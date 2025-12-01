CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
The Hidden Chain Reaction: From Minnesota’s Rot to America’s Breaking Point
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to...
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In...
That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About...
Nobody Is More Butthurt Over Pete Hegseth's Fake Children's Book Cartel ZINGER Than...
Trump Strong-Arms Tim Walz: Minnesota Corruption Scandal Intensifies
Why Does Tim Walz Think He's Deserving of a Third Term?
'Predictably Pathetic': ABC News Earns a Ratio for Spin on What Could Have...
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
If Illegals Don't get Welfare, Why Is This CA Dem Pushing Legislation to...
SUUURE, Dude: Mark Kelly Claiming Trump Is SCARED of Him the Funniest Thing...

Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Meme

We're suspecting that Sen. Mark Kelly is on his furious media tour following his appearance in the Seditious Six video because he's laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential campaign. The guy posts to X nonstop and has appeared on just about any cable news show or podcast that will have him. Earlier, he claimed the Trump administration is scared of him.

Advertisement

Now, noted expert Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic that in a more serious world, Kelly would replace Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense (Nichols hasn't adopted "Secretary of War" yet and perhaps never will). Would the troops' morale really benefit if their defense secretary were suggesting that their orders were illegal and they could be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

President Trump is still Commander-in-Chief. Somehow, Kelly replaces Hegseth as Secretary of War. Is Kelly going to tell the troops not to follow Trump's orders because they might be illegal and it's their duty to defy them?

That's probably on Nichols' wishlist, yes.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who certainly seems to be running in 2028, there won't be any election in 2028. Seditious Six member Sen. Elissa Slotkin has suggested that one of the illegal orders Trump might give is to send troops into polling places.

These people are neither serious nor sensible.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MARK KELLY MILITARY THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press
Warren Squire
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's
Doug P.
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States
Grateful Calvin
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
Brett T.
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to Her Trump Hit
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement