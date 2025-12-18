MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Together

Talk about being triggered. Democrat Candidate for Senate in Michigan, Mallory McMorrow, didn't see it herself in person, and that's a good thing … otherwise, there would have been beers thrown in people's faces. Fortunately, it was her friend who told her she saw Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett at a tailgate. The friend must not be as inclined to lose control over nothing.

🚨WATCH: Democrat Candidate for Senate in Michigan Mallory McMorrow says that she would not be able to stop herself from hurling cans of beer at Amy Coney Barrett & Brett Kavanaugh if she saw them in public.



Despicable! pic.twitter.com/aQTsPBnvQC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMarrow: "My friend told me she saw Amy Coney-Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh at a tailgate. I would not have been able to control myself. There would be beers thrown in peoples' faces."pic.twitter.com/wEhIOkqnxt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2025

Lady, calm down.

Throw a beer and see what happens. — 4mer1ca1st (@RoddREpub) December 18, 2025

She’ll fit right in with her dem colleagues, they love all kinds of violence. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) December 18, 2025

Yeah, that's who we need in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/eh5qaNHyfR — Kori Plunkett 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KoriPlunkett) December 18, 2025

She seems sane. — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) December 18, 2025

Ten minutes ago, that would have been an open admission that you do not have the self-control to be entrusted with public responsibility. pic.twitter.com/DFUXHoe9zf — ThusSpokeGrok (@ThusSpokeGrok) December 18, 2025

I think if you know in advance that you would not have been able to control yourself, you would have been very able to control yourself, but you don’t like doing that when instead you can show off to your group and they’ll call you brave and stunning. — Todd Templeman (@toddtempleman) December 18, 2025

Very normal thing for a Senate candidate to say:



"I’d assault Supreme Court justices over a rumor at a tailgate."



Totally stable. — fishwitted (@fishwitted) December 18, 2025

Her phrasing was very careful lol. Cowards like that don't do shit but bluster. — Eden Traps (@ThatTimeYouSaw) December 18, 2025

Beers would not be thrown, and if they were, arrests for assault would be made. McMarrow doesn't appear to us to have the maturity or self-control to be a senator, but we're not Democrats.

