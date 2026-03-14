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Pro-Gun Activists Hand Out Free 30-Round AR-15 Magazines Outside Virginia State Capitol

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 14, 2026
Twitchy

Get 'em while you still can!

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Virginia State Senator Saddam Azlin Salim, who immigrated to the United States less than two decades ago from Bangladesh, is doing his best to take away Americans' Second Amendment rights, introducing legislation that would ban the sale of "assault weapons" in Virginia, as well as magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

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In response, a group of pro-Second Amendment activists set up shop outside the Virginia State Capitol and handed out free 30-round magazines.

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We noticed the Magpul logos on the boxes. Good for them.

That's quite a line. And there are plenty of boxes. We're glad word got out and people are taking advantage.

***

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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FIREARMS GUN BAN GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

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