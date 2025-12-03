Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth

We couldn't place David Shuster, so we had to look him up on Google. He's worked as a television journalist at a variety of outlets, including anchoring a show on MSNBC. Now he's a troll on X, and he's set his sights on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. This is from Monday:

Let’s make one thing crystal clear:



Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since.



America is fortunate to have such men protecting… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

"… us. When this @DeptofWar says we have the back of our warriors — we mean it."

That triggered Shuster.

More like stabbing the admiral in the back. Hey Pete, for once in your life, try taking some responsibility. The murder of two injured men clinging to that burned boat…that murder is on you. You will go to prison. https://t.co/h8nv5vzP4V — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) December 2, 2025

Those poor fishermen.

Those poor fishermen, just trying to catch food for their families.



Doing anything you can to take the heat off the Seditious Six, aren’t you? — The Cerebral Ninja, MD (@CerebralNinjaMD) December 2, 2025

David's abraided labia is making him cross. — WYUSMCCOP (@wyusmcleo) December 2, 2025

Do you always trust anonymous sources more than people speaking in their official capacity?

🤷‍♂️ — Not the one (@JayJay95959) December 2, 2025

Shuster was triggered again on Tuesday after Hegseth addressed the press sitting next to President Trump:

Q: So you didn't see any survivors after that first strike?



HEGSETH: I did not personally see survivors. The thing was on fire. This is called the fog of war. This is what you in the press don't understand. You sit in your air conditioned offices and plant fake stories in the… pic.twitter.com/XjhqWw9GVh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

"… Washington Post."

Air conditioned offices? Hey @PeteHegseth I have reported from war zones, disaster zones, riots, and more. I’ve been shot at, heard RPG’s whistle overhead, and seen dead bodies. On behalf of many of us who have put our lives on the line to report the news, go fuck yourself. https://t.co/QpdJUY2hhJ — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) December 3, 2025

CNN alumnus Barbara Starr was also triggered:

Sit in our air conditioned offices? Finally I have to say it. How dare you sir. Close to every member of the press corps you despise has made multiple reporting trips to combat zones, been under fire, some reporters wounded, some killed. Some today still with PTS. Mr. Hegseth… https://t.co/rRN4ZkDPBb — Barbara Starr (@bstarrreports) December 2, 2025

"… should we indeed finally accept it’s just not possible for you to show any basic respect. I guess it in fact is not possible."

Respect is earned.

Please do not compare journalists to America's fighting men and women.



It's disgusting. https://t.co/mmok1YrKjZ — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 3, 2025

Oh the reporter as war hero narrative.



We made fun of guys like you. — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) December 3, 2025

Everyone look out, we got a badass on our hands. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) December 3, 2025

David, you must be a real badass.



Tell us more about yourself: — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) December 3, 2025

Here's a long post that does just that:

Once upon a time, in the enchanted land of Cable News Past, there lived a brave little warrior named David Shuster. David had journeyed to many far-off lands—Iraq, Haiti, Ferguson—always with a cameraman in front of him, a flak jacket that said PRESS in giant white letters, and a… pic.twitter.com/BVM8Dt1bj7 — Jim Harris (@JimHarr34654849) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… a satellite truck idling fifty yards away with the AC cranked to 68°. Truly, he was the Leonidas of the live shot. One day, a mighty chieftain named Pete Hegseth, who had actually led men in combat and still carried the shrapnel to prove it, dared to suggest that the “fog of war” is a real thing, and that people who’ve never heard incoming tend to miss some details when they blog about it from their glass studios in Midtown. This offended David deeply. How dare this mere soldier question the sacred fraternity of those who have been “shot at” (from a rooftop hotel a mile away) and who have “heard RPGs whistle overhead” (while wearing noise-canceling Bose headphones under their helmet)? David had seen dead bodies, you see—through a 600-millimeter lens, tastefully blurred for the 6 p.m. broadcast. That makes him practically Audie Murphy. So David, quivering with the righteous fury of a man whose greatest battlefield injury was a paper cut from a teleprompter, climbed atop his verified blue checkmark and thundered down from Mount MSNBC: “On behalf of many of us who have put our lives on the line to report the news… go fuck yourself.” And lo, the villagers rejoiced, for they finally understood the difference: One man kicked in doors in Ramadi while people tried to murder him for real. The other man once got sand in his loafers in Port-au-Prince and had to wait twelve whole minutes for the feed to stabilize. One of them is now nominated to run the Department of Defense. The other is rage-tweeting from the same air-conditioned studio he’s been mad about for twenty years. And the moral of the story, children, is this: When you’ve spent your life narrating other people’s wars from the safety of a green room, it’s best to stay humble—because the day you try to flex combat credentials against a guy who actually earned them, the entire internet gets to watch you trip over your own press badge and face-plant directly into the giant steaming pile of your own self-regard. The end.

Here's Robert J. O'Neill of SEAL Team Six:

Damn, David, you're a bad MF. Will you sign my camera? https://t.co/Pxp3HVwlzI — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) December 3, 2025

David must’ve been on the same chopper as Brian Williams and Hillary Clinton. I’m sure he jumped right out with his MP4 and his Nikon Lol — Up The RA! (@tennirish) December 3, 2025

The amount of self congratulatory aggrandizing and self importance these people have is nothing short of comical at this point. Yes, we should be thanking them for lying to us for decades, right? Right?! 🙄😂 — AetherBee (@Stardustdf99) December 3, 2025

He's valor adjacent. — Nate (@N8actual) December 3, 2025

What a hero.

