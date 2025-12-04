Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali Community

Remember, during his first term, when President Donald Trump referred to Haiti as a "s**thole country"? Celebrities started posing in their "Haiti Is Great Already" T-shirts they got from Conan O'Brien, who flew to a gated luxury resort there to report back what a beautiful place the country is.

Advertisement

Now, NBC News reports that Trump is on his second day of hate-filled rants about Somalia.

For a second day in a row, President Trump launches into a hate-filled rant against Somalia and Somali immigrants living in the U.S., saying they’ve “destroyed Minnesota” and “our country.” https://t.co/XwUjdnLs3h — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 4, 2025

Dareh Gregorian reports:

For a second day in a row, President Donald Trump launched into a hate-filled rant against Somalia and Somali immigrants living in the U.S., saying they’ve “destroyed Minnesota” and “our country.” Minnesota, Trump said, is “a hellhole right now. The Somalians should be out of here. They’ve destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain.” … Speaking to reporters after an event in the Oval Office, Trump amped up his attacks on Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday saying, “She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. She should be thrown the hell out of our country.”

You didn't say he was wrong. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 4, 2025

Funny how you just complain about Trump but can't defend Somalis in the article because his accusations are true. — Tree of Liberty (@Liberty_Tree76) December 4, 2025

What about it is hate. It’s factual. The truth sometimes ends to be delivered at the end of a sharp needle. — Tendress (@EndressThad) December 4, 2025

You've written more about this than you have about the massive Somali welfare fraud. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) December 4, 2025

Jim Acosta thinks that Trump's comments about Somalia are an impeachable offense.

Ex-CNN anchor Jim Acosta says Trump should be impeached for making “hateful comments” about the Somali community.

“In no normal world should the President of the United States EVER, EVER say something like that to the American people… That was an impeachable moment.”



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/CexwdJ2Z6A — 🇺🇸 Pecan 🇺🇸 (@PecanC8) December 4, 2025

It’s amazing what people will say to try and draw attention to themselves so as to be “relevant”. High crimes and misdemeanors now include hurting someone’s feelings. — C. David (@old_world_men) December 4, 2025

Hilary called Trump supporters deplorable. Biden called us garbage. Where were you then? — MAGA Misha (@ColketMaur85979) December 4, 2025

Another Constitutional scholar… — HokieBasset 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🍊 (@BassetHokie) December 4, 2025

This is what they do when they’re losing miserably and have no path forward, make up shit to file impeachment charges on — Jeff Jarrett (@JeffPipelayerxl) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

Rep. Al Green's already tried to introduce articles of impeachment twice now during Trump's second term, for "dastardly deeds."

NBC. Still biased and repugnant. Trump is right. He doesn't sugarcoat the truth. — Kathy Lehner (@LehnerKath) December 4, 2025

He didn't say ANYTHING to the American people that wasn't true. — Riker (@PhillipOswalt2) December 4, 2025

Only to the media and thin-skinned Democrats are words considered “high crimes and misdemeanors.” — paul 🇺🇸 (@PeppersGenXDad) December 4, 2025

I think Jim Acosta should be impeached for stealing Rosie O’Donnell’s glasses. pic.twitter.com/r7EkqX92U8 — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) December 4, 2025

A lot of people can't get past the fact that Acosta is becoming a dead ringer for Rosie O'Donnell.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.