soonish — Sorghum Sporglefork (@sporglefork) March 16, 2026

What happened to Ireland, once a beautiful and courageous country, an example of culture and patriotism? It seems to regret its historic greatness... — Ramiro Saavedra-Becerra (@rasbe) March 16, 2026

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When will THE PEOPLE of Europe stop electing subversives who aim to destroy Europe. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) March 17, 2026

Saint Patrick's Day isn't about migrants. Someone get this woman a green beer and explain it to her. At least here in America, our leaders still celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

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Editor’s Note: Europe and the U.K. have all but fallen thanks to progressives.

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