Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's Travel Ban Suggestion

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has had enough. She said on Monday night that President Donald Trump should enact a travel ban on all countries that are sending us "leeches" and "entitlement junkies."

I just met with the President.



I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.



Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 1, 2025

The post continues:

… invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.

That sounds good to us.

We have no responsibility to serve as the world's repository for those who hate our country.



The first job of government is to protect its citizens.



Everything else is secondary.



That's the entire point of the AMERICA FIRST movement.



Well done. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 2, 2025

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey surprisingly didn't quote the poem from the Statue of Liberty as you would have expected. Instead, he went the biblical route and responded to Noem with a Bible verse:

For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me. Matthew 25:35 https://t.co/yX8gcvItlu — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 2, 2025

Where are all the liberals screaming about the separation of church and state, or how Markey is some sort of Christian nationalist?

I thought you liberals wanted separation of church and state, yet you quoted the Bible and want our government to follow religious doctrine. Hmm. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) December 2, 2025

Are you suggesting we’re a Christian nation, Ed? I’m surprised to hear a leftist say that.



In any case, Biblical lessons in charity are for you personally, not to set immigration policy. Which is to say: If someone is hungry, you feed them. With your own money. YOU sacrifice. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) December 2, 2025

Wait, I thought you belonged to the party that didn't want to mix church and government. — Texas Made (@Texas_Made67) December 2, 2025

“For I was gullible and you gave me snippets of decontextualized scripture in a ham-fisted effort to score cheap political points.” Markey 25:17 — Arnie Fufkin (@ArnoldFufkin) December 2, 2025

He did the meme, guys. pic.twitter.com/fi7XPtGpj6 — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) December 2, 2025

Context is key in that verse. The stranger comes to your door during travels. You meet his needs and pray with him. He stays a day then moves on. He doesn’t demand you provide him an apartment and half your salary for Walmart binges. — Sara James (@saraforamerica) December 2, 2025

As Senator for Martha’s Vineyard, We remember when 50 illegals were dropped off but they were promptly removed within hours. pic.twitter.com/VwYzsJVG6y — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) December 2, 2025

They were welcomed with open arms, and then, within a day, herded onto a bus and taken to a military base.

That was directed to individuals, not governments. You can give all your wealth away to feed people. You won’t of course, because you don’t really believe the instruction. It’s merely a political weapon for you. — Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) December 2, 2025

I worked 50 hours last week so you forcibly took more of my income to give to illegal aliens who then send it to another country, while you forcibly collect a salary for doing so. https://t.co/PNr6QgmRjI — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2025

So you're a Bible believer? ALL of it, or just that one? — JD (@m5drummer) December 2, 2025

This is a more appropriate verse for our situation pic.twitter.com/LSDM2U19cV — Brenda Sosa (@blsosa1) December 2, 2025

Since we're quoting scripture:

2 Thessalonians, 3:10

"For also, when we were with you, this we declared to you: that, if any man will not work, neither let him eat." — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) December 2, 2025

Nehemiah 4:14 –



“Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.” — J-Man (@Army_Dawg_7) December 2, 2025

Another cafeteria Christian finding one verse that suit their commie agenda. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) December 2, 2025

If we didn't know better, we'd think Markey was admitting that the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian principles.

***

