Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate

It was all the way back in March when The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly invited to a Signal chat set up by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Rather than leave the chat or make himself known, Goldberg sat in and then wrote a sensational piece about it for The Atlantic, saying that the administration revealed secret war plans. Hillary Clinton, of all people, took a break from running BleachBit on her homebrew email server to weigh in, saying, "You have got to be kidding me." Never mind that her classified emails ended up in Gmail on Anthony Weiner's laptop.

But back to Signalgate, as they called it. The Wall Street Journal is helping Seditious Six Sen. Mark Kelly revive SignalGate, but it's really a big nothing burger.

A Pentagon watchdog has found Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated some of the department’s regulations when he shared sensitive information from his cellphone on Signal earlier this year, according to Sen. Mark Kelly https://t.co/SdPRKaRx8S — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 3, 2025

Lara Seligman and Lindsay Wise report:

A Pentagon watchdog has found Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated some of the department’s regulations when he shared sensitive information from his cellphone on Signal earlier this year, according to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz). However, the Defense Department Inspector General also concluded that as Pentagon chief, Hegseth has the authority to declassify Defense Department information, Kelly said Wednesday after viewing the watchdog report the department sent to Congress. That suggests the defense secretary didn’t break the law. “They very clearly stated he should not be using his cellphone and putting … this kind of information on an unclassified system,” Kelly said in an interview.

Did The Wall Street Journal reach out to Kelly for an interview on the subject, or was it the other way around? It's just quite the coincidence that he made the first three paragraphs.

"Sen. Eric Schmitt (R., Mo.) said he had also reviewed the IG report on Wednesday and dismissed it as a 'nothing burger,'” the Journal also reported.

As CIA Director John Ratcliffe said back in March, "One of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer... One of the things that I was briefed on very early was the use of Signal as a permissible work use."

Wom womp.

