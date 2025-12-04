ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’

Admiral Mitch Bradley is on Capitol Hill today, where they're showing lawmakers the video of the September 2 strike on a narco-terrorist boat and answering questions. He told members of Congress that, despite what The Washington Post had reported, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had never given a "kill them all" order.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night's "World News Tonight" on ABC, Martha Raddatz announced that she had new information from a source familiar with the incident. In short, the two survivors of the first strike were trying to salvage the drugs and may have been in radio contact with other boats. In other words, the smugglers were still in play.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Wednesday’s ‘World News Tonight’ about drug boat-gate: “And tonight, new information: According to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in… pic.twitter.com/R5eHFzzDql — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2025

The full quote:

“And tonight, new information: According to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice. So, again, David, that video will be key and Admiral Bradley will be on the Hill tomorrow behind closed doors.”

So they were receiving legal counsel from a military lawyer for the strike. https://t.co/ArPdBN55AD — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 4, 2025

So the strike was perfectly legal. This whole story is a giant nothing burger.



WaPo lied...again — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 4, 2025

Almost like the strike has been perfectly legal.



Yet here mainstream media and Democrats are still simping for narcoterrorists more than our murdered National Guardswoman. Unreal. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) December 4, 2025

IOW, WaPo lied and Hegseth was correct. 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/4Rj0vVxh0g — R T (@RDog861) December 4, 2025

It was legal all along and the anonymous leakers lied.



DOW and FBI need to start and immediate an aggressive mole hunt. Start with the reporters and work backwards, and with who and access and work forwards.



Leaking classified intelligence is a crime. — SagebrushBirdhunter (@FanaticLurker) December 4, 2025

"A JAG officer was also giving legal advice."



They already couldn't 'get' Trump or Hegseth with this thing, and now they can't get the Admiral either.



Looks like it's back to Hegseth and the Signal app, which nobody cares about. — Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

Few realize that there is exquisite detail of who and what is happening on those boats. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) December 4, 2025

Is this really "gate" worthy? Seems more a case of a lack of journalistic ethics than government malfeasance.



Maybe call it Boat-Rather? — The Pure Pop Pub (@IconicMidW) December 4, 2025

Imagine if Democrats cared as much about Americans as Democrats cared about drug traffickers. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2025

This would have been great information to have had last Friday when the story blew up, so to speak.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.