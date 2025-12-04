VIP
Don’t Name It, Don’t Solve It: Why the Left Is Furious Trump Called...
Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to...
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of...
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Col...
Kennedy Family Cancer Diagnosis Ends in Political Hit Job
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing...
The Drug-Boat Hoax BLOWS UP — and ABC’s Own Panel Is the Reason...
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...
Somalian Fraud Investigation Targets Tim Walz: Ilhan Omar's Story Falls Apart on Air
Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd...
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded...
VIP
Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food...
'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris...
AFP’s Brent Gardner: Democrats Can’t Claim ‘Affordability’ After Driving Historic Inflatio...

ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on December 04, 2025
Townhall Media

Admiral Mitch Bradley is on Capitol Hill today, where they're showing lawmakers the video of the September 2 strike on a narco-terrorist boat and answering questions. He told members of Congress that, despite what The Washington Post had reported, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had never given a "kill them all" order.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night's "World News Tonight" on ABC, Martha Raddatz announced that she had new information from a source familiar with the incident. In short, the two survivors of the first strike were trying to salvage the drugs and may have been in radio contact with other boats. In other words, the smugglers were still in play.

The full quote:

“And tonight, new information: According to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back on to the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others, and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice. So, again, David, that video will be key and Admiral Bradley will be on the Hill tomorrow behind closed doors.”

Recommended

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

This would have been great information to have had last Friday when the story blew up, so to speak.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MARTHA RADDATZ NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of Killing Terrorists at Sea
justmindy
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to Voters
Warren Squire
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home Sam J.
Advertisement