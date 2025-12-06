Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'

As our own Just Mindy reported on Thursday, CBS News posted a disturbing video of a woman being forcibly removed from the car she was driving while screaming, "I'm a U.S. citizen!" U.S. Customs and Border Protection explained that the woman was pulled over and refused to roll down her window or show her driver's license or other identification. She was placed in a patrol vehicle until she could be identified. It turns out she was driving her illegal immigrant boyfriend's car.

As was to be expected, the usual suspects pounced on the incident. Attorney Benjamin Crump was appalled, but he didn't say that any of it was illegal.

A U.S. citizen in medical scrubs, dragged from her car by ICE and Border Patrol agents in Florida, while screaming for help. This is what immigration enforcement looks like in America right now. No one should be treated like this! pic.twitter.com/Erb8RVPAfM — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 5, 2025

Leaving out some details here Ben. Also when is the last time you spoke to your friend Brian Cole? pic.twitter.com/Lbt5V7zcgV — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) December 5, 2025

Beautiful. We need more of this enforcement. Much more. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) December 6, 2025

She was driving her illegal alien boyfriend’s car and refusing to comply. Get it together, Ben. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) December 6, 2025

Advising people to resist during traffic stops so you can generate a few more cases you can take on contingency is shameless, but on-brand for you. — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) December 6, 2025

As an attorney you should know this is actually what non-compliance looks like. You're required to identify yourself when asked. This is one of the things that can happen if you don't. Try to fight that in court You know you'll lose. — Rob Carpenter (@Thewhitesmoke) December 6, 2025

Also appalled by footage of law enforcement doing their jobs was Sen. Chris Murphy:

This is totalitarianism. Not rule of law democracy. And everyone who excused thus is potentially signing this nation’s death warrant. https://t.co/okh84pqqZu — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 5, 2025

Shut up, drama queen. She should have shown them her license. That's not totalitarianism. That's obstruction.

You're hysterical behavior is really helpful. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 5, 2025

No. This is a person being arrested because they failed to show a drivers license when they were pulled over.



That’s the law. It’s always been the law. We know that law. You get pulled over, you have to show a license.



WHY ARE WE PRETENDING WE DONT KNOW THIS??????? — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) December 5, 2025

There is more to this story, Chris. Why aren’t you sharing it? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 5, 2025

This is the rule of law. You are required to produce your driver's license. You are required to get out of the car if told to do so.



These are not negotiable at the roadside. — Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) December 5, 2025

Wow, I thought it was bad that our media would run a propaganda piece like this.



But a Senator reposting it as fact, and taking it a step further?



We really need to fix this. — Drew Amato (@DrewTAmato) December 5, 2025

"Totalitarianism" is the buzzword for losing an argument. You're confusing accountability for power with a 'death warrant.' The real threat to democracy is weaponizing fear and denying rule of law when it doesn't favor your side. Stop the drama. — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) December 5, 2025

Yes, how terrible for a nation to enforce its laws. — mike (@UConnBallknower) December 5, 2025

Democrats think it's totalitarianism to make people show a photo ID to vote … now the same goes for showing a photo ID when pulled over in a traffic stop.

