Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley Cup

Our generation still remembers the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. On Friday, President Donald Trump gathered the members of the team for the signing of the bill that would award them Congressional Gold Medals.

President Donald J. Trump signs the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act into law — which awards Congressional Gold Medals to members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team for their incredible victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/srUS3Chq5P — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 12, 2025

In return, the team presented Trump with a white cowboy hat, which was part of the uniform worn by the Americans during the official opening ceremonies. ABC News has some great video of him trying it on.

President Trump attended a bill signing to award the 1980 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals in recognition of the team's 1980 Olympic victory over the Soviet Union.



During the ceremony in the Oval Office, the “Miracle on Ice” team presented Trump… pic.twitter.com/uJWTmzABh0 — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2025

Trump signed the Act personally … "We don't use autopens here," he joked.

Also honoring the team was Sen. Amy Klobuchar. We're not sure where she took this photo or when, but that's not a gold medal they're standing around.

The 1980 US Olympic hockey team made Americans believe in miracles with their victory over the 4-time champion Soviet Union.



Today we formally honored this legendary team—including 12 players and head coach Herb Brooks from MN— for bringing us hope with their Miracle on Ice. pic.twitter.com/u40QDdZ2xc — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 12, 2025

Umm.. that’s the Stanley Cup, not an Olympic medal from 1980. — EJ 😊 (@EJUnderTheRadar) December 13, 2025

Yeah you are disqualified as a Minnesotan. Turn in your card, resign your Senate seat. You are not the snow queen. — Jester (@JestersDead13) December 13, 2025

That’s the Stanley Cup. Your social media poster is an idiot… like you. — RW4115 (@RWichmann4151) December 13, 2025

Her social media poster searched Google for "Klobuchar" and "hockey" and settled on this.

As usual you are too drunk to know that the Stanley Cup and Olympic hockey are unrelated. — Five Jump Chump +1 (@TennantM5) December 13, 2025

…. And Herb Brooks died 22 years ago in a traffic accident. — James Benjamin (@jgump730) December 13, 2025

She needs to turn in her Minnesotan card. This is a step too far — Jester (@JestersDead13) December 13, 2025

The Stanley Cup and an Olympian from Massachusetts… — Scott the Cave Dweller (@thetrog) December 13, 2025

And she comes from the state of hockey!! Wow! #outoftouch — Erik Vetsch (@guschenkins) December 13, 2025

Some social media intern had better duck. He or she's going to get office supplies thrown at them.

