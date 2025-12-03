Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out...
Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will...
Trump: Somali Community Has 'Destroyed Minnesota' Under Walz and Frey
Flashback: Joe Biden Calls for an 'International Strike Force' Against Drug Lords
ABC News' Spin on Narco Terrorist Boat Strikes Has X Asking if 'Fisherman'...
Dem Mark Kelly Is Now Declaring That Unlawful, Illegal Military Orders Have Been...
Who Says Billionaires Are Bad People?
Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song...

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 03, 2025
Twitter

We couldn't place David Shuster, so we had to look him up on Google. He's worked as a television journalist at a variety of outlets, including anchoring a show on MSNBC. Now he's a troll on X, and he's set his sights on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. This is from Monday:

Advertisement

"… us. When this @DeptofWar says we have the back of our warriors — we mean it."

That triggered Shuster.

Those poor fishermen.

Shuster was triggered again on Tuesday after Hegseth addressed the press sitting next to President Trump:

Recommended

Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN
Doug P.
Advertisement

"… Washington Post."

CNN alumnus Barbara Starr was also triggered:

"… should we indeed finally accept it’s just not possible for you to show any basic respect. I guess it in fact is not possible."

Respect is earned.

Advertisement

Here's a long post that does just that:

The post continues:

… a satellite truck idling fifty yards away with the AC cranked to 68°. Truly, he was the Leonidas of the live shot. One day, a mighty chieftain named Pete Hegseth, who had actually led men in combat and still carried the shrapnel to prove it, dared to suggest that the “fog of war” is a real thing, and that people who’ve never heard incoming tend to miss some details when they blog about it from their glass studios in Midtown. This offended David deeply. How dare this mere soldier question the sacred fraternity of those who have been “shot at” (from a rooftop hotel a mile away) and who have “heard RPGs whistle overhead” (while wearing noise-canceling Bose headphones under their helmet)? David had seen dead bodies, you see—through a 600-millimeter lens, tastefully blurred for the 6 p.m. broadcast. That makes him practically Audie Murphy. So David, quivering with the righteous fury of a man whose greatest battlefield injury was a paper cut from a teleprompter, climbed atop his verified blue checkmark and thundered down from Mount MSNBC: “On behalf of many of us who have put our lives on the line to report the news… go fuck yourself.” And lo, the villagers rejoiced, for they finally understood the difference: One man kicked in doors in Ramadi while people tried to murder him for real.

The other man once got sand in his loafers in Port-au-Prince and had to wait twelve whole minutes for the feed to stabilize.

One of them is now nominated to run the Department of Defense.

The other is rage-tweeting from the same air-conditioned studio he’s been mad about for twenty years. And the moral of the story, children, is this:

When you’ve spent your life narrating other people’s wars from the safety of a green room, it’s best to stay humble—because the day you try to flex combat credentials against a guy who actually earned them, the entire internet gets to watch you trip over your own press badge and face-plant directly into the giant steaming pile of your own self-regard. The end.

Advertisement

Here's Robert J. O'Neill of SEAL Team Six:

What a hero.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (not to mention drug runners for the cartels).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

MILITARY MSNBC PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN
Doug P.
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Brett T.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How He Likes It
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Brett T.
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Brett T.
Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song Clip in Deportation Video
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN Doug P.
Advertisement