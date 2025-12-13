Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley Cup

Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 13, 2025
imgflip

Our generation still remembers the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. On Friday, President Donald Trump gathered the members of the team for the signing of the bill that would award them Congressional Gold Medals.

In return, the team presented Trump with a white cowboy hat, which was part of the uniform worn by the Americans during the official opening ceremonies. ABC News has some great video of him trying it on.

Trump signed the Act personally … "We don't use autopens here," he joked.

Also honoring the team was Sen. Amy Klobuchar. We're not sure where she took this photo or when, but that's not a gold medal they're standing around.

Her social media poster searched Google for "Klobuchar" and "hockey" and settled on this.

Some social media intern had better duck. He or she's going to get office supplies thrown at them.

