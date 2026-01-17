Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place of Compassion’

The New York Post reported Friday that a woman grinned as she was being taken away after reportedly punching a Florida trooper.

Grinning anti-ICE agitator arrested after allegedly punching Florida trooper as DeSantis warns: ‘This is not Minneapolis’ https://t.co/56yOIyJPyl pic.twitter.com/cQrSwZZuba — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2026

Advertisement

Richard Pollina reports:

A grinning anti-ICE agitator was arrested after she allegedly punched a Florida state trooper during a confrontation with federal agents — drawing a blunt warning from Gov. Ron DeSantis that the Sunshine State “is not Minneapolis.” Jennifer Cruz was arrested outside Mi Pueblo, a Mexican grocery store and meat market in Jacksonville, Tuesday morning after she allegedly jumped out of her car and punched a state trooper in the face while officers were working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a post on X. “Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a trooper in the face,” Uthmeier wrote.

This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.



But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vw28UPJ9Kn — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026

She’s looking straight into the camera and smiling. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 15, 2026

Video or it didn't happen 😀 — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloLima) January 15, 2026

There is a video of Jennifer Cruz being thrown into the back of a car like a sack of potatoes, but X won't let us embed it. You can see it at The Post, though.

Reportedly, the mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deegan, saw the video and declared that the woman's actions "simply came from a place of compassion."

‘Nothing she said was illegal...it simply came from a place of compassion,’ - this is what the Jacksonville Mayor said in response to a staffer posting a video from City Hall advising Jacksonville “residents” on how to evade, avoid, and “handle” enforcement.



This kind of… https://t.co/FciodKwt06 — KatieWiles (@KatieWiles0303) January 16, 2026

It’s not “compassionate” to put Florida’s Troopers and ICE agents at risk, and, to be clear, it’s illegal to interfere with federal immigration enforcement. https://t.co/7xehGHLc9L — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) January 16, 2026

It’s not what she SAID it’s what she DID. Interfering and obstructing law enforcement is DANGEROUS and illegal. — Lhop (@Lhop963) January 16, 2026

grinning terrorists*. Make no mistake, we are facing a nationwide anarcho-communist insurgency. The enemy is well financed, well equipped, sophisticated, better trained since 2020, etc. Places like Minneapolis and Portland are test sites. The enemy is everywhere, even in FL. — The Conservative Coach 🇺🇸🎗️🐊🏴‍☠️ (@Spartan5930) January 17, 2026

She seems nice. 😒 — JerseyTrumplican (@momlifeliver) January 17, 2026

Are they ALL fat obese white liberals? — Patriot1776™ (@TheUSAPatriot) January 17, 2026

Advertisement

Looks possessed in that picture. ICE is doing great work. — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) January 17, 2026

Obese and nasty...



Checks out — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) January 16, 2026

Four of the most beautiful words ever spoken; “This is not Minneapolis” — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) January 16, 2026

Someone who thinks they can hit a trooper and smirk their way out of it is learning fast that Florida doesn’t tolerate the chaos other cities embraced. The attitude won’t matter — the consequences will. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 16, 2026

Liberal White women are the bane of the Western world. — DoubleBoe7 🇺🇸☝🏾 (@DoubleBoe7) January 16, 2026

So the mayor's take is that she was just overcome with "compassion" and started throwing punches.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.