Pro-Gun Activists Hand Out Free 30-Round AR-15 Magazines Outside Virginia State Capitol

Get 'em while you still can!

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlin Salim, who immigrated to the United States less than two decades ago from Bangladesh, is doing his best to take away Americans' Second Amendment rights, introducing legislation that would ban the sale of "assault weapons" in Virginia, as well as magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

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In response, a group of pro-Second Amendment activists set up shop outside the Virginia State Capitol and handed out free 30-round magazines.

Right now: Pro-gun activists hand out free 30-round AR-15 magazines outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of the likely signature of a bill that would ban the sale of these magazines in the state. pic.twitter.com/Wfgu2Q7yW8 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) March 14, 2026

Not since Publishers Clearing House have I seen so many free magazines! — Magenzilla (@Magenzilla) March 14, 2026

May your heart be warmed and your chamber full. — Foreman for Congress (@The1Knocking) March 14, 2026

Hell yeah



If this happens again I might have some to donate — Brad (@Brad__AZ) March 14, 2026

If by pro gun activists you mean normal Americans then that’s pretty awesome. — Mischief Machine LLC (@MischiefMach) March 14, 2026

Love to see this. Never give up the fight. — B erry Andino (@GhostoftheShire) March 14, 2026

We did the same exact thing in Vermont in 2018. Handed out magazines at the state Capitol.

They banned standard capacity magazines anyway.

You have my sympathies Virginia. — Vermonster 🇺🇸 (@pnshdvermonster) March 14, 2026

Fyi- @Magpul donated all of these magazines for the giveaway. Awesome company — Preacher (@Vk_Preacher) March 14, 2026

We noticed the Magpul logos on the boxes. Good for them.

It'll be tossed out in a court hearing. States have tried and failed to keep these laws on the books. Virginia legislation can get bent. — TheCzar (@CzarD0mn) March 14, 2026

This warms my cold, dead heart 🇺🇸 — Chains (@hopiumjunky) March 14, 2026

Good idea, Imagine how many have lost ALL their guns, mags and ammo, in an unfortunate boating accident... — Pro-freedom memer (@LibertatemRR) March 14, 2026

When the law outlaws our 2nd amendment rights, become an outlaw. — Dane McCray (@DaneMcCrayMusic) March 14, 2026

That's quite a line. And there are plenty of boxes. We're glad word got out and people are taking advantage.

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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