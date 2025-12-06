DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As our own Just Mindy reported on Thursday, CBS News posted a disturbing video of a woman being forcibly removed from the car she was driving while screaming, "I'm a U.S. citizen!" U.S. Customs and Border Protection explained that the woman was pulled over and refused to roll down her window or show her driver's license or other identification. She was placed in a patrol vehicle until she could be identified. It turns out she was driving her illegal immigrant boyfriend's car.

As was to be expected, the usual suspects pounced on the incident. Attorney Benjamin Crump was appalled, but he didn't say that any of it was illegal.

Also appalled by footage of law enforcement doing their jobs was Sen. Chris Murphy:

Shut up, drama queen. She should have shown them her license. That's not totalitarianism. That's obstruction.

Democrats think it's totalitarianism to make people show a photo ID to vote … now the same goes for showing a photo ID when pulled over in a traffic stop.

***

