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Ireland’s New President Says ‘Patrick’ Reminds Us of the Courage and Resilience of Migrants

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Happy Saint Patrick's Day, everyone! They say that on Saint Patrick's Day, everyone is Irish, but Ireland's new president, a progressive who was inaugurated last November, seems to want to play that down. Catherine Connolly gave her first Saint Patrick's Day speech as president this week. She said that "Patrick's" story reminds us of the courage and resilience of migrants and to show kindness and hospitality to mostly Muslim "asylum seekers" in the country (as well as asylum-seeker Rosie O'Donnell). She never even uses the title "saint." He's just Patrick now, like she knew him personally.

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… green, opting for black instead like a funeral.

And espouses a historically inaccurate version of events comparing St Patrick to a migrant (he was a slave!) to create a modern day socialist propaganda speech. 

Disgraceful.

We'd like to start with a flashback post to last summer, when Ireland's leprechaun-like President Michael D. Higgins called for military action in Gaza.

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Ireland's facing a long road back to greatness.

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Saint Patrick's Day isn't about migrants. Someone get this woman a green beer and explain it to her. At least here in America, our leaders still celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

***

Editor’s Note: Europe and the U.K. have all but fallen thanks to progressives.

Help us continue exposing these globalists' plans to lead Europe down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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