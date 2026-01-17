Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place of Compassion’

Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 17, 2026
grok

The New York Post reported Friday that a woman grinned as she was being taken away after reportedly punching a Florida trooper.

Richard Pollina reports:

A grinning anti-ICE agitator was arrested after she allegedly punched a Florida state trooper during a confrontation with federal agents — drawing a blunt warning from Gov. Ron DeSantis that the Sunshine State “is not Minneapolis.”

Jennifer Cruz was arrested outside Mi Pueblo, a Mexican grocery store and meat market in Jacksonville, Tuesday morning after she allegedly jumped out of her car and punched a state trooper in the face while officers were working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a post on X.

“Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a trooper in the face,” Uthmeier wrote.

There is a video of Jennifer Cruz being thrown into the back of a car like a sack of potatoes, but X won't let us embed it. You can see it at The Post, though.

Reportedly, the mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deegan, saw the video and declared that the woman's actions "simply came from a place of compassion."

So the mayor's take is that she was just overcome with "compassion" and started throwing punches.

***

