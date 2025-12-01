Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense

We're suspecting that Sen. Mark Kelly is on his furious media tour following his appearance in the Seditious Six video because he's laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential campaign. The guy posts to X nonstop and has appeared on just about any cable news show or podcast that will have him. Earlier, he claimed the Trump administration is scared of him.

Now, noted expert Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic that in a more serious world, Kelly would replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense (Nichols hasn't adopted "Secretary of War" yet and perhaps never will). Would the troops' morale really benefit if their defense secretary were suggesting that their orders were illegal and they could be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration?

In a more sensible and serious world, Mark Kelly would take Pete Hegseth’s job as secretary of defense, @RadioFreeTom argues: https://t.co/taLPOfGE0b — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 1, 2025

When The Atlantic thinks it's leading a color revolution. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2025

Tom won't stand for Hegseth's leadership of the War Department. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 1, 2025

"Election winners should put their bitter enemies in charge of Departments." — John Tammes (@john_tammes) December 1, 2025

Ironically this is arguably the least serious suggestion we’ve seen in years — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 1, 2025

In a more sensible and serious world The Atlantic would have jettisoned both Jeffrey Goldberg and Tom Nichols long ago and returned to their stated mission of being of no party or clique. But what are you gonna do? — The Not Upon Us (@PanurgeJr) December 1, 2025

Would he then instruct the military to not follow his orders? — Stan Dombrowski (@StanD2112) December 1, 2025

"In a more sensible and serious world," Mark Kelly would be tried for encouraging a military insurrection and trying to destroy our military's morale — Dillon, it's good to be the king (@000Dillon000) December 1, 2025

President Trump is still Commander-in-Chief. Somehow, Kelly replaces Hegseth as Secretary of War. Is Kelly going to tell the troops not to follow Trump's orders because they might be illegal and it's their duty to defy them?

So he can organize a coup? — becvarisi (@becvarisi) December 1, 2025

That's probably on Nichols' wishlist, yes.

Try winning elections if you want to be in leadership. — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) December 1, 2025

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who certainly seems to be running in 2028, there won't be any election in 2028. Seditious Six member Sen. Elissa Slotkin has suggested that one of the illegal orders Trump might give is to send troops into polling places.

These people are neither serious nor sensible.

