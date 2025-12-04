ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’

Admiral Mitch Bradley is on Capitol Hill today, where they're showing lawmakers the video of the September 2 strike on a narco-terrorist boat and answering questions. He told members of Congress that, despite what The Washington Post had reported, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had never given a "kill them all" order.
On Wednesday night's "World News Tonight" on ABC, Martha Raddatz announced that she had new information from a source familiar with the incident. In short, the two survivors of the first strike were trying to salvage the drugs and may have been in radio contact with other boats. In other words, the smugglers were still in play.
ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Wednesday’s ‘World News Tonight’ about drug boat-gate: “And tonight, new information: According to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in… pic.twitter.com/R5eHFzzDql— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2025
The full quote:
“And tonight, new information: According to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice. So, again, David, that video will be key and Admiral Bradley will be on the Hill tomorrow behind closed doors.”
So they were receiving legal counsel from a military lawyer for the strike. https://t.co/ArPdBN55AD— Sunny (@sunnyright) December 4, 2025
So the strike was perfectly legal. This whole story is a giant nothing burger.— Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 4, 2025
WaPo lied...again
Almost like the strike has been perfectly legal.— Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) December 4, 2025
Yet here mainstream media and Democrats are still simping for narcoterrorists more than our murdered National Guardswoman. Unreal.
IOW, WaPo lied and Hegseth was correct. 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/4Rj0vVxh0g— R T (@RDog861) December 4, 2025
It was legal all along and the anonymous leakers lied.— SagebrushBirdhunter (@FanaticLurker) December 4, 2025
DOW and FBI need to start and immediate an aggressive mole hunt. Start with the reporters and work backwards, and with who and access and work forwards.
Leaking classified intelligence is a crime.
"A JAG officer was also giving legal advice."— Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) December 4, 2025
They already couldn't 'get' Trump or Hegseth with this thing, and now they can't get the Admiral either.
Looks like it's back to Hegseth and the Signal app, which nobody cares about.
Few realize that there is exquisite detail of who and what is happening on those boats.— Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) December 4, 2025
Is this really "gate" worthy? Seems more a case of a lack of journalistic ethics than government malfeasance.— The Pure Pop Pub (@IconicMidW) December 4, 2025
Maybe call it Boat-Rather?
Imagine if Democrats cared as much about Americans as Democrats cared about drug traffickers.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2025
This would have been great information to have had last Friday when the story blew up, so to speak.
***
