MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Together

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme

Talk about being triggered. Democrat Candidate for Senate in Michigan, Mallory McMorrow, didn't see it herself in person, and that's a good thing … otherwise, there would have been beers thrown in people's faces. Fortunately, it was her friend who told her she saw Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett at a tailgate. The friend must not be as inclined to lose control over nothing.

Lady, calm down.

Beers would not be thrown, and if they were, arrests for assault would be made. McMarrow doesn't appear to us to have the maturity or self-control to be a senator, but we're not Democrats.

***

MICHIGAN SENATE JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

