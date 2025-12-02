Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...

Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's Travel Ban Suggestion

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on December 02, 2025
Twitchy

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has had enough. She said on Monday night that President Donald Trump should enact a travel ban on all countries that are sending us "leeches" and "entitlement junkies."

The post continues:

… invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.

That sounds good to us. 

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey surprisingly didn't quote the poem from the Statue of Liberty as you would have expected. Instead, he went the biblical route and responded to Noem with a Bible verse:

Where are all the liberals screaming about the separation of church and state, or how Markey is some sort of Christian nationalist?

They were welcomed with open arms, and then, within a day, herded onto a bus and taken to a military base.

If we didn't know better, we'd think Markey was admitting that the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian principles.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

