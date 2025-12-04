Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data:...
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of...
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds...
George Clooney's Casual Muslim Brotherhood Flex: Bragging About Wife's Terror Ties on Barr...
Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago
Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans...
Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel...
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With...

Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali Community

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 04, 2025
Meme

Remember, during his first term, when President Donald Trump referred to Haiti as a "s**thole country"? Celebrities started posing in their "Haiti Is Great Already" T-shirts they got from Conan O'Brien, who flew to a gated luxury resort there to report back what a beautiful place the country is.

Advertisement

Now, NBC News reports that Trump is on his second day of hate-filled rants about Somalia.

Dareh Gregorian reports:

For a second day in a row, President Donald Trump launched into a hate-filled rant against Somalia and Somali immigrants living in the U.S., saying they’ve “destroyed Minnesota” and “our country.”

Minnesota, Trump said, is “a hellhole right now. The Somalians should be out of here. They’ve destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain.”

Speaking to reporters after an event in the Oval Office, Trump amped up his attacks on Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday saying, “She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. She should be thrown the hell out of our country.”

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Advertisement

Jim Acosta thinks that Trump's comments about Somalia are an impeachable offense.

Advertisement

Rep. Al Green's already tried to introduce articles of impeachment twice now during Trump's second term, for "dastardly deeds."

A lot of people can't get past the fact that Acosta is becoming a dead ringer for Rosie O'Donnell.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Interview
Brett T.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Explains Why States Are Refusing to Hand Over SNAP Data: People's Safety
Brett T.
Pramila Jayapal: ‘Being Undocumented Isn’t a Crime’ – Federal Law and Half of X Beg to Differ
justmindy
Another ‘Police Brutality’ Story Collapses: Woman Refuses ID to Protect Illegal Boyfriend
justmindy
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened justmindy
Advertisement